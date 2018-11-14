Country Club Village home tops sales at $1.3 million

A home in Country Club Village at Lakewood Ranch topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Rodney Williams and Sonia Nicholas, of Sarasota, sold their home at 13206 Palmers Creek Terrace to Joel and Kristin Oldham, of Lakewood Ranch, for $1.3 million. Built in 2005, it has five bedrooms, five-and-two-half baths, a pool and 5,500 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.8 million in 2014.

Panther Ridge

Ven and Maine Sysouvanh sold their home at 20207 71st Ave. E., to Andrew and Jamie Burgess, of Lakewood Ranch, for $809,000. Built in 2005, it has five bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,890 square feet of living area.

Country Club Village

James and Kathleen Rickards, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 7202 Ashland Glen to Robert and Valerie Falahee, of Lakewood Ranch, for $750,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,719 square feet of living area.

Nitin Malhotra, of Vienna, Va., sold his home at 7535 Abbey Glen to Daniel and Lynn McSwain, of Lakewood Ranch, for $634,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,831 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $850,000 in 2017.

Robert Swander, of Bradenton, sold his home at 6614 The Masters Ave., to Stephanie Martin, of Lakewood Ranch, for $575,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,729 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $565,000 in 2016.

Greenbrook Village

Terence McKenna Thomson, of Lakewood Ranch, sold his home at 14919 Bowfin Terrace to Andrew and Casie Wodzien, of Lakewood Ranch, for $570,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,427 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $462,600 in 2012.

Edgewater Village

Albert and Suzanne Knezevich, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 6614 Tallmast Circle to David McHugh, of Lakewood Ranch, for $517,500. Built in 1998, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,663 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $430,000 in 2013.

Waterlefe Golf and River Club

Ken and Patricia Adams sold their home at 10018 Day Lily Court to Bobby and Suzan Ketron, of Bradenton, for $515,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,879 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $665,000 in 2007.

Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour

Stephen and Meredith Miller, of Bradenton, sold their home at 8123 Quail Greens Terrace to GRHS LLC for $509,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,605 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $475,000 in 2014.

Serenity Creek

James and Mary Beth Bova, of Syracuse, N.Y., sold their home at 13023 Utopia Loop to James and Andrea Rodman, of Lakewood Ranch, for $498,000. Built in 2015, it has five bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,171 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $460,400 in 2016.

Riverdale Revised

Kenneth and Sandra McCluskey, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4516 Barracuda Drive to Richard and Karen Ruais, of North Salem, N.H., for $497,900. Built in 1997, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,346 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $252,000 in 1999.

George and Sandra Haynes, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4603 Third Ave. E., to David and Linda Terrell, of Wauchula, for $350,000. Built in 1978, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,016 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $257,000 in 2010.

River Point of Manatee

Robert Devaney Jr. sold his home at 229 36th St. N.E., to Patricia and William Wyszornirski, of Bradenton, for $448,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,954 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $440,000 in 2007.

Esplanade

Ronald and Marion Denton, of Seminole, sold their home at 12742 Del Corso Loop to Brian and Connie Six, of Bradenton, for $430,000. Built in 2013, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,887 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $336,600 in 2013.

Advanta IRA Services LLC sold the home at 4937 Savona Run to Sharon Lanaghan and Roseann Delgandio, of Bradenton, for $363,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,912 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $355,300 in 2015.

Windance Estates

Russell and Pamela Hyatt, of Bradenton, sold their home at 11007 Eighth Ave. E., to Ralph and Claire McLaughlin, of Longboat Key, for $415,000. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,561 square feet of living area.

Country Meadows

David and Sandra Ellingson, of Venice, sold their home at 14748 Second Ave. Circle N.E., to William M. Feehley Exchange Accommodation Title Holder for $405,000. Built in 2009, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,175 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $301,300 in 2009.

Misty Oaks

Thomas and Carol Smith, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 8149 Misty Oaks Blvd. to Joseph and Pamela Morrison, of Sarasota, for $405,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,310 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $330,000 in 2011.

Rosedale Addition

Malcolm Rouse, trustee, and Harriet Rouse, of Bradenton, sold the home at 4936 Tobermory Way to Philip and Kathleen Swann, of Bradenton, for $399,000. Built in 2014, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,782 square feet of living area.

Savanna

Lennar Homes LLC sold the home at 3711 Scrub Creek Run to Kunal and Rikitaben Patel, of Lakewood Ranch, for $395,000. Built in 2018, it has five bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and 3,282 square feet of living area.

River Place

Gene and Ellen Wasson, of Sun City Center, sold their home at 7011 74th St. Circle E., to Derik Moore and Kathy Harrison, of Bradenton, for $390,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,290 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $403,700 in 2006.

Polo Run

Lennar Homes LLC sold the home at 17107 Blue Ridge Place to John and Sharon Smyth, of Lakewood Ranch, for $385,000. Built in 2018, it has five bedrooms, three baths and 3,257 square feet of living area.

Rosedale Highlands

Jeannette Anderson, of Bradenton, sold their home at 5208 97th St. E. to William and Debra Jotham, of Tallevast, for $380,000. Built in 2001, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,904 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $300,000 in 2010.

Palmbrooke at River Club North

Greenyellow Properties Management LLC sold the home at 10341 Palmbrooke Terrace to Jenny and Garrison Gamm, of Bradenton, for $369,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,888 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $249,600 in 2016.

Carlyle at the Villages of Palm Aire

Craig Hullinger and Elizabeth Ruyle-Hullinger, of Bradenton, sold their home at 5057 Creekside Trail to David and Constance Jones, of Sarasota, for $359,900. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,130 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $210,000 in 2009.

Central Park

Christopher and Maria Alesi, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 11609 Griffith Park Terrace to Lawrence and Janet Bentz, of Bradenton, for $348,500. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,221 square feet of living area.

Sonny and Tammie Bebout, of Bradenton, sold their home at 11116 Encanto Terrace to Stephen and Brenda Arnold, of Bradenton, for $325,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,124 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $257,400 in 2013.

Silverlake

Lisa and William Long, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5211 60th Drive E., to Steven Gutowitz, of Bradenton, for $335,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,759 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $459,500 in 2006.

Steven and Deborah Smith, of Bradenton, sold the home at 5914 53rd Lane E., to David Scata and Rosalie Escorial Scata, of Bradenton, for $329,000. Built in 2007, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,284 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $260,000 in 2007.

Summerfield Village

David and Melissa Sharp, of Bradenton, sold their home at 12503 Rockrose Glen to Brennan and Julie Batien, of Lakewood Ranch, for $335,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,248 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $300,000 in 2014.

Mark Eaton, of Bradenton, sold his home at 6564 Meandering Way to Eric Schuler and Hong Quan, of West Hartford, Conn., for $297,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,865 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $295,000 in 2016.

Ella Engle, trustee, of Amherst, Ohio, sold the home at 12305 Wood Sage Terrace to Kelli and Neil Phillips, of Santa Clarita, Calif., and Judith and Christopher Parisi, of Lakewood Ranch, for $247,000. Built in 1999, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,642 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $174,500 in 2004.

Braden River Ranchettes

Joyce Opsincs, of Bradenton, sold the home at 7011 41st Ave. E., to DD&R Ranch LLC for $332,500. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,175 square feet of living area.

Mill Creek

Fairhomes Florida Oceanside Properties LLC sold the home at 13432 Third Ave. N.E., to William and Theresa Kersey, of Bradenton, for $329,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,497 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $255,000 in 2013.

Del Tierra

D.R. Horton Inc. sold the home at 15322 Las Olas Place to Ngoc Van Tran and Bichphuong Thi Doan, of Bradenton, for $318,000. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,528 square feet of living area.

Tara

Peggy McDowell, of Bradenton, sold her home at 6806 Stone River Road to Todd and Jill Labbe, of Bradenton, for $315,500. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,071 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $247,000 in 2014.

The Moorings at Edgewater

David and Debra Aegerter, of Iowa City, Iowa, sold their Unit 202 condominium at 6532 Moorings Point Circle to George Hishmeh and Hanan Hishmeh, trustees, of Port Charlotte, for $315,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,344 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $353,400 in 2003.

Deirdre Williams, of Lakewood Ranch, sold her Unit 101 condominium at 6536 Moorings Point Circle to Leon Abo, of Lakewood Ranch, for $268,000. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,804 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $288,500 in 2016.

Coach Homes at River Strand

Richard and Lynn Hotchkiss, of Bradenton, sold their Unit 8803 condominium at 6929 Grand Estuary Trail to Allen Scheuer, trustee, of Bradenton, for $308,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,108 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $291,000 in 2014.

Thomas and Nansie McHugh, of Waretown, N.J. sold their Unit 2104 condominium at 306 Winding Brook Lane to Donald Johnson Jr., trustee, of Bradenton, for $265,000. Built in 2009, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,786 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $234,900 in 2009.

Peridia

Raymond and Theresa Mulford, of Clear Lake, Iowa, sold their home at 4024 Murfield Drive E., to John and Debbie Nielsen, of Bradenton, for $290,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,825 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $250,000 in February.

Kathleen McCarthy sold her home at 4989 Clubview Court E., to Michele Brennan, of Bradenton, for $230,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,217 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $119,900 in 2011.

Michael and Mary Blair sold their home at 4414 Murfield Drive E., to Michael McKinney, of Bradenton, for $204,000. Built in 1991, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,522 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $182,900 in 2004.

Crossing Creek Village

Gregory Sanders sold his home at 4898 68th St. Circle E. to Mohammad Abdelrahim Saleh and Abdelrahim Mohammad Saleh, of Bradenton, for $282,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,916 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $238,100 in 2014.

River Isles

Douglas and Pamela Nelson, of Colorado Springs, Colo., sold their home at 4004 Lakewood Ave., to Susan O’Donnell, of Bradenton, for $275,000. Built in 1984, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,950 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $238,000 in 2017.

Craig and Terry Lynn Knox, of Sparks, Nev., sold their home at 1314 Oakleaf Blvd. to Robert and Mary Evens, of Durand, Mich., for $245,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,584 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $254,000 in April.

Harry and Nanetta Kirk, of Columbia, Tenn., sold their home at 1207 Oakleaf Blvd. to Richard and Susan Janik, of Bradenton, for $208,500. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,288 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $59,400 in 1981.

Braden Crossings

David and Denise Rieth, of Parrish, sold their home at 5520 47th Court E.,, to T. Khua Hlue and Anna Lal Sui Tlem, of Bradenton, for $259,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,996 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $156,000 in 2001.

Sabal Harbour

Kimberly Diem, of Bradenton, sold the home at 4530 Sanibel Way to Lionel and Ashley Harrison of Bradenton, for $255,000. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,685 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $214,000 in 2004.

Creekwood

James and Linda McCann, of Bradenton, sold their home at 5124 72nd St. E., to OfferPad (SPVBORROWER1) LLC for $252,500. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,544 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $121,000 in 1994.

David Scata and Rosalie Escorial Scata, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7216 49th Ave. E., to Lyman Wycoff, of Bradenton, for $235,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,469 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $168,000 in 2014.

Braden River Lakes

Thomas and Peggy Connell, of New Port Richey, sold their home at 4852 Eighth Ave. E., to Gloria Lowery and Mark Hamersly, of Bradenton, for $250,000. Built in 1988, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,742 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $60,000 in 1991.

Glenbrooke

Dolores Dunn, of Sarasota, sold the home at 8133 Glenbrooke Place to Ann Lerida Machado, of Sarasota, for $240,000. Built in 1986, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,452 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $110,000 in 2000.

Andreas and Kimberly Rosebrock sold their home at 4823 Glenbrooke Drive to Kevin Rodriguez Rasua and Deisy Carolina Monsalve Lopez, of Sarasota, for $220,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,132 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $94,000 in 1996.

Gates Creek

Jason Moore and Angela Moore, of Sarasota, sold their home at 11513 Third Ave. E., to Donna Carlisle, of Sarasota, for $230,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,606 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $130,000 in 2010.

Miramar Lagoons

Danielle Warren and Amos Warren, of Bradenton, sold their Unit 103 condominium at 8415 Miramar Way to Aidan and Patricia Lennon, of Bradenton, for $230,000. Built in 2006, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,522 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $230,000 in 2017.

Palm Aire at Sarasota

Miriam Haughey, of Sarasota, sold the Unit V-153 condominium at 7152 Fairway Bend Circle to Alan Rucker and Karen Thompson, of Sarasota, for $224,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,532 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $159,000 in 2003.

Pine Trace

Eileen Sweet, of Tarpon Springs, sold the Unit 9 condominium at 7841 Pine Trace Drive to Ralph and Michele Nitschmann, of Elizabethtown, Pa., for $220,000. Built in 1988, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,605 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $113,500 in 1998.

Riverdale

Yannick Dauphas sold the home at 116 43rd St. Blvd. E., to Samantha Oliver, of Bradenton, for $209,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,286 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $103,000 in 1998.

John and Rebecca Hess, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4211 First Ave. E., to Eric Schappacher, of Bradenton, for $201,500. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,343 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $199,900 in 2004.