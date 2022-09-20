A home in Del Webb topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Lynn Rae Ryle, of Houston, sold her home at 7105 Gradford Court to Kenneth and Rebecca Wobbekind, of Lakewood Ranch, for $1,375,000. Built in 2020, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,639 square feet of living area. It sold for $823,200 in 2020.

Waterlefe

Richard Boddie, of W. Sussex, United Kingdom, sold his home at 10115 Discovery Terrace to Christopher Klein and Megan Klein, trustees, of Bradenton, for $1.27 million. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,655 square feet of living area. It sold for $866,200 in 2004.

Riverdale Revised

Beverley Lange and Gregory Lange, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 4615 Shark Drive to Zachary Robert Plesac, of Bradenton, for $1.2 million. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,436 square feet of living area. It sold for $490,000 in 2009.

Nuot Nguyen, of Wichita, Kansas, sold the home at 4007 Fourth Ave. N.E. to Nhu Mai Thi Do and Duc Huu Truong, of Ontario, Canada, for $1,175,000. Built in 1996, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,530 square feet of living area. It sold for $735,000 in 2021.

Country Club

RESG CAPTIAL LLC sold the home at 12710 Stone Ridge Place to Daniel and Katherine Horton, of Lakewood Ranch, for $1,185,000. Built in 2008, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,142 square feet of living area. It sold for $786,000 in 2008.

Steven and Barbara Grossman, trustees, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the home at 6704 The Masters Ave. to Kenneth Dempsey and Mary Anne Dempsey, of Lakewood Ranch, for $880,000. Built in 1998, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,583 square feet of living area.

Edward and Debora Dawson, of Parrish, sold their home at 12129 Thornhill Court to 12129 Thornhill Ct LLC for $772,500. Built in 2010, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,011 square feet of living area. It sold for $351,700 in 2010.

Tidewater Preserve

Robert and Frances Pleska, trustees, sold the home at 5512 Tidewater Preserve Blvd. to Danny Alan Lisenbee and Antonia Lisenbee, of Reston, Virginia, for $1.09 million. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,456 square feet of living area. It sold for $759,000 in 2021.

St. James Park

Robert Douglas Harris and Cheryl Lynn Harris, of Berne, Indiana, sold their home at 6682 Saint James Crossing to William Furedy, of Bradenton, for $985,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,643 square feet of living area. It sold for $985,000 in March.

Greenbrook

Haitham Charles, of Bradenton, sold his home at 13406 Brown Thrasher Pike to Feliks Bogucki and Larysa Levytska, of Lakewood Ranch, for $824,500. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,950 square feet of living area. It sold for $522,600 in 2004.

Robert and Jo Ann Klinetop, of Fineview, New York, sold their home at 14308 Tree Swallow Way to Thomas Pasatieri, of Lakewood Ranch, for $435,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,670 square feet of living area. It sold for $264,000 in 2007.

Greyhawk Landing West

Lonny Brian Vickery, of Mandeville, Louisiana, sold his home at 1010 Calico Glen to Gregory Lange and Beverley Lange, trustees, of Bradenton, for $749,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,442 square feet of living area. It sold for $685,000 in April.

Mallory Park

Matthew and Kelly Edwards, of Bradenton, sold their home at 11408 Golden Bay Place to Marilyn Hagerstrom, of Bradenton, for $748,900. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,000 square feet of living area. It sold for $497,000 in 2020.

Desoto Lakes Country Club Colony

Teamwork Investments LLC sold the home at 5221 Canterbury Drive to Alisa and Rocklege Ross, of Sarasota, for $699,900. Built in 1968, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,512 square feet of living area. It sold for $442,000 in February.

Donald Brandt, of Lafollette, Tennessee, sold his home at 5210 Medalist Road to ARVM 5 LLC for $320,000. Built in 1976, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,271 square feet of living area.

Savanna

Donald Charles Boodey and Peggy Ann Boodey, of Williamsburg, Virginia, sold their home at 13628 American Prairie Place to Daniel Scott Huelsman and Ashley Rose Huelsman, of Bradenton, for $675,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 2,098 square feet of living area. It sold for $369,000 in 2017.

David Skup sold his home at 13620 Saw Palm Creek Trail to Robert and Natasha Sebolt, of Bradenton, for $669,900. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,440 square feet of living area. It sold for $358,000 in 2017.

Planters Manor at Greenfield Plantation

Richard and Carol Harris, of Bradenton, sold their home at 664 Planters Manor Way to John O’Boyle, of Bradenton, for $624,900. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,896 square feet of living area.

