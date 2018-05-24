Country Club Village home tops sales at $800,000

A home in Country Club Village topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Betty Miller, trustee, and Murray Miller, of Bradenton, sold the home at 12307 Newcastle Place to Stacy Haas, of Longboat Key, for $800,000. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,897 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $785,000 in 2012.

Harbour Walk

Kenneth and Deborah Heverly, of Bradenton, sold their home at 556 Mast Drive to Jeffrey and Laura Matson, of Kansas City, for $800,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,301 square feet of living area.

Lakewood National Golf Club

Lennar Homes LLC sold the home at 5609 Arnie Loop to Stacey Shapiro and Gary Shapiro, of Lakewood Ranch, for $669,000. Built in 2017, it has five bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,808 square feet of living area.

Country Club East

G. Stephen and Jo Anne Dorsey, of Syracuse, N.Y., sold their home at 15213 Castle Park Terrace to Allen and Katherine Salikof, of Lakewood Ranch, for $619,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,383 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $610,000 in 2017.

Gerald and Cynthia Sladek, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 14725 Newtonmore Lane to Russell and Harriet Lambright, of Okatie, S.C., for $525,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,895 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $453,600 in 2013.

Bridgewater

Thomas McDonald and Elizabeth Alma Potier Harrison, of University Park, sold their home at 13304 Bridgeport Crossing to Zachary and Jennifer Wenzel, of Lakewood Ranch, for $580,000. Built in 2014, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,350 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $526,000 in 2014.

Sheila Lane-Richardson, of Devon, United Kingdom, and Rachel Lane, of Brooklyn, N.Y., sold their home at 5608 Cloverleaf Run to Michael and April Cestaro, of Bradenton, for $450,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,349 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $495,800 in 2014.

River Club South

Leland and Carol Selvey, of Bradenton, sold their home at 10020 Cherry Hills Ave. Circle to Robert Delosh and Wendi Patterson, of Bradenton, for $580,000. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,691 square feet of living area.

Randall and Cynthia Montgomery, of Juliet, Tenn., sold their home at 10078 Glenmore Ave., to John and Diana Souchet, of Munster, Ind., for $305,000. Built in 2004, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,058 square feet of living area.

Country Club Village

Thomas and Catherine Thomaides, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7072 Twin Hills Terrace to Irwin and Patricia Kaplan, of Bradenton, for $563,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,835 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $799,900 in 2005.

Jacques Langevin and Paule Gauvin, trustees, of Quebec, Canada, sold the home at 7451 Edenmore St., to Walter Row, of South Hamilton, Mass., for $472,500. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,218 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $359,900 in 2009.

Riverdale

Sabal Palm Bank, as Custodian, sold the home at 315 41st St. N.E., to Christopher Lanier and Elizabeth Taaffe, of Bradenton, for $535,000. Built in 1998, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,164 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $380,500 in 2016.

Kenwood Park

Erkan Riza, of Bradenton, sold his home at 8315 Abingdon Court to Cathie Schaffer, of Bradenton, for $530,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,517 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $510,000 in 2014.

Arbor Lakes

Susan and Stephen Rugg sold their home at 6120 Winchester Place to Matthew Levinson and Eileen Dugan, of Sarasota, for $519,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,961 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $415,000 in 2015.

River Wind

Neal Signature Homes LLC sold the home at 1021 River Wind Circle to Roderick and Suzanne Schrader, of Bradenton, for $460,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,312 square feet of living area.

GreyHawk Landing

Ruth Lahey, of Bradenton, sold her home at 12227 Lavender Loop to Matthew and Lisa Polhamus, of Bradenton, for $395,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 2,798 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $370,000 in 2008.

Balakw Cleary and Amanda Shields, of St. Petersburg, sold their home at 204 Dove Trail to Nathan Dempsey, of Bradenton, for $388,500. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,855 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $400,000 in 2016.

Edward McElroy and Susan McElroy, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 12571 Cara Cara Loop to Kenneth and Sallie Goodman, of Bradenton, for $377,000. Built in 2004, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,173 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $360,000 in 2007.

Watercrest

George Halak and Deborah McNichol Halak, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their Unit 204 condominium at 6465 Watercrest Way to James Westberg and Linnea Westberg, trustees, of Hebron, N.H., for $375,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,134 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $250,000 in 2009.

Heritage Harbour

Neil and Lesley Beard, of Surrey, United Kingdom, sold their home at 523 Grand Preserve Cove to Joseph and Wendy Liburdi and Joan Coogan, of Bradenton, for $366,000. Built in 2007, it has five bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,603 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $360,000 in 2007.

Cypress Creek Estates

Hector and Theresa Ordonez, of Wauchula, sold their home at 6108 Ninth Ave. Circle N.E., to Thanh Phuoc Tran, of Bradenton, for $360,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,121 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $239,900 in 2002.

Pomello Park

Heather Anthony, of Columbus, Ga., sold her home at 22520 61st Ave. E., to Jonni Cooper, of Bradenton, for $350,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,835 square feet of living area.

Del Tierra

D.R. Horton Inc. sold the home at 15323 Las Olas Place to Sooa Chon Heo and Chi Young Heo, of Bradenton, for $336,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 2,812 square feet of living area.

Brenda Merrill, of Fishers, Ind., sold her home at 131 Brilliant Bloom Court to Yvette Mullies, of Sarasota, for $286,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,844 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $256,000 in 2016.

