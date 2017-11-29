Country Club Shores home sells for $5,825,000

A home in Country Club Shores tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Ian and Sheila Aitken sold their home at 600 Putter Lane to Samuel and Dona Scott, of Chicago, for $5,825,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 5,928 square feet of living area.

L’Ambiance at Longboat Key Club

Howard and Janice Tibbals, trustees, of Longboat Key, sold the Units J-205 and K-205 condominiums at 435 L’Ambiance Drive to Maurice Cunniffee and Carolyn Dursi Cunniffe, of Greenwich, Conn., for $4.8 million. Built in 1994, it has four bedrooms, two-and-two-half baths and 5,185 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,407,000 in 1994.

The Beach Residences

Randy and Kimberly Prock, of Longboat, sold their Unit 403 condominium at 1300 Benjamin Franklin Drive to RC Place LLC for $3.05 million. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,861 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $2.52 million in 2006.

Positano

Michael McArdle, of Newcastle, United Kingdom, sold his Unit 404 condominium at 4985 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Henrik Sandvad and Britta Rasmussen, of Longboat Key, for $2.85 million. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,122 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $2.5 million in 2007.

L’Elegance on Lido Beach

Ivan and Miriam Fernandez sold their Unit B-806 condominium at 1800 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Susan Southwick and Jeanne Reinheimer, trustees, of Oakland, Calif., for $1,595,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,070 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $445,000 in 1996.

John Ringling Estates

Ron Kozlowski, trustee, and Mary Kozlowski, of Sarasota, sold the home at 150 Grant Drive to Adam and Karen Sailor, of Sarasota, for $815,000. Built in 1968, it has four bedrooms, four baths and 3,508 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $165,000 in 1980.

Grand Bay

Janet McCarthy, trustee, of York, Pa., sold the Unit 536 condominium at 3080 Grand Bay Blvd. to Andrew Geller and Mary Jane Waite, of Longboat Key, for $640,000. Built in 1996, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,270 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $387,500 in 1999.

Islander Club of Longboat

Steven Deak, of Somerset, N.J., sold his Unit 62-S condominium at 2295 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Nasrin Thierer, of Barrington, Ill., for $575,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,485 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $242,500 in 1996.

The Dock on the Bay

Cyril and Doreen Rouse, of Saskatchewan, Canada, sold their Unit 17 condominium at 3440 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Kevin Chipman, of Manitoba, Canada, for $510,000. Built in 1967, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,295 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $153,000 in 1981.

Harbour Villa Club at the Buccaneer

Gabrielle Voog, of Ermenonville, France, sold her Unit 210 condominium at 615 Dream Island Road to Michael Hodges and Wendy Wilkins-Hodges, of Longboat Key, for $480,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,293 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $221,000 in 1987.

Longboat Harbour

Jennifer Fischley, trustee, of Longboat Key, sold the Unit 303 condominium at 4440 Exeter Drive to Thomas and June Morse, of Danville, Vt., for $300,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,152 square feet of living area.

Lido Towers

R&B Trust Co., trustee, sold the Unit 103 condominium at 1001 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Peters Run Land Co. LLC for $275,000. Built in 1980, it has one bedroom, one-and-a-half baths and 813 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $80,000 in 1999.