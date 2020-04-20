Your Town
Time to party
Lakewood Ranch's Remy DeVictor could not celebrate his 12th birthday with friends because of the COVID-19 outbreak, but his mother, Susan DeVictor, got creative.
She dropped off cake to six friends' homes April 18 and at 4 p.m., the group joined in for a Zoom call to talk and eat cake together. The kids played games on the share screen and enjoyed playing with the virtual backgrounds.
“It was a great opportunity to get to see and talk to my friends during this quarantine," Remy DeVictor said.
Fun on the run
East County's Adaline Reeves hopped, twisted and jumped through a sensory chalk walk her mother, Angie Reeves, made for the family on their driveway April 17.
Angie Reeves made the sensory chalk walk as a way to keep her 9-year-old daughter Adaline, 7-year-old son Zane and her husband, Brad, moving while having to stay at home.
"Being sure they get enough exercise while at home is a priority for us as it helps with their stress and also helps them eat and sleep better at night," Angie Reeves said.