Drink This: Summer Bourbon Berry

One might think bourbon is better served on a chilly night but since it is summer temperatures, the macerated berries and watermelon garnish sing of refreshment.

Ingredients

2 ounces bourbon of choice

1 ½ ounces house-made mixed berry shrub

¼ ounces fresh lemon juice

¼ ounces fresh lime juice

½ ounces watermelon puree

Directions

In a shaker tin, combine all ingredients with ice and shake well. Fine strain over fresh ice. Enjoy!

Mixed berry shrub

Take 1 pound of mixed berries of your choosing and muddle together with ½ cup of sugar. Let macerate for two to four hours in refrigerator. Combine maceration with ½ cup of white wine vinegar or apple cider vinegar and let sit in the refrigerator for three days. During this time, continue to muddle the shrub each day. After the third day, fine strain into a container for use.

— Matthew Serrano, bar chef at the Table Creekside and Phillippi Creek Oyster Bar