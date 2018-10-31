Country Club Village home tops sales at $1,194,000

A home in Country Club Village at Lakewood Ranch topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Brian Layman, trustee, of Canton, Ohio, and Sherry Cassidy and Andrew Allen, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the home at 7111 Teal Creek Glen to Allen and Nadia Stiner, of Lakewood Ranch, for $1,194,000. Built in 2008, it has four bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 4,963 square feet of living area.

Pomello Park

Rick and Bernadette Keesler, of Savannah, Ga., sold their home at 20507 69th Ave. E., to Henry and Michelle Foster, of Brookville, N.Y., for $841,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,287 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $500,000 in 2013.

Kelton and Dana Russell, of Juliet, Tenn., sold their home at 21210 69th Ave. E., to Jon and Linda Morrison, of Downingtown, Pa., for $780,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,263 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $465,000 in 2010.

Waterlefe Golf and River Club

Elaine Adams, of Bradenton, sold her home at 1028 Rainbow Court to Robert and Marcy Fox, of Bradenton, for $825,000. Built in 2004, it has five bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,180 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1 million in 2004.

Lake Club

Michael and Valerie LaSalla, of St. Petersburg, sold their home at 8347 Catamaran Circle to Mark Richards and Lauren Antonelli, of Lakewood Ranch, for $730,000. Built in 2008, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,915 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,235,000 in 2008.

Country Club East

Kenneth and Payton Thompson, of Plain City, Ohio, sold their home at 7336 Haddington Cove to Jeffrey and Bonnie Glazer, of Sarasota, for $675,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,083 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $660,700 in 2016.

Harbour Walk

Dennis and Henrietta Dirks, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4738 Mainsail Drive to Philip and Charlotte Norrdahl, of Bradenton, for $640,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,774 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $911,300 in 2005.

Preserve at Panther Ridge

Gary and Mary Walsh, of Bradenton, sold their home at 22610 Night Heron Way to Michael DelGuidice, of Bradenton, for $567,500. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,972 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $535,000 in 2016.

GreyHawk Landing

Charles and Leonida Croatman, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 423 Petrel Trail to Lori and John Terhaar, of Bradenton, for $555,500. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 3,186 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $479,500 in 2005.

Clifford and Stephanie Peshek, trustees, of Apollo Beach, sold the home at 12564 Natureview circle to Betty-Anne Vogt, of Englewood, for $370,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,509 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $270,000 in 2009.

Central Park

Kenneth and Caitlin Buchanan, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4627 Balboa Park Loop to Robert and Deborah Pierce, of Naperville, Ill., for $465,000. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,451 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $402,700 in 2016.

Ronald and Jennifer Brown, of Senoia, Ga., sold their home at 12096 Longview Lake Circle to Paolo and Jeannie Santos, Cecilia Diep, Annie Diep and Alan Diep, of Bradenton, for $303,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,760 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $262,600 in 2014.

Zipperer Road

Zipperer 1709 LLC sold the home at 1709 Zipperer Road to Scott and Angela Wacha, of Bradenton, for $458,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,371 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $190,000 in 2017.

Links at Palm Aire

Francesca Fein, trustee, of Monroe Township, N.J., sold the home at 7404 Links Court to Ronald and Patricia Buckholtz, of Sarasota, for $450,000. Built in 1995, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,605 square feet of living area.

Mill Creek

Tung and Kim Nguyen, of Bradenton, sold their home at 14802 21st Ave. E., to Jonathan and Sarah Curtis, of Bradenton, for $432,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,841 square feet of living area.

Mote Ranch

Donna Moon sold her home at 6104 Stillwater Court to Xiaorong Liu and Jeffrey Zhang, of Bradenton, for $421,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,625 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $481,000 in 2015.

Desoto Woods

John Templeton and Sara Nichols Grottick, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 8009 Desoto Woods Drive to Vera Joyce, of Sarasota, for $390,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,010 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $350,000 in 2012.

Del Webb

Karen Wolf sold her home at 17542 Hampton Falls Terrace to Kathryn Gibby, of Bradenton, for $382,000. Built in 2018, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,574 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $331,800 in February.

Country Creek

Daniel Felton, of Loxahatchee, and Tamara Nelson, of St. Petersburg, sold their home at 14842 Seventh Ave. E., to Nancy and Martin Weiss, of Bradenton, for $380,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,267 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $345,000 in 2015.

Braden Woods

Bernard and Anna Holliday, of Bradenton, sold their home at 8007 63rd Ave. Drive E., to Samuel and Mary Iacovelli, of Bradenton, for $375,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,095 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $269,000 in 2013.

Riverdale Revised

John and Jolene McGovern, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4603 Fourth Ave. Drive E., to Joyce Klooster, of Bradenton, for $365,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 2,130 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $355,000 in 2017.

Miramar Links

Lynn Nucci, of Bradenton, sold her Unit 37 condominium at 8280 Miramar Way to Catherine Carrubba, of Lakewood Ranch, for $360,000. Built in 2008, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,416 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $346,000 in 2015.

Eagle Trace

Barbara Whiteman, of Williamsburg, Va., sold her home at 12306 Halfmoon Lake Terrace to Joseph Romero, of Bradenton, for $345,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,932 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $350,300 in 2017.

Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC sold the home at 12113 Whisper Lake Drive to Daniel and Kara Maschmeyer, of Bradenton, for $331,600. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,932 square feet of living area.

