Drowning reported at Lido Beach on Sunday night

Sarasota police are investigating a drowning that took place Sunday night at Lido Beach, the department said this morning.

First-responders were called to the area around Ringling Boulevard and Benjamin Franklin Drive around 10 p.m. on a report of a man possibly lost in the Gulf of Mexico off the beach.

When officers arrived, they determined a man and woman were swimming and became caught in a rip current. Both were in distress, but the woman told officers she made it back to shore after about an hour in the water. She reported the two of them were being pulled toward Big Pass.

Police and fire units searched until around 10:45 p.m., when a man was found on the beach in the 200 block of Ben Franklin Drive. CPR was performed, but the man did not respond. He was declared dead at about 11 p.m.

Police are investigating but say the incident appear accidental.

Family members of the man have not yet been notified, and the victim has not yet been identified publicly.