County to honor four historical Sarasota women in new exhibit

Sarasota County will host a new exhibit for the public called “Shaping Sarasota: Four Memorable Women” starting Friday.

According to a county release, the exhibit was designed to honor and examine the “growth of Sarasota and the impacts Nettie Keith, Bertha Palmer, Mable Ringling and Marie Selby had on Sarasota.”

"These women greatly influenced the direction of life in the early Sarasota community," Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources Program Coordinator Priscilla Brown said. "Their legacies can be seen today throughout the county today at well-known landmarks including Phillippi Estate Park, Historic Spanish Point, Ringling Museum and Selby Gardens."

The exhibit will open for free at Phillippi Estate Park June 7. Reservations will be required for admission and viewing hours will be between the hours of noon and 4 p.m.

The exhibit will then travel to the following eight county libraries after July 6: