With Sarasota County’s Water Quality Summit about two weeks away, officials have released the event presenters and the schedule of sessions.

According to a release by the county, more than 30 speakers and exhibitors from around the state will be attending the June 5 event.

Speakers include representatives of the following:

Sarasota County

Florida legislature

State agencies

Mote Marine Laboratory

The University of Florida

Sarasota Bay Estuary Program

Southwest Florida Water Management District

Local municipalities

Additionally, the event will be broken into four sections, each of which is optional for attendees but may feature limited space.

1:15 p.m. - Science Behind Water Quality

2:10 p.m. - What Has Already Been Done to Improve Water Quality

3:50 p.m. - What You Can Do to Improve Water Quality

4:45 p.m. - State Policy Update

5:30 p.m. - Attendees may visit with exhibitors and speakers

"On June 5, our community will come together in one place to learn, connect and engage with experts on this important issue," Director Lee-Hayes Byron of Sarasota County UF/IFAS Extension and Sustainability said. "The Water Quality Summit provides an opportunity to better understand the science, what has been done, what will be done and ways the community can positively impact water quality at home."