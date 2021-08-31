A driver suspected of hitting a bicyclist on Friday night in Longboat Key and driving off has been arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injuries and driving under the influence with serious bodily injuries, Sarasota Police said.

According to citations filed in the case, the crash took place in the 1200 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive. Officer Jason Frank of the Sarasota Police said he didn't have an immediate update on the victim's condition and said a traffic crash report was not yet complete.

The driver, a 48-year-old Tampa woman, was arrested around 9:30 p.m. following a traffic stop of her 2016 Hyundai SUV. The stop took place on Bird Key, near the John Ringling Bridge, Frank said.

The driver was released on $7,500 bond and ordered to appear in court on Oct. 8.

The Sarasota Police Department is handling the ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new information become available.