Country Club Shores home sells for $1.65 million

A home in Country Club Shores tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Roger and Margarete Kilgore sold their home at 560 Chipping Lane to Todd and Kristina Rahman, of Longboat Key, for $1.65 million. Built in 1966, it has five bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,315 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,773,800 in 2007.

The Water Club at Longboat Key

Sidney and Miriam Schneider, of Briarcliff Manor, N.Y., sold their Unit 507 condominium at 1281 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Michele Katz, of Burlington, Mass., for $1,525,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and 3,273 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,225,000 in 2000.

Collier – Walker

Doy Baker Jr. and Bruce Krone, trustees, of Cincinnati, sold the home at 609 Triton Bend to Robert and Linda Gidel, of Longboat Key, for $1.35 million. Built in 2014, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,855 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,194,000 in 2015.

Country Club Shores

600 Yardarm LLC sold the home at 600 Yardarm Lane to Pietro and Kimberly Cuomo, of Longboat Key, for $1,132,500. Built in 1970, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,466 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $825,000 in 2015.

Bird Key

PR Capital LLC sold the home at 422 E. Royal Flamingo Drive to James Johnstone, of Atlanta, for $1.25 million. Built in 1961, it has three bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 2,242 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $700,000 in 2015.

Islands West

Borris and Tatyana Metter, of N. Richland Hills, Texas, sold their Unit 13-B condominium at 2525 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Janet Barone, of Longboat Key, for $849,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,491 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $310,000 in 1999.

Beach Place

Big East Properties Inc. sold the Unit 605 condominium at 1055 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Roger Pettingell, trustee, of Sarasota, for $750,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,503 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $246,500 in 1996.

Bay Isles

Mary Godshalk, of Sarasota, sold her home at 3318 Bayou Sound to Douglas Small and Margaret White-Small, of Longboat Key, for $680,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,675 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $625,000 in 2011.

Lido Beach Club

Alan and Barbara Ebersole, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 206 condominium at 1212 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Daniel and Denise Guerin, of Minot, Maine, for $662,500. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,421 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $390,000 in 2001.

Longbeach

Barbara Wood sold her Unit 22 condominium at 7135 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Donald and Elizabeth Pearce, of Bradenton, for $445,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,170 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $167,500 in 1994.

Windward Bay

Rodney McColloch, of Kennesaw, Ga., sold his Unit 302 condominium at 4800 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Marcia and Kevin Heyl, of Gibsonia, Pa., for $445,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,096 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $475,000 in 2006.

Jeffrey and Susan Grass, of Green Valley, Ariz., sold their Unit PH3 condominium at 4800 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Daniel and Susan Bracciano, of Grosse Pointe Shores, Mich., for $415,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,096 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $400,000 in 2007.

Pelican Harbour and Beach Club

Steven Phillips and Mandy Conver Phillips, of Reston, Va., sold their Unit L-2 condominium at 4234 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Henry and Anne hart, of Chestertown, Md., for $