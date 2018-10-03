Country Club Shores home sells for $2.04 million

A home in Country Club Shores tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Melvin and Jan Goldsmith, of Longboat Key, and Larry Goldsmith, of Germantown, Tenn., sold their home at 601 Putting Green Lane to Luxury Waterfront Homes LLC for $2.04 million. Built in 1968, it has three bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 4,127 square feet of living area.

Lido

Richard Eason, of Holmes Beach, sold his home at 1406 Westway Drive to 1406 Westway LLC for $1.9 million. Built in 1968, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,976 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $580,000 in 2015.

Seaplace

Elaine Keating, trustee, sold the Units G-5-108 and G-5-208 condominiums at 1965 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Steven and Melanie Booth, of Whitefish Bay, Wis., for $1.9 million. Built in 1977, it has six bedrooms, four baths and 3,608 square feet of living area.

John Ringling Estates

GOM LLC sold the home at 128 Fillmore Drive to 128 Fillmore LLC for $1.3 million. Built in 1946, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,090 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $875,000 in May.

Sea Gate Club

Ying and Mary Amorn, of Clearwater, sold their Unit 9-B condominium at 2425 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Guppy Homes Inc. for $775,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,470 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $662,000 in 2014.

Bayview Estates

Malpo Afstralou, of Longboat Key, sold her home at 608 Bayview Drive to Anthony and Vicki Skidmore, of Sarasota, for $715,000. Built in 1960, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,012 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $670,000 in 2005.

Whitney Beach

Markus and Jean Schulz, of Lexington, Mich., sold their Unit 310 condominium at 6701 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Bengey LLC for $576,000. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,377 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $525,000 in 2011.

Longboat Key Yacht and Tennis Club

Cypress Lakes Holdings LLC sold the Unit 103 condominium at 4215 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Michael and Karen Alvarez, of Huntsville, Ala., for $665,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,284 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $585,000 in 2004.

The Riviera of Lido Beach

Mira Andre, trustee, of Willowbrook, Ill., sold the Unit 3-A condominium at 131 Garfield Drive to TUG Properties LLC for $435,000. Built in 1978, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,215 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $375,000 in 2004.

Sutton Place

William Collins, of Blauvelt, N.Y., and Kenneth Harrigan, of North Bergen, N.J., sold their Unit V-9 condominium at 565 Sutton Place to Stanley Bowker, of Longboat Key, for $324,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,198 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $303,000 in June.