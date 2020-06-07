Doubles play to resume at Longboat Key Tennis Center

The Longboat Key Public Tennis Center will continue to loosen restrictions starting this week.

Starting Monday, all courts will be open and doubles play is set to resume on courts one through six with a reservation.

The weekday hours for the tennis center are extended from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The facilities are open Saturdays and Sundays from 7:30 a.m. to noon.

Doubles clinics are also available upon request. There are no open clinics. The ball machine is also available for use.

Members and visitors will be allowed to play with the exception of anyone coming from Connecticut, New Jersey and New Jersey. Anyone arriving from those three states is required by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order to self-quarantine for 14 days.

On May 18, the tennis center extended hours and began offering singles-only lessons. The tennis center reopened May 8 to singles-play only after closing March 22 because of concerns related to the coronavirus.

A sign warns members of the Longboat Key Tennis Center not to use the drinking fountains while restrictions are in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each court is required to use two new cans of balls. Each player will use his or her own balls and keep 6 feet apart.

Players are asked to bring their own water bottles. Hand sanitizer is available at each of the tennis court canopies. One person is allowed inside the pro shop at a time.

No players showing symptoms of COVID-19 are allowed at the tennis center. No player who has been in contact with someone who has COVID-19 is allowed either.

Data from the Florida Department of Health shows Longboat Key's 34228 ZIP code has fewer than 10 positive COVID-19 cases between Manatee and Sarasota counties. No one in the town has tested positive since April.