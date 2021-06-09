Donald J. Shutello, M.D.

1936-2021

Donald J. Shutello, M.D. died peacefully on Friday, June 4, 2021 at the age of 84 at his home on Longboat Key, FL. He was born on December 28, 1936 to Michael and Sophie, who were first generation Americans immigrating from Czechoslovakia and Poland.

Dr. Shutello graduated from Carteret High School in 1954 then spent the next 8 years at Georgetown University earning his B.S in 1958 and his M.D. from Georgetown Medical School in 1962. During that time he met his beloved wife, Patricia, to whom he had been married for over 60 years and they had three children, Michael, Mark, and Kathleen. He was an extremely proud and involved “Papa” to his grandchildren, Austin, Kendall, Matthew and Dylan. They were his greatest joys and he loved watching their games, celebrating their achievements and instilling in them the value of hard work and high moral standards. His family was always the center of his life.

Dr. Shutello practiced orthopaedic surgery for over 40 years and was the Chairman of the Orthopaedic Division of Surgery in his hospital. Georgetown taught him ethics that he incorporated into his personal and professional life: “humani corporus”and “cura personalis”, meaning “Always treat and care for the whole person”. His superb human instincts were greatly appreciated by his professional colleagues and patients and he was extremely charitable throughout his career in helping others in medical need. He particularly enjoyed providing care and advice for those in his Bayport community.

Dr. Shutello was extremely proud of his military service in the United States Air Force, which he served for 10 years as a Captain. He served 2 years of active duty during the Vietnam War and another 8 years in the United States Air Force Reserve, retiring from duty in 1971.

Dr. Shutello has lived in Carteret, N.J, Colonia, N.J., Chadwick Island, N.J., and Longboat Key, FL, where he had enjoyed fishing, giving educational lectures and spending time with family and friends for 40 years before it became his permanent residence upon his retirement in 2005.

Dr. Shutello is survived by his wife Patricia, his children, Michael, Mark (Alix), and Kathleen (Thomas), his grandchildren, Austin, Kendall, Matthew, and Dylan and his sister, Jeanne Koletic. He is also survived by his sister in-law Mary Roy (Louis),brother in-law Bernie Gallagher (Deb), and nephews, Thomas, Stephen, and David DiGiacomo, and Victor, David, and Joseph Roy, and Jason Gallagher. He was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Sophie Shutello and his nephew, Patrick Gallagher.

A funeral service will be held at a later date at St. Mary Star of the Sea Church on Longboat Key, FL and his remains will be laid to rest in their memorial garden overlooking Sarasota Bay. Additionally, there will be a Celebration of Life held in NJ in the future.

DONATIONS:

Donations can be made in Donald’s memory to Tidewell Hospice, Sarasota, FL, St. Jude’s Research Hospital, and Shriners Hospital for Children.