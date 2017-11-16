City plots bike-centric downtown streets

City staff is reimagining two downtown streets as “bike boulevards,” part of an ongoing effort to encourage people not to rely solely on cars to get around Sarasota.

On Tuesday, the city held a workshop with consultant Tindale Oliver to discuss the possible changes. The city asked residents for input on changes they’d like to see to Second Street and Fourth Street, streets just south and north of Fruitville Road.

Assistant City Engineer Dan Ohrenstein said that, between U.S. 301 and U.S. 41, the two streets are already relatively bike-friendly. Second Street, in particular, gets a lot of bike activity — which made it a good point of emphasis as the city begins building a broader bike network.

“The demand is there, clearly,” Ohrenstein said.

Still, the city believes tailoring the streets to the needs of cyclists will create an even bigger demand. Chris Keller, a planner with Tindale Oliver, cited nationwide studies that showed many people interested in cycling as a primary mode of transportation were reluctant to ride on a busy street alongside cars.

“There’s a large group of potential bicyclists out there that aren’t riding their bike because of some sort of comfort level,” Keller said. “So, how can we increase their comfort?”

The answer, officials believe, may be a bicycle boulevard — roads designed to primarily serve cyclists and slow the speeds of drivers. Bicycle boulevards can include a variety of features and may alter the means by which motor vehicles can access certain points of a street. Whatever shape it takes, however, it should be clear the priority is bikes.

City staff and consultants asked those in attendance Tuesday to share ways they thought Second Street and Fourth Street could be improved for cyclists. The group said the intersection of Second Street and Orange Avenue is a problem area, because northbound and southbound traffic does not stop. People also said a lack of stop signs on Fourth Street allows motor vehicles to speed.

Although more experienced cyclists said they had few problems with the street as designed, others in the audience believed a bike boulevard concept would make it easier to ride downtown.

"You really get some respect when you see the painted chevrons and the bike signals on the streets," resident Phyllis Barry said.

If You Go What: Second Street and Fourth Street bikeways workshop

When: 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6

Where: SRQ Media Studio, City Hall, 1565 First St.

Ohrenstein said the city will hold another workshop in December to present some design concepts for Second Street and Fourth Street. He hopes to share plans with the commission in January alongside a discussion regarding a redesigned Fruitville Road streetscape.

Some in attendance Tuesday asked if the proposed changes were an attempt to facilitate an effort to narrow Fruitville Road between U.S. 301 and U.S. 41. Those plans drew outspoken criticism from residents and officials when the city discussed them earlier this year.

Keller and Ohrenstein both said the Second Street and Fourth Street plans could go forward independent of any changes to Fruitville Road.“The city, as a goal, wants to develop a complete, comprehensive bicycle network,” Keller said.