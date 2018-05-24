Development company buys four Siesta Key properties.

Multiple sales in Mira Mar Beach top all transactions in this week’s real estate. Wendy Madden, trustee, of Ada, Mich., sold two properties at 89 Beach Road to J.B. Development of Sarasota LLC for $2,113,000. The first property was built in 1940, it has six bedrooms, seven baths and 5,469 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1935, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 624 square feet of living area. They previously sold for $420,000 in 2001.

Dennis and Wendy Madden, of Ada, Mich., sold two properties at 84 Avenida Veneccia to J.B. Development of Sarasota LLC for $2,113,100. The first property was built in 1941, it has five bedrooms, five baths and 2,306 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1945, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,248 square feet of living area. They previously sold for $545,000 in 2003.

TOP SALES

SARASOTA

Phillippe Park

Terence and Rosemary Depaolo, trustees, of Sliema, Malta, sold the home at 2272 Wason Road to Davender Singh Khera and Elizabeth Guancial, of Sarasota, for $1,175,000. Built in 1988, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,190 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,135,000 in 2015.

PALMER RANCH

Silver Oak

Rudolf Hecht and Deborah Llewellyn sold their home at 9027 Wildlife Loop to Robert and Susan Bordash, of Sarasota, for $865,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 3,248 square feet of living area.

OSPREY

Southbay Yacht and Racquet Club

John and Cindy Vlahogeorge sold their home at 223 Four Knot Lane to Brenda and Michael Clarkson, of Osprey, for $435,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two-and-two-half baths, a pool and 2,884 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $320,000 in 2009.

NOKOMIS

Laurel Hollow

Jenifer Drouin, trustee, of N. Port, sold the Unit 89 condominium at 265 Laurel Hollow Drive to Joseph and Mary Brula, of Nokomis, for $280,000. Built in 1988, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,544 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $140,000 in 1997.

REAL ESTATE

SARASOTA

Seminole Heights

George Garland Jr., of Sarasota, sold his home at 1205 S. Orange Ave. to Raymond and Donna Polito, of Sarasota, for $1.02 million. Built in 1926, it has five bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,136 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $775,000 in 2015.

North Vamo

Alma and Thomas Bever, of Sarasota, sold three properties at 8611 Vamo Road, 8615 Vamo Road, 8623 Vamo Road to Bay Village of Sarasota Inc. for $810,000. The property at 8611 was built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 2,454 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $137,500 in 2006. The property at 8615 was built in 2004, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,262 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $189,000 in 2004. The property at 8623 was built in 1920, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,872 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $180,000 in 2013.

Shoreland Woods

Jeffrey and Kendra Poleshek, trustees, sold the home at 1781 Shoreland Drive to Darrin and Margaret Rohr, of Sarasota, for $799,000. Built in 1972, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,804 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $425,000 in 2009.

Ringling Park

Marilynn Lee, trustee, of Sarasota, sold three properties at 2484 Ringling Blvd., 2470 Ringling Blvd., 2450 Ringling Blvd. to Adam Rudnicki, of Warsaw, Poland, for $735,000. The property at 2484 was built in 1952, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,448 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $72,800 in 1988. The property at 2470 was built in 1955, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,670 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $83,000 in 1990. The property at 2450 was built in 1955, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,561 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $69,000 in 1986.

Poinsettia Park

D.R. Horton Inc. sold the home at 1850 Magnolia St. to Kevin Gordan-Cooke and Julie Donnelly, of Sarasota, for $725,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,148 square feet of living area.

Sarasota Bay Club

Sarasota Bay Club LLC sold the Unit 226 condominium at 1299 Tamiami Trail to Mary Cornelius, of Sarasota, for $745,000. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,524 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $511,000 in 2003.

Sarasota Bay Club LLC sold the Unit 706 condominium at 1301 Tamiami Trail to Laurel Cohen, of Sarasota, for $710,000. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,546 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $525,000 in 2014.

Lewis Combs

Phyllis Henderson, of Sarasota, sold her home at 1630 Hawthorne St. to RJJM LLC for $680,000. Built in 1958, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,065 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $57,500 in 1979.

The Landings

William and Pat Bear, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4785 Pine Harrier Drive to Frank Pipers and Marian Turner, of Sarasota, for $610,000. Built in 1985, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,640 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $275,000 in 1991.

Robert Rogells, trustee, and Evelyn Rogells, Personal Representative, of Sarasota, sold the home at 4612 Pine Harrier Drive to Ramsey Frangie, of Sarasota, for $460,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,576 square feet of living area.

Buccaneer Bay

JMARGO Properties LLC sold the home at 1809 Buccaneer Terrace to Stephen and Paige Castellini, of Sarasota, for $540,000. Built in 1979, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,434 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $316,000 in 2016.

The Villas at Eagles Point

Clarence Greene Jr. and Mimi Browne, trustees, of New Orleans, sold the Unit 1705 condominium at 1705 Starling Drive to Jose Ingojo, of San Francisco, for $534,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,172 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $545,000 in 2015.

Rivo at Ringling

Blake Roberts, of Venice, sold his Unit 812 condominium at 1771 Ringling Blvd. to Ruan Jin and Jing Liu Zhao, of University Park, for $520,000. Built in 2006, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,483 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $262,700 in 2010.

Bay’s Bluff

William Zuk and Frances Zuk, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 602 condominium at 1100 Imperial Drive to Elaine Mahanti, of Sarasota, for $467,000. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,195 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $345,000 in 2002.

Brookside

Kurt and Gail Lewis, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2676 Bryce Lane to Derek Blackburn, of Sarasota, for $455,000. Built in 1970, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,289 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $157,500 in 2012.

One Watergate

David and Arlene LeVine, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 2E condominium at 1111 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Nancy Crieghton, trustee, of Sarasota, for $434,900. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,575 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $327,000 in 2016.

Hudson Oaks

Eric and Beth Roe sold their Unit 13 condominium at 1740 Alderman St. to Steven and Barbara Beigel, of Sarasota, for $434,000. Built in 1984, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,295 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $346,000 in 2007.

The Encore

Riffe Enterprise Inc. sold the Unit 1 condominium at 1257 Fruitville Road to Aida Matic, of Sarasota, for $385,000. Built in 2004, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,533 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $545,000 in 2005.

Gulf Gate East

Susan Neal, trustee, of Kewanee, Ill., sold the home at 6635 Easton Drive to Sharron and Walter Guthrie, of Atlantic Highlands, N.J., for $355,000. Built in 1983, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,789 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $345,500 in 2015.

Golf Estates

Kenneth Lynn and Mark Kidd, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4340 Iola Drive to Nikolaus Bergauer, of Sarasota, for $354,500. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,974 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $190,000 in 2002.

Inwood Park

Core Commerce Inc. sold the home at 1850 Fifth St. to Paul O’Connell and Sandra O’Connell, trustees, of Falmouth, Mass., for $305,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,270 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $57,500 in 1997.

Morrill Enclave

Lauren Kohl, trustee, of Osprey, sold two condominium Units 5 and 6 at 1720 Morrill St. to Gurley Development Group-Morrill LLC for $250,000. Both condominiums were built in 1957, it has one bedroom, one bath and 576 square feet of living area.

SIESTA KEY

Summer Cove on Siesta

John and Caroline Plumtree, trustees, of Essex, United Kingdom, sold the Unit 102B condominium at 1640 Summerhouse Lane to Harwood Properties LLC for $775,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,166 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $745,500 in 2007.

Siesta Harbor

Jean Elson and Barry Elson, trustees, of Boca Raton, sold the Unit 202 condominium at 1355 S. Portofino Drive to Laurie Pearlman, of Sarasota, for $515,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,389 square feet of living area.

