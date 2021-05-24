Longboat Key firefighters will have to wait about a month or two longer to begin working in the new fire station.

The town’s contractor experienced a delay in the delivery of garage doors because of a manufacturing disruption at a plant in Texas, according to Longboat Key Manager Tom Harmer.

“The supply chain is still not where it should be,” Harmer said.

Public Works Director Isaac Brownman told town commissioners that crews are set to finish construction by early July on Fire Station 92 at 2162 Gulf of Mexico Drive. The town is planning to hold a grand opening in July.

Renovations at the town’s north-end station, Station 91 at 5490 Gulf of Mexico Drive, are set to finish by mid-June.

“Otherwise, those are going well,” Brownman said. “You see the stations, especially the south station, coming together.”

Fire stations budget North fire station improvements in fiscal year 2021: $816,362

South fire station improvements in fiscal year 2021: $3,425,215 Figures provided by the town of Longboat Key.

Harmer said storm damage at the Houston factory earlier this year caused the disruption. He said the contractor offered an alternate door system, which the town rejected.

South-end firefighters have operated out of a trailer north of the construction site since June 2020.

The town budgeted $4.24 million for the new south station and renovations for the north station. The town is projecting about $2.2 million of unused funds to carry over to fiscal year 2022.

Station 92 will have its entrance on the south side of the building. It also has many distinct features, including a decontamination area so firefighters returning from a call can clean and shower to do their best to remove possible carcinogens.

The south station’s driveway wraps around the structure and is also built so emergency vehicles only need to pull forward. There is also a slight incline so the structure abides by FEMA codes.

The new building will also have a new indoor gym for firefighters to work out.

Both the south and north stations will be built to withstand 160 mph winds.

On Saturday, the Longboat Key Garden Club donated and installed several new plants around Fire Station 92.

The town has budgeted $900,000 in fiscal year 2025 to replace a fire truck, which Fire Chief Paul Dezzi says will be 15 years old at that point.

The Longboat Key Fire Rescue Department got a new $850,000 ladder truck in January to replace a 2003 model.

