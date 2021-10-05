Donald Howard

1930-2021

Donald Howard, age 91, longtime resident of New Jersey, initially Short Hills, more recently of Lebanon. He enjoyed his winter home on Longboat Key, FL. He earned his B.S. from Syracuse University. Founder and CEO of Don Howard Personnel from 1959 to 1987, an executive personnel placement agency, with offices in various cities of the US. In 1988 he was an instructor at the School of Management, personnel management, William Paterson College in Wayne, NJ. Married for 58 years to the love of his life, Doris, who passed in 2018. He is survived by his son Gregg and his wife Valerie. Two grandchildren; Michael and Graycen.

Arrangements are under the direction of Scarponi-Bright Funeral Home in Lebanon, NJ.