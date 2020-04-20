Time to party

Lakewood Ranch's Remy DeVictor could not celebrate his 12th birthday with friends because of the COVID-19 outbreak, but his mother, Susan DeVictor, got creative.

She dropped off cake to six friends' homes April 18 and at 4 p.m., the group joined in for a Zoom call to talk and eat cake together. The kids played games on the share screen and enjoyed playing with the virtual backgrounds.

“It was a great opportunity to get to see and talk to my friends during this quarantine," Remy DeVictor said.

Fun on the run

Angie and Adaline Reeves. Photo courtesy of Brad Reeves.

East County's Adaline Reeves hopped, twisted and jumped through a sensory chalk walk her mother, Angie Reeves, made for the family on their driveway April 17.

Angie Reeves made the sensory chalk walk as a way to keep her 9-year-old daughter Adaline, 7-year-old son Zane and her husband, Brad, moving while having to stay at home.

"Being sure they get enough exercise while at home is a priority for us as it helps with their stress and also helps them eat and sleep better at night," Angie Reeves said.