Crash closes Interstate 75 near University Parkway

A wrong-way driver going southbound in the northbound right center lane of Interstate 75 near University Parkway early Saturday morning caused a head-on, two-car collision that left both drivers dead.

After impact at mile marker 212 at 3:45 a.m., both vehicles caught on fire. The drivers of both vehicles were male and no passengers were involved. Two Florida Highway Patrol officers were treated for smoke inhalation after working the scene.

I-75 northbound lanes were closed at Fruitville Road approximately 4 a.m. through 8:30 a.m. The southbound lanes remained open.

The FHP did not release the name of those killed pending notification of their families.

Involved in the crash was a 2006 Chevy HHR (retro station wager) that was going the wrong way and a 2013 Ford four-door sedan.