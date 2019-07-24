Developer awaits approval for hotels on S.R. 64 corridor

Developer Rahul Patel said he is waiting on approvals from Manatee County to build two hotels near the southwest corner of Interstate 75 and State Road 64, an area that has undergone major construction with the addition of a Costco

BY THE NUMBERS By the numbers 2 hotels 4 stories 6.28 acres parcel 200 rooms total 6,500 square feet of retail use besides hotels

and the accompanying Market Place at Heritage Harbour.

The site wraps around the existing Wendy’s and Tusker Wash Services, on the east side of 64th Street Court East.

Rahul Patel, who is working with business partner Chirag Patel on the project, said hotels, which each will likely be four stories and have about 100 rooms, are likely to come from the Hilton, Marriott or InterContinental Hotels Group, and will be upper- to middle-scale offerings.

Patel said it’s a prime location in the market, particularly with the growth in Lakewood Ranch, development of the Costco Wholesale and easy access to downtown Bradenton or Anna Maria Island.

“This is the exit for the future,” Patel said.

Consultant Bob Schmitt, of Land Planning Associates, agreed.

“You’ve got a lot of good restaurants and commercial uses by I-75,” Schmitt said. “It’s a good spot because of the exposure to I-75 and S.R. 64 and the fact there have not been any new hotels in that area for a while.”

The site plan for the project shows 6,500 square feet of retail space along the southern section of the site’s access road from 64th Street Court East, south of the Wendy’s restaurant. The hotel sites will be situated with one on the eastern property boundary, running parallel to I-75, and the other on the southern property boundary, parallel to S.R. 64.

Because of the site’s configuration, the hotels will have shared parking and access, Schmitt said.

Patel said he discussed the plans with hoteliers last year but will restart conversations in more detail if the plan is approved by Manatee County commissioners Aug. 1.

He said Hilton, Marriott and InterContinental Hotels Group each have multiple brands, with Hilton alone having more than 30 hotel brands in its portfolio. Many brands, such as Holiday Inn and Hampton Inn and Suites, already exist in the area, so hoteliers will choose alternatives that fit the area’s needs.

If the site approval is received, the business partners will finalize negotiations with hotel brands for the site and incorporate those hotel prototypes into the design. At the same time, developers will work toward approval of a final site plan from Manatee County. Those processes, which occur simultaneously, are expected to take six to eight months.

Patel said he expects the 6,500 square feet of retail-type uses to be used for office space.