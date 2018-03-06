Dr. Robert Kromer

1927 - 2018

Dr. Robert Kromer, 90, formerly of Sandusky, Ohio, and Longboat Key, passed away Jan. 22 at St. Vincent Medical Center in Jacksonville. Robert was born June 21, 1927, in Kimball, Ohio.

Robert received his B.A. from Ohio University in 1948. He received his D.O. from Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine in Missouri in 1952. Robert practiced general osteopathic medicine in Sandusky starting in 1953 until his retirement in 1993.

Robert was a member of St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church on Longboat Key. He was active in multiple professional and service organizations and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving during WWII.

Robert is survived by three daughters, three sons; 10 grandchildren; his longtime companion, Martha Ann Yost; two sisters; a brother. Robert was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Joan A. (Avery) Kromer in 1996.