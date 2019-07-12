County to move forward on implementation of SCAT service partnership

Two months ago, county commissioners met with representatives of a newly-hired transit consultant company, TransPro, to collaborate on a more efficient, less costly method for operating the Sarasota County Area Transit system.

The move to bring aboard a technical advisor followed commissioners’ decision to turn away from the option of SCAT privatization. Despite several private companies offering their services — like TransDev and Keolis — the board was left unconvinced that privatizing would be beneficial for either the county’s finances or residents.

Around the Country TransPro members Mark Aesch and Christopher Browning cited the following models as examples for Sarasota's own transportation changes, all of which were implemented within the last year: DART (Dallas, TX) — Works with Uber in confined areas to provide transport riders from one location to the nearest bus stop, as well as provide point-to-point connectivity within a mile.

— Works with Uber in confined areas to provide transport riders from one location to the nearest bus stop, as well as provide point-to-point connectivity within a mile. PSTA (St. Petersburg, FL) —The public transit system subsidizes a connecting Uber or United Taxi ride up to $5 per trip to one of 24 designated locations.

—The public transit system subsidizes a connecting Uber or United Taxi ride up to $5 per trip to one of 24 designated locations. TARC (Louisville, KY) —Provides riders with an app that will connect all different transportation options, such as Lyft, Uber, scooter and bike shares or the public transit system.

—Provides riders with an app that will connect all different transportation options, such as Lyft, Uber, scooter and bike shares or the public transit system. RTC (Las Vegas, NV) — "Trip to strip" connects riders from the airport directly to a designated geographic area wherein that transit service functions.

During the initial May workshop with the board, TransPro CEO Mark Aesch pointed toward a partnership with an external transportation provider, such as Uber or Lyft, as a viable option for financial and systemic transformation.

Commissioners took to the idea but asked for a strict definition of ridership usage, as similar but varying models have begun to be deployed around the country in the last year.

Thus, Aesch returned July 12 with an expanded presentation on a Sarasota-specific model, providing exactly what commissioners wanted: a clear means for slashing costs while increasing ridership.

This time, Aesch stressed how the model’s dependence on private vendors did not equate to an alternative means of privatizing SCAT. Additionally, the external service provider, he said, did not necessarily have to be Uber or Lyft if commissioners were not inclined toward those companies.

“This is not a privatization conversation,” he said. “But there may be opportunities within that toolbox to have some private tools.”

The new model in question explored the option of subsidizing external transportation providers according to time of day, geographic location and volume of route use. Practical applications of this model, according to both Aesch and fellow TransPro staff member Christopher Browning, included:

Supplementing adequately-used routes with an external service provider or Uber-like service during hours of low ridership.

Redeploying transit staff and resources on routes with overall low ridership in favor of an Uber-like service or “alternative model” of transportation.

Integrating an Uber-like service into the lesser-used portions of a popular route.

In all cases, the rider or transit customer would pay a small fare — approximately $2 per trip — and the county would subsidize the remaining cost. This new cost of subsidization, which relies on taxpayer money, would be at a reduced rate compared to the current cost of subsidization, which fluctuates on every route based on the time of day and volume of riders.

This strategy may also save the county operating costs regardless, according to the TransPro specialists, as the cost of subsidizing a fleet of small cars would be less than the cost of maintaining a large bus.

But how, exactly, do those numbers work out?

Peer Analysis In comparison to SCAT's "peers," or transit systems of similar service and urban characteristics, TransPro reports that SCAT... Maintains an average operational cost

operational cost Has a lower-than-average volume of riders

volume of riders Features a higher-than-average rate of customer satisfaction

SCAT receives $30 million in funding annually, $21 million of which comes from the county’s operating fund. The rest is provided by state and federal grants. By simply eliminating low-performing routes, Aesch said, the county could save $6 million — to the detriment of its ridership.

But if the county were to instead reinvest $3.5 million into the subsidization of an external transportation provider, SCAT could save $2.5 million dollars annually, thereby reducing costs by 13%. Additionally, Aesch and Browning said, the model would potentially increase SCAT ridership by at least 50,000 people or 2% in total.

“We have all the tools to move this forward,” Interim SCAT Director Rob Lewis told commissioners. “Our intent in staff is to develop a system-wide implementation plan … we believe we are in a perfect place and time to do it.”

Commissioners lauded the model before them, citing its ability to creatively deliver what the private companies could not.

“This plan meets lots of our goals,” Commissioner Nancy Detert said. “You have put in the time and it’s very creative. That’s what I’m always looking for, and that’s what I didn’t see out of the private sector.”

As the workshop was also the last time the commission would convene prior to leaving for summer recess, Chair Charles Hines also affirmed that the board’s unanimous approval to move forward with implementation was the best possible way to end the session.

“We’re very happy with this,” he said. “It is imperative for us to do our research … and to continue to push these goals and agendas. Today was a huge move forward on this one.”