Braden Woods

Nicholas Zec Jr., trustee, of Bradenton, sold the home at 6710 88th St. E. to James Von Falbo and Maria Falbo, of Venice, for $612,000. Built in 1984, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,922 square feet of living area.

Sabal Harbour

Richard and Tonya Shipp, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4949 Bookelia Circle to Edward Spencer Landreth and Catherine Ann Kieft, of Bradenton, for $585,000. Built in 2002, it has five bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,539 square feet of living area. It sold for $360,000 in 2020.

Heritage Harbour

Cheryl White Tiedemann and Kevin Tiedemann, of Bradenton, sold their home at 170 Wandering Wetlands Circle to Mark and Darleen Elliott, of Bradenton, for $544,000. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,006 square feet of living area. It sold for $290,000 in 2017.

Del Tierra

Kelly Tomlinson, of Bradenton, sold her home at 15450 Trinity Fall Way to Yasmin Reyes, of Atlanta, for $525,000. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,846 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $290,000 in 2019.

Old Grove at Greenfield Plantation

Leon and Ruth Michaud, of Litchfield, Maine, sold their home at 10140 Reagan Dairy Trail to Antonio Furao and Cathy Nunes Furao, of Shingle Springs, California, for $489,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,777 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $160,100 in 1999.

Whitebridge Court

Christa Green, of University Park, sold her home at 7711 Whitebridge Glen to W. Lee Roland and Rosalie Roland, of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, for $470,000. Built in 1993, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,721 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $375,000 in 2005.

Terrace at River Strand

David Robert Johnson, of Fishers, Indiana, sold their Unit 1638 condominium at 7121 River Hammock Drive to Michael and Roxanna Stoffel, of Peosta, Iowa, for $375,000. Built in 2013, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,297 square feet of living area. It sold for $180,000 in 2013.

Michael and Lillian Corona, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the Unit 2913 condominium at 6411 Grand Estuary Trail to Jason Chapman, of Bradenton, for $320,000. Built in 2016, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,156 square feet of living area. It sold for $148,000 in 2016.

Willowbrook

Anastasia Oskina and William Richard Bachman, of Tampa, sold their Unit 1605 condominium at 8857 White Sage Loop to Maria Lorena Barona Sancho, of Lakewood Ranch, for $322,500. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,092 square feet of living area. It sold for $127,500 in 2014.

Ridge at Crossing Creek

Sandra Lynn Fredet and Emile Fredet, of Cape Coral, sold their home at 7553 Ridgelake Circle to Robert Lawrence Morin and Julie Renee Morin, of Bradenton, for $577,000. Built in 2020, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,136 square feet of living area. It sold for $400,000 in 2020.

Central Park

Ronald and Katherine Ann Labarre, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, sold their home at 11829 Forest Park Circle to Kristin Scanlon, of Bradenton, for $575,000. Built in 2011, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,726 square feet of living area. It sold for $360,000 in 2019.

Mill Creek

Teri Grimes, of Radcliff, Kentucky, sold the home at 702 137th St. E. to Asil Gunsel, of Sarasota, for $560,000. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,977 square feet of living area. It sold for $163,000 in 1996.

Marston and Monica Lentini, of Bradenton, sold their home at 702 134th St. E. to Christopher Bauer and Wendy Ingram, of Bradenton, for $525,000. Built in 1988, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,013 square feet of living area. It sold for $176,500 in 2002.

Eagle Trace

Joana Caiati, of Bradenton, sold her home at 12712 Halfmoon Lake Terrace to Lane and Elizabeth Miller, of Bradenton, for $555,000. Built in 2016, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,844 square feet of living area. It sold for $305,300 in 2016.

Del Tierra

Daniel Adam Aberg and Aimee Tooktha Aberg, of Naples, sold their home at 15131 Las Olas Place to Aaron and Danielle Goldberg, of Bradenton, for $540,000. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,349 square feet of living area. It sold for $320,000 in 2018.

Aaron and Danielle Goldberg, of Bradenton, sold their home at 134 Tierra Verde Way to Rochelle Marie Parsons and Hugh Graham Parsons, of Bradenton, for $525,000. Built in 2019, it has five bedrooms, three baths and 2,166 square feet of living area. It sold for $300,000 in 2019.

Pressman Properties LLC sold the home at 15737 High Bell Place to Ernest and Patricia Scerbo, of Bradenton, for $495,000. Built in 2015, it has five bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,868 square feet of living area. It sold for $265,000 in 2015.