In observance of Labor Day, many Sarasota County facilities and services will be closed Sept. 7.

Most Sarasota County government offices, including the administration center and the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County will be closed. Sarasota County libraries and recreation centers, as well as the UF/IFAS Extension Sarasota County offices will be closed.

Sarasota County Area Transit will not operate its lines, though the Siesta Key Breeze will still run its Monday schedule from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m..

All solid waste facilities will be closed for the holiday, and all trash, recycling and yard waste collection services will be delayed one day.

Curbside collection will run as follows:

Monday, Sept. 7: No collection services.

Tuesday, Sept. 8: Collection for Monday customers.

Wednesday, Sept. 9: Collection for Tuesday customers.

Thursday, Sept. 10: Collection for Wednesday customers.

Friday, Sept. 11: Collection for Thursday customers.

Saturday, Sept. 12: Collection for Friday customers.

On Sept. 12, the landfill will remain open until 5 p.m. due to the holiday collection schedule, however the construction and demolition area will close at 2 p.m. Customers unloading by hand must arrive at least 30 minutes prior to closing.