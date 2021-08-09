DOLAN, Mark Alexander “Max”

1952-2021

DOLAN, Mark Alexander “Max” – age 68, of Yarmouth, NS and Sarasota, FL, passed away in a tragic accident on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at his Cape Forchu home. Born August 13, 1952, in Quincy, MA, he was a son of the late John James and Beverly Hazel (Dwyer) Dolan.

Max was truly a “renaissance man,” working as a carpenter, contractor, and businessman throughout his life, retiring from Heartland Park Homes in Arcadia, FL. Max enjoyed nature and its beauty; he was an avid fisherman, gardener, cyclist and windsurfer. He prided himself on his cooking and beer and wine making. Max was a creator, whether it was woodworking, soapmaking or stained glass. He had a passion for music and played several instruments. He loved dogs and racehorses.

Max was truly a “renaissance man”

Most recently, he volunteered for the Nova Scotia Progressive Conservative Party working on the campaigns of several elections over the years. Max was most known for his willingness to serve others. “Serve wholeheartedly, as if unto the Lord.”

Every day he found time to read and to learn and to talk to God.

Max is survived by his siblings Bill, Dede, Joanne, and Heidi; (Johnny predeceased him); his loving wife Karen and her 3 sons, Ricky, Brien and Chris, and their wives Kristen, Richelle, and Daiane, and grandchildren Brien and Matthew. He was “Uncle Max” to many nieces, nephews, and others. He was a caring friend who will be dearly missed by all of us.

A Celebration of Life will be in Yarmouth on Aug. 13th. Another gathering will be planned later in the Sarasota area. Memorial donations may be made to the Church of the Holy Spirit Osprey, FL. You may leave messages of condolence for the family by visiting www.huskilson.net.