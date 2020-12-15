No holiday-season boat parade? No problem.

Sarasota resident Zacko Gerzeny and friends put on their own Killin' It Boat Parade that started at the Salty Dog on City Island and navigated under Ringling Bridge toward the downtown waterfront.

"I had asked around if anyone was putting on a parade this year and everyone said they cancelled," Gerzeny said. "... I decided to do a parade myself."

Gerzeny communicated with other boats by radio and threw on their boats' lights for a colorful parade. He and parade volunteers collected toys at the end of the parade to donate to local groups.