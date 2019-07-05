Driver critically injured in I-75 crash near Fruitville Road

A driver on Interstate 75 was critically injured this morning in a crash that might have involved another vehicle, Florida Highway Patrol troopers reported.

The 33-year-old Palmetto man, who authorities did not further identify because family had not yet been notified, was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital after the 6:10 a.m. crash. The report indicated the driver was not wearing a safety belt.

Troopers said the man’s 2013 Hyundai Elantra was northbound on Interstate 75 north of Fruitville Road when it ran off the travel lanes to the right, then crossed the northbound lanes and crashed into a guardrail separating northbound and southbound lanes.

Highway Patrol troopers reported the Hyundai might have hit the rear of another vehicle before initially leaving the road. A witness described that vehicle as a large truck, possibly a tractor-trailer. It did not stop.

Troopers ask anyone with information on the crash or about the second vehicle to call FHP at 239-938-1800.