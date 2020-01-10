Debut of Savor the Sounds delayed a month

In 2020, the Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce is bringing back a town favorite long past — the Savor the Sounds concert series.

But music fans will have to wait an additional month for the performances to begin.

An illness with January's performer and scheduling conflicts with the remainder of the series' bands has prompted the chamber to delay the launch until February.

“Life happens, and there’s nothing you can do about it,” Chamber president Gail Loefgren said. “We tried to move other bands up into the January spot, but they’re booked, so we can wait.”

Savor the Sounds will still go on at the new Town Center Green, adjacent to Publix on Bay Isles Parkway and on the site of the old Amore restaurant.

Originally, the concert series was scheduled to be on the final Saturday of the month, beginning in January and ending in April. Instead, the first concert in the series will be in February and the series will run through May.