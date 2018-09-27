Country Club Village home tops sales at $705,000

A home in Country Club Village topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Richard and Madeline Fenton, of Highlands, N.C., sold their home at 7510 Miner Reserve Court to Michael Green and Debbie Baren, of Chicago, for $705,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,799 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.05 million in 2006.

Country Club Village

Jerome Norman and Karla Garcia-Norman, of Sarasota, sold their home at 6950 Brier Creek Court to Michael and Griselda Kelly, of Lakewood Ranch, for $685,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,651 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $605,000 in 2008.

River Club South

Harry and Lisa Durand, of Hendersonville, Tenn., sold their home at 1001 Cherry Hills Ave. Circle to Danny and Kathleen Lovin, of Bradenton, for $580,000. Built in 1998, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,523 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $570,000 in 2016.

Marineland

Serendipity River House LLC sold the home at 6418 Lincoln Road to Geraldine Wallace, of Lakewood Ranch, for $489,000. Built in 1974, it has three bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths and 1,728 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $245,000 in 2016.

Mariner Estates

Bonne Allen, trustee, and Henry Kyle Jr., of Bradenton, sold the home at 5105 Tidewater Preserve Blvd. to Mallory Dean, of Highlands Ranch, Colo., for $470,000. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,857 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $270,000 in 2012.

Riverwalk Village

James and Diane Townsend, of Venice, sold their home at 11109 Bullrush Terrace to Dana and Tricia Place, of Lakewood Ranch, for $463,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,711 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $410,000 in 2012.

Tara

Mary Seymour sold her home at 6914 Chickasaw Bayou Road to Dennis and Chris Hoskinson, of Bradenton, for $450,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,180 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $229,500 in 2015.

Harry and Evelina Simson sold their home at 7027 Owls Nest Terrace to George and Judith Koegel, of Bradenton, for $295,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,843 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $260,000 in 2015.

Carol Jean Miller, of Franklin, Tenn., sold their home at 7018 Pleasant Hill Road to Donita King, of Bradenton, for $250,000. Built in 1992, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,118 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $210,000 in 1996.

Greenbrook Village

Robert and Maureen Meyers, trustees, of Newfoundland, Canada, sold the home at 6477 Indigo Bunting Place to Kurt and Kathryn Bender, of Bradenton, for $448,100. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,534 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $335,000 in 2010.

GreyHawk Landing

Lisa Eilers, of St. Petersburg, sold her home at 355 Snapdragon Loop to HP Florida I LLC for $430,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,202 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $562,200 in 2005.

Sheri Steward, of Sarasota, sold her home at 12334 Lavender Loop to Thomas and Brandy Diveley, of Bradenton, for $303,000. Built in 2010, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,858 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $215,000 in 2011.

Edgewater Village

George Asbate, of Eustis, sold his home at 8419 Sailing Loop to Ricardo and Susan Lomas, of Lakewood Ranch, for $397,500. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,139 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $276,000 in March.

Hampton Green

Ann Friedman sold her home at 8041 Hampton Court to Joseph Reed III and Lynn Reed, trustees, of Grosse Point, Mich., for $365,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,157 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $335,000 in 2001.

Beacon Cove at River Place

Jason Green, of Bradenton, sold his home at 6727 70th Court E. to Bernard and Sandra Babcock, of Gaithersburg, Md., for $348,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,170 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $320,000 in 2013.

Sabal Harbour

Erik and Melinda Thompson sold their home at 4702 Cayo Costa Place to Michael and Beth Deyo, of Bradenton, for $348,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,774 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $177,700 in 2000.

Clubside at Country Club East

WCI Communities LLC sold the Unit D704 condominium at 7458 Divot Loop to Laura MacNiece Scalisi, of Bradenton, for $340,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,332 square feet of living area.

Summerfield Village

Mary Lyons, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the home at 6551 Meandering Way to Gary and Judith Wetstein, of Lakewood Ranch, for $325,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,703 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $262,500 in 2014.

Shannon Maley, of Tampa, sold her home at 12112 Beeflower Drive to Paul Roberts and Nicole Mosquera, of Bradenton, for $289,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,640 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $260,000 in 2007.

Kristina Swetland Wilson, of Bradenton, sold their home at 11208 Blue Sage Place to Cassandra and James Casey, of Bradenton, for $265,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,594 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $158,000 in 2011.

Ronald and Patricia Vazquez, of West Palm Beach, sold their home at 12728 Rockrose Glen to Johnny and Shawna Barfield, of Lakewood Ranch, for $253,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,433 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $206,000 in 2014.

Watercrest

Paul and Louise Spencer, of Richmond, Va., sold their Unit 403 condominium at 6330 Watercrest Way to Suzie Wong, trustee, of Lakewood Ranch, for $320,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,742 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $299,900 in 2008.

Heritage Harbour

Robert and Susan Cottrell sold their home at 6466 Willowshire Way to Barry Rice, trustee, of Travers City, Mich., for $317,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,829 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $310,000 in 2015.

Jan and Radka Cermak, of Odolena Voda, Czech Republic, sold their home at 9019 Heritage Sound Drive to Jiri and Michaela Pospisilova, of Bradenton, for $250,000. Built in 2008, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,679 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $219,800 in 2008.

Club Villas at Palm Aire

David and Shawn Rassmussen, of New Albany, Ohio, sold their Unit 7710 condominium at 7710 Palm Aire Lane to Randall Taussig, trustee, of Reston, Va., for $315,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,872 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $225,000 in 2009.

Carlyle at the Village of Palm Aire

Michael and Takako Beninato sold their home at 5165 Creekside Trail to William and Milton Gordon, of Lewes, Del., for $300,000. Built in 2001, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,891 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $340,000 in 2005.

Harmony

Robert and Susie Doyle, of Sarasota, sold their home at 11717 Meadowgate Place to Robert and Victoria Hambrecht, of Bethal, Conn., for $292,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,804 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $290,800 in 2017.

Silverlake

James and Alisha Kirk, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4802 60th Drive E., to Carole and Edward Fossum, of Bradenton, $275,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,135 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $175,500 in 2012.

Harborage on Braden River

Suzie Wong, trustee, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the home at 5536 Simonton St. to Mary Caloiaro, of Bradenton, and Adriano Caloiaro, of New York City, for $273,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,832 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $185,000 in 2012.

Coach Homes at River Strand

Walter Buzzell and Janet LeBlanc, of New Brunswick, Canada, sold their Unit 7104 condominium at 7004 Grand Estuary Trail to Christopher Karwoski and Patricia Karwoski, trustees, of Broadview Heights, Ohio, for $272,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,786 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $249,000 in 2015.

Greenbrook Walk

Kathleen Pecora, of Parrish, sold the home at 14957 Skip Jack Loop to Luke and Kerry Stava, of Bradenton, for $215,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,644 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $168,000 in 2017.

Cypress Strand

Arthur and Janet Earl, of Hiawassee, Ga., sold their Unit 1-202 condominium at 7189 Strand Circle to William Baker, of Niagara Falls, N.Y. for $210,000. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,368 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $180,000 in 2004.