Bay Island

Ilene Mirman and Penny Hill sold their home at 779 Siesta Drive to 356 Holdings LLC for $500,000. Built in 1938, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,888 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $950,000 in 2005.

Island Reef

Lori Borgen, of Pelican Rapids, Minn., sold her Unit 304-G condominium at 8773 Midnight Pass Road to Vito and Catherine Cudia, of Bayport, N.Y., for $430,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,303 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $310,000 in 2009.

Whispering Sands

Robert McGriff and Vicki Pegg sold their Unit 306 condominium at 199 Whispering Sands Drive to Jeffrey Lovell and Debra Nelson, of Sarasota, for $412,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,271 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $123,500 in 1991.

Midnight Cove II

Kenneth Nigro, of Sarasota, sold his Unit 433 condominium at 1600 Cove II Place to Shawn Potter, of Chantilly, Va., for $320,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths and 860 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $96,000 in 1989.

Vista Hermosa

Venture Realty & Holdings LLC sold the Unit 205 condominium at 116 Vista Hermosa Circle to Philip and Laurie Goldfeder, of Sarasota, for $310,000. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 900 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $270,000 in 2016.

The Inlet Apartments

Robert and Linda Case, of Bolton Landing, N.Y., sold their Unit 24 condominium at 9200 Midnight Pass Road to Roxanne Morgan, of Sarasota, for $285,000. Built in 1972, it has one bedroom, one bath and 706 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $275,000 in 2016.

PALMER RANCH

Turtle Rock

Matthew and Amber Zeeff, of Sarasota, and Martel Privette, of Raleigh, N.C., sold their home at 5129 Brooksbend Circle to Bradly Burnell, trustee, of Bellevue, Wash., for $454,900. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,897 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $378,000 in 2001.

Marbella

Thomas and Angela Antonian, trustees, of Parkland, sold the home at 4192 Via Mirada to Hope Cordonier, of Southwick, Mass., for $435,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,685 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $372,500 in 2003.

The Hamptons

Vincent and Margaret Maisto, of Sarasota, sold their home at 6240 Donnington Court to McGriff-Pegg Family Revocable Trust for $428,500. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 2,638 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $248,000 in 2000.

Isles of Sarasota

Mark and Joanne Lawrie sold their home at 5742 Benevento Drive to Graydon Bell and Sally Mills, of Ontario, Canada, for $410,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,008 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $377,000 in 2013.

Villagewalk

Teresa Massaro, of Estero, sold her home at 7762 Camminare Drive to Richard and Adrienne Friedman, of Lawrenceville, N.J., for $340,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,693 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $310,000 in 2005.

Stoneybrook at Palmer Ranch

Samuel and Linda Cipoletti, of Cross Lanes, W.Va., sold their home at 9747 Knightsbridge Circle to Anne and Diane Mongeau, of Johnston, R.I., for $332,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,856 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $320,000 in 2016.

Mira Lago at Palmer Ranch

Marcia Greenstein, trustee, of Asheville, N.C., sold the home at 7163 Del Lago Drive to Margaret Burke, of Sarasota, for $330,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,135 square feet of living area.

Palisades at Palmer Ranch

Lorraine Grieff, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 38 condominium at 7169 Rue De Palisades to Robert and Barbara Knickerbocker, of Sarasota, for $325,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,870 square feet of living area.

Mara Villa

Doris Simpson, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 12 condominium at 7353 Regina Royale Blvd. to Donald McLeod and Jennifer Cushman, of Longmeadow, Mass., for $298,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,230 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $360,000 in 2008.

OSPREY

Bay Oaks Estates

Samuel and Kim Miller sold their home at 628 Oak Bay Drive to Tiffany and Garrett Turrell, of Osprey, for $360,000. Built in 1997, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,596 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $285,000 in 2003.

Joyce Dimick, trustee, and Donald Dimick sold the home at 543 Pine Ranch E. Road to Gilbert Wainwright, of Osprey, for $335,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,737 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $149,500 in 1995.