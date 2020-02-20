Falling tree knocks down power line on Longboat Key

A power line and several poles were damaged this morning by a falling tree near Whitney Plaza, cutting off power to more than 1,300 residents on the north end of Longboat Key and forcing a detour off Gulf of Mexico Drive.

Because of equipment needs to make repairs, Florida Power and Light reports power might not be restored until 8:15 p.m., according to Tina Adams, a spokesperson for the town's fire-rescue department. First-responders were called to the scene around 8:40 a.m. on a report of wires down.

Traffic has been redirected off Gulf of Mexico Drive most of the morning to Firehouse Road and North Shore Drive while repairs are underway.

Adams said Deputy Chief Frank Rubino of the Longboat Police relayed to her that FPL has moved the fallen tree from the roadway, but work is proceeding on drilling into the soil to reset two new poles to replace the damaged ones.

Because of soft shoulders, the work trucks are situated on the pavement. One lane might be possible to reopen later this afternoon, but full restoration of the highway might coincide with the restoration of power around 8 p.m., Rubino told Adams.