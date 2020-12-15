 Skip to main content
Sarasota Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020 4 hours ago

DIY boat parade sets sail

The volunteer-organized boat parade was held Dec. 12.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

No holiday-season boat parade? No problem.

 Sarasota resident Zacko Gerzeny and friends put on their own Killin' It Boat Parade that started at the Salty Dog on City Island and navigated under Ringling Bridge toward the downtown waterfront.

"I had asked around if anyone was putting on a parade this year and everyone said they cancelled," Gerzeny said. "... I decided to do a parade myself."

 Gerzeny communicated with other boats by radio and threw on their boats' lights for a colorful parade. He and parade volunteers collected toys at the end of the parade to donate to local groups.

 

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

