Dead fish count mounts in Manatee County landfill

LENA ROAD LANDFILL About red tide A red tide, or harmful algal bloom, is a higher-than-normal concentration of a microscopic algae. In Florida and the Gulf of Mexico, the species that causes most red tides is Karenia brevis, often abbreviated as K. brevis. Florida red tides develop 10 to 40 miles offshore. They can last as little as a few weeks or longer than a year. They also can subside and reoccur. The duration of a bloom depends on physical and biological conditions such as sunlight, nutrients and salinity, as well as the speed and direction of wind and water currents. Toxins from the algae kill fish and other wildlife and can cause some people to have respiratory irritation. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

Standing at the Lena Road Landfill on Aug. 30, Manatee County Solid Waste Division Manager Robert Shankle and Landfill Superintendent Bryan White took a deep breath.

Although fumes from trash were pungent at the active dumping site about 100 yards away, the air was almost odorless where they stood, despite the fact the landfill has collected more than 241 tons of dead

fish and debris from the red tide outbreak since it began in early August.

However, when the wind blows from the west, it has brought the smell of red tide to east of Interstate 75. The odor was most pronounced Aug. 23 and Aug. 24 in East County. Shankle and White said that smell is not coming from the landfill.

“People are smelling it from the gulf,” White said, noting the smell was not from dead fish.

Red tide is an algal bloom that occurs up to 40 miles offshore. The algae is toxic to fish and ocean life, killing them, and can cause respiratory irritation in some humans if the algae becomes airborne. Although the red tide levels are down — as is the smell associated with them — researchers and county officials do not know if the red tide is dissipating or if it will reoccur.

CLEANUP EFFORTS Manatee County in August hired Aptim Environmental and Infrastructure and SWS Environmental Services to do an initial clean up of dead fish and sea life from the red tide outbreak. They collected an estimated 12 tons of fish and debris from neighborhoods, particularly those such as Trailer Estates and Coral Shores. On Aug. 27, the county commenced its second phase of cleanup efforts, a program called Nets to Neighbors, which provided 500 nets and buckets to neighborhoods affected by red tide so they could continue to clean local canals and waterways. “You and your neighbors can assist by picking up residual fish,” Manatee County Administrator Ed Hunzeker said. “Remember, this is a marathon, not a sprint. We have no idea how long this will last.” Hunzeker said the program is in “maintenance” mode for the battle against red tide, and anyone in the community can volunteer to scoop up dead fish. The county has rollaway dumpsters for the fish at 11 public locations. The county’s public resource for updates on these cleanup efforts are posted daily at mymanatee.org/redtide. Manatee County has secured state funding of up to $750,000 to deal with red tide. Hunzeker said it has spent less than $250,000 so far.

Manatee County has placed dumpsters, nets and buckets at sites throughout the county so individuals can proactively remove dead fish from waterways.

Shankle said the landfill is disposing of the fish like it does other household trash, although workers there are making sure to bury the fish with trash as soon as they arrive. Every night, the trash is covered in dirt.

“We do this process to alleviate as much of the smell as we can,” White said.

“But not the red tide smell.” Shankle added.

White said a few people have driven to the landfill to see piles of dead fish, but without success, because they are buried immediately after being received.

Shankle said odors at the landfill have been typical, although this time of year, the rain and humidity can cause the trash to stink more than normal.

Shankle said residents also have worried toxins from the dead fish will seep into Manatee County’s water supply, but the landfill is built to prevent that from happening. Water from the garbage collects in pipes and is pumped out to Manatee County’s water treatment plant. A clay liner under the landfill prevents seepage, and a water monitoring system acts as yet another safeguard.

“The water cannot escape,” Shankle said. “The garbage we have has far more potential for toxins than the fish. (Fish) is a normal thing we’re able to accept here.”

Dump trucks deliver waste to the Lena Road Landfill, which is accepting fish killed by red tide.