Mill Creek

Linda Sue Linneman, Michael and Jamie Manns, of Bradenton, sold their home at 13529 Third Ave. N.E., to Nathan and Melissa Masters, of Bradenton, for $325,000. Built in 1995, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,306 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $225,000 in 2012.

River Place

Katharine Costantini, of Chicago, sold her home at 6869 74th St. Circle E., to Mesa Verde Assets LLC for $324,500. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,162 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $223,200 in 2010.

Osprey Landing

CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold the home at 11545 11th Ave. E., to Jordan and Rachel Graeff, of Bradenton, for $319,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,429 square feet of living area.

Mote Ranch

Dean and Linda Tran, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6719 Westward Place to Mesa Verde Assets LLC for $297,500. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,162 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $221,400 in 2001.

Greenbrook Village

Jon Kriegel, trustee, sold the home at 6320 Robin Cove to Robert Moore, trustee, of Bradenton, for $295,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,700 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $244,900 in 2003.

Javier Olivios and Gloria Estrella Agudelo and Luis Carlos Martinez and Liliana Buchelli, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 14330 Tree Swallow Way to Chad and Shauna Salvino, of Bradenton, for $260,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,736 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $189,200 in 2004.

John and Christine Fulford, of Vienna, Va., sold their home at 6436 Orchard Oriole Lane to Kevin and Rebecca Kuehn, of Green Bay, Wis., for $250,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,534 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $289,000 in 2005.

Sabal Harbour

Barry and Anne Orme, of Devon, United Kingdom, sold their home at 4715 Cayo Costa Place to Mercedes and Victor Ripoll, of Bradenton, for $293,000. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,120 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $242,000 in 2003.

Rosedale Golf and Tennis Club

Wendy Olson, trustee, of Franklin, Tenn., sold the home at 8721 52nd Drive E., to Julie and Randy Stowers, of Bradenton, for $290,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,050 square feet of living area.

William Charron, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the home at 8602 51st Terrace E., to David Notary and Sharon Damico, of Carmel, Ind., for $290,000. Built in 1997, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,107 square feet of living area.

Mark Romer and Marjorie Bell, trustees, of Sunrise, sold the home at 8652 54th Ave. Circle E., to Sherrie Miller and William Bates, trustees, of Mooresville, Ind., for $285,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,837 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $255,000 in 2015.

Delbert Schlabach, of Canton, Ohio, sold his home at 5015 88th St. E., to Residential Solutions Inc. for $240,000. Built in 1996, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,546 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $250,000 in February.

Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour

Leslie Roberts sold her home at 8988 Stone Harbour Loop to Gregory and Gertrude Clark, of Bloomington, Ill., for $285,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,915 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $425,000 in 2005.

Fairway Six

Steven Weissman, of Wallham, Mass., sold his home at 5703 Doral Drive to Joseph Dobosz and Stephany Antonina Dobosz, of Sarasota, for $282,000. Built in 1986, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 2,329 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $150,000 in 1997.

Country Meadows

Ranulfo Yap Jr. and Hazel Tejano-Yap, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 14706 Fifth Terrace N.E., to Evan and Erica Laskowski, of Bradenton, for $279,000. Built in 2010, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,608 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $195,400 in 2010.

Harmony

Bruce and Stephanie Ferber, of Tampa, sold their home at 11926 Meadowgate Place to Alexander John and Alana Hoffman, of Bradenton, for $279,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,846 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $286,800 in 2016.

Silverlake

Myron and Janelle Bontrager, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5727 48th St. Circle E. to Tracey Rodriguez, of Bradenton, for $275,900. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,956 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $215,000 in 2015.

Country Oaks

ACME Control LLC sold the home at 5051 82nd Way E., to Patricia Aubain-Wattley and Alwyn Merlyn-Wattley, of Tallevast, for $255,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,298 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $125,300 in 2012.

Lighthouse Cove at Heritage Harbour

Silvia Teixeira Costa and Paolo Costa, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 7134 Chatum Light Run to Ana Kaye, of Bradenton, for $241,000. Built in 2008, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,337 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $209,900 in 2008.

Stanley and Janice Wrubleski, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7111 Chatum Light Run to Duane Burns, of Bradenton, for $240,000. Built in 2008, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,834 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $171,600 in 2012.

Robin Lindsay and Geraldine Lindsay, of Palmetto, sold their home at 7050 Montauk Point Crossing to Anielo and Rubi Tangredi, of Bradenton, for $211,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,373 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $75,000 in 2010.

Avalon at the Villages of Palm Aire

Joseph and Nancy Leach sold their home at 6953 Mystic Lane to Rudolph and Deborah Collins, of Flint, Mich., for $240,000. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,649 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $210,000 in 2013.

Boca Grove

Carlo and Maj-Britt Mazur, of Costa Malaga, Spain, sold their Unit 201 condominium at to Karen Trollope, of Ontario, Canada, for $222,500. Built in 2002, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,552 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $158,800 in 2010.

Braden River Lakes

Evan and Erica Laskowski sold their home at 1005 50th St. E., to Cheryl Winkleman, of Bradenton, for $215,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,276 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $112,000 in 2012.

The Watch at Waterlefe

Byron Barton, of Bradenton sold his Unit 7-D condominium at 9720 Sea Turtle Terrace to Deborah Grenier, of Madison, Wis., for $205,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,388 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $190,000 in 2014.