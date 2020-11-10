To better help Sarasota County residents navigate the effects of COVID-19, the County Commission unanimously voted to increase the maximum individual assistance grant provided through federal coronavirus relief funds from $5,000 to $10,000.

County Administrator Jonathan Lewis said that more than 20% of residents seeking individual aid were meeting the $5,000 limit. By doubling the amount allowed, Lewis said residents who are experiencing income loss would have the means to pay bills and rent.

Additionally, following a recommendation from Lewis, the commission reallocated $4 million to funds earmarked for struggling businesses that was previously allotted for individual assistance. Another $1 million will be directed from money the county set aside to pay for consulting services.

Lewis said the county has been “so successful” in shelling out funds for business support that it needs to allocate more to the program. Each business is able to receive up to $49,999 in grants.

In past discussions, Chair Mike Moran has said that although there is more money being allocated toward businesses, the end goal is the same: getting an income and the means to pay for food, water and shelter to those in need.

“The economic recovery of the county is so important, so you can have an employer that can give you a paycheck on Friday,” Moran said.

To date, the county has received 4,147 applications and has distributed $20.6 million, according to the county’s funding dashboard.

Additionally, payments of $654,381 have been paid to assist community arts and cultural programs after commissioners agreed in October to allocate specific funds to those organizations.

The reallocation of funds is allowing the county to be flexible, Commissioner Charles Hines said, and will allow the county to use all the money allocated by the state.

At the beginning of the process, many residents feared the applications were too stringent and would stop the county from using all the money by the Dec. 30 deadline. Any federal relief money not paid by Dec. 30 will be returned to the U.S. Treasury Department.

“This is just a good example of our administration being flexible,” Hines said.

Additionally, the commission in early September agreed to expand the county’s internet service to reach students enrolled in Sarasota County School’s remote learning option.

Working with Comcast, county officials will use federal dollars to give internet access to students who do not have it for six months. If there is still a need for the program after six months, the commission will revisit it.

To date, Lewis said, the program serves 100 students, but he anticipates more in the future.