Hampton Terrace at University Place

Kelby and Jill Hochstetler, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7711 Drayton Circle to Clara Ramos, of University Park, for $343,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 2,313 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $410,000 in 2006.

Rosedale

Reginald and Patricia Carnemolla, of Charleston, W. Va., sold their home at 10007 Marbella Drive to Jay Jayadeva, of Bradenton, for $342,000. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,900 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $298,000 in 2017.

Alan and Karen Macpherson, of Nova Scotia, Canada, sold their home at 8536 54th Ave. Circle E., to Castillo & Gentile LLC for $250,000. Built in 1996, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,231 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $190,000 in 2010.

Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour

David and Josi Montgomery, of Bradenton, sold their home at 312 Heritage Isles Way to William and Stefanie Curran, of Bradenton, for $340,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,008 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $312,800 in 2016.

Heritage Harbour

Leah Drabant, of Bradenton, sold her home at 131 Wandering Wetlands Circle to Marie Larsen, trustee, of Bradenton, for $319,500. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 1,927 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $307,000 in 2016.

Virginia Water

Earl and Marjory Jochimsen, trustees, of Kohler, Wis., sold the home at 7175 Victoria Circle to James Burchette and Elizabeth Hulder, of University Park, for $307,500. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,092 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $249,400 in 1997.

Ridge at Crossing Creek

Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC sold the home at 7614 Ridgelake Circle to Yinner and Madeline Colina, of Bradenton, for $303,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,814 square feet of living area.

Water Oak

Gerald Kunkle sold his home at 6301 68th St. E. to Benjamin Guerra Jr., of Bradenton, for $299,900. Built in 2001, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,600 square feet of living area.

Lofts on Main Street

Kevin and Carol Squires sold their Unit 207 condominium at 8111 Lakewood Main St., to Clifton MacGregor Woodford, of Lakewood Ranch, for $290,000. Built in 2006, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,384 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $166,100 in 2012.

Carlyle at the Villages of Palm Aire

Constance Amato, trustee, of N. Tonawanda, N.Y., sold the home at 5229 Creekside Trail to Linda Ebert, trustee, of Punta Gorda, for $289,900. Built in 2001, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,633 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $179,500 in 2001.

Crossing Creek Village

Rebecca Feaster sold her home at 6902 45th Terrace E., to Ronald and Daniela Black, of Bradenton, for $289,900. Built in 2008, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,052 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $227,100 in 2008.

GreyHawk Landing West

Homes by Towne Greyhawk Landing West LLC sold the home at 1016 Siberian Glen to Gabriela Garcia and Erick DeLeon, of Bradenton, for $285,000. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,827 square feet of living area.

Notting Hill

Sherwood and Kathryne Stokes, of Gainesville, sold their home at 7314 Kensington Court to Stephen and Sandy Pepin, of Farmers Branch, Texas, for $283,000. Built in 1996, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,398 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $303,000 in 2016.

Summerfield Village

Christopher and Sara Mayo, of Hathorne, Mass., sold their home at 11223 Parkside Place to Benjamin and Laura Zink, of Lakewood Ranch, for $279,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,572 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $154,000 in 2010.

Rosewood at the Gardens

Debrah Arronis, of Sarasota, sold her home at 5509 83rd Terrace E., to Fabian Tovar and Luz Cardona, of Sarasota, for $275,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,918 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $230,000 in 2014.

Tailfeather Way at Tara

Raymond and Kristin Dweck, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6541 Tailfeather Way to Michael Gardner, of Bradenton, for $267,500. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,688 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $215,000 in 2014.

Silverlake

Fabio Becerra, of Bradenton, sold his home at 4810 60th Drive E., to Jose and Maria Buitrago, of Bradenton, for $264,900. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,703 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $172,000 in 2008.

Millbrook at Greenfield Plantation

Ashley and James Carson, of Bradenton, sold their home at 1315 Millbrook Circle to Cassandra Plummer and Chance Moquett, of Bethel Heights, Ark., for $264,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,571 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $249,900 in 2007.

Peridia

Lester Burbage, of Bradenton, sold his home at 5037 Clubview Corut E., to John and Joni Landis, of Alburtis, Pa. for $262,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,631 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $108,000 in 1987.

Marineland

Philip and Jessica Greber, of Sarasota, sold their home at 6520 Quonset Road to Gregg and Treva Anderson, of Sarasota, for $250,000. Built in 1976, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,697 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $64,000 in 2009.

Palm Aire at Sarasota

Rodney and Katrina Warren, of Georgetown, Texas, sold their Unit V-134 condominium at 7113 Fairway Bend Circle to Donna Moon, of Sarasota, for $245,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,532 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $185,000 in 2012.

Woodbrook

Pamela Viles and Emily Piermarini sold their home at 6404 Autumn Woods Way to Mary Giusto, of Sarasota, for $237,000. Built in 2013, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,080 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $177,900 in 2013.

Pine Trace

John Phillips, of Palm Harbor, sold his Unit 11 condominium at 7833 Pine Trace Drive to Sunsarah Magrisso, of Sarasota, for $215,000. Built in 1984, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,746 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $136,500 in 2000.

Gates Creek

Investoaks LLC sold the home at 11226 Second Ave. E., to Michael LaBarre, of Bradenton, for $203,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,031 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $160,000 in 2017.

University Pines

Albert Gorham and Roger and Mary James, of Sarasota, sold their home at 8347 Brandeis Circle E., to Public Assistance Consulting Services LLC for $200,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,793 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $78,300 in 1985.