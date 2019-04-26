Dick Vitale Gala releases additional info on Courage Award recipients

The Dick Vitale Gala has released additional information on the event's 2019 John Saunders Courage Award recipients, ESPN personalities Holly Rowe and Lee Corso.

Holly Rowe. Courtesy photo.

Rowe, a sideline reporter and play-by-play analyst, was diagnosed with cancer in 2015 and had surgery to remove a tumor in her chest. Rowe had a recurrence in her chest and lymph nodes in 2017 and had additional surgery.

“Holly Rose has been so inspiring to many during her multiple battles with cancer,” Dick Vitale in a release. “Holly is a star reporter with ESPN and has been nominated for a Sports Emmy Award this year. Her biggest victory to many is all of the lives she is affecting with the courageous battle she has waged against cancer. Holly is a star and a winner in the game of life.”

Corso is a college football analyst best known for his role on "College Gameday." He suffered a stroke in 2009 and overcame partial paralysis and an inability to speak to return to the show. Corso also serves as honorary chairman of Curing Kids Cancer, a nonprofit organization which raises money for pediatric cancer research.

Lee Corso. Courtesy photo.

“Lee Corso has a heart of gold and will do anything to help anyone,” Vitale said.

“He has had some battles physically in recent times but it has not stopped him, inspiring courage in others. Lee is a champion in many, many ways. I know my buddy John Saunders will be honored that Holly and Lee will be the 2019 recipients of The John Saunders Award of Courage.”

This year's gala, the 14th-annual event, will be held May 10 at the Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.