Dorothy Beals Hixon

1930-2019

Dorothy Beals Hixon passed Sept. 26th 2019 at Plymouth Harbor Sarasota, FL after a lengthy battle with Memory Loss/Alzheimer’s. Born March 27th, 1930, in Needham, MA the daughter of C. Loring Beals and Clara Cushman, she received her BS in Nature Education from U Mass Amherst in 1952 and married LT. Allen Hixon Jr. After teaching Elementary School at Eglin Airforce base in FL., she worked at the Amherst College Library until she could not fit between the stacks with their 1st child, Donna Jeannette Hixon Summers, Esq., now of West Simsbury, CT. Donna was joined by Allen Loring “Chip” Hixon, MD of Kailua, Hawaii and A. David Newell Hixon of Brooklyn, NY. She is also survived by her husband Allen. W. Hixon Jr. of Longboat Key, FL and 6 loved grandchildren.

"She will long be remembered by those who knew her for her engaging infectious SMILE."

She was active in their community of Simsbury, CT helping with Brownies and Girl Scouts, teaching Sunday school, and at Roaring Brook Nature Center. She was a co author of “A CHILDREN’S HISTORY OF SIMSBURY” and was a long time contributor to the Audubon Bird Census. “Dottie” was on the Deacons’ Committee of 1st Church Congregational where she was a Member for 58 years. She retired in 1990 as Managing Associate of Allen Hixon Associates, Landscape Architectural & Land Planning firm with offices in the woods of Simsbury, CT & sunshine of St. Armand’s’ Circle, Sarasota, FL. She taught her children to embrace and take joy in the beauty and peace of nature, the sunrise to another day of opportunity and the glory of the “YEA GOD” sunsets. She will long be remembered by those who knew her for her engaging infectious SMILE.

Our family will be forever grateful to Plymouth Harbor Smith Care Skilled Nursing staff & Hospice, and the loving caregivers who provided so much comfort in her recent years.

Arrangements for a Longboat Key Celebration of life & Simsbury, CT internment service have not yet been determined.

DONATIONS:

Donations may be made to the 1st Church of Christ, Simsbury Deacon’s Committee Hixon Beals Fund.