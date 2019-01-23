Country Club Shores home sells for $2.84 million

A home in Country Club Shores tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. CCShoreswaterfront LLC sold the home at 572 Outrigger Lane to Michael and Andree Keebaugh, of Sarasota, for $2.84 million. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, four-and-two-half baths, a pool and 4,141 square feet of living area.

L’Ambiance at Longboat Key Club

Paul and Deane Shatz, Janet Shatz Snyder and Laurie Perl, trustees, of Herndon, Va., sold the Unit K-206 condominium at 435 L’Ambiance Drive to Barbara McOuat Hindle and Lorne Hindle, trustees, of Quebec, Canada, for $1,575,000. Built in 1994, it has two bedrooms, two-and-two-half baths and 2,634 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.5 million in 2010.

Longboat Beach House

DMT Investments LLC sold the Unit 601 condominium at 4311 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Elpidio and Lourdes Abreu, of Orlando, for $640,000. Built in 1977, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,239 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $756,500 in 2006.

Fairway Bay

Anthony and Kim Bohl, of Morristown, N.J., sold their Unit 802 condominium at 1916 Harbourside Drive to John and Carla DiMasi, of Orlando, for $520,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,590 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $520,000 in 2014.

Lynn Wellings, trustee, of Longboat Key, sold the Unit 303 condominium at 1906 Harbourside Drive to KLW Homes LLC for $477,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,590 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $375,000 in 2013.

Lido Harbour South

George and Monica Kechriotis, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 105 condominium at 2110 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Barbara Paine, of Winter Garden, for $420,000. Built in 1968, it has one bedroom, two baths and 1,009 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $320,000 in 2008.

Longboat Harbour

Peter and Margaret Donahue, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 302 condominium at 4420 Exeter Drive to Patrick and Shannon Brennan, of Longboat Key, for $335,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 992 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $315,000 in 2018.