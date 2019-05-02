Disposed of properly

The department partnered with the DEA for its National Drug Take-Back Initiative.
The Sarasota Police Department collected 38 pounds of unwanted and expired prescription drugs last weekend.
Residents stopped by the department's headquarters April 27 to drop off their medicine during the the National Drug Take-Back Initiative. Now, members of the Drug Enforcement Administration will dispose of them without harm to the environment.
In addition to the event, the department has a permanent drop-box in the headquarters lobby, located at 2099 Adams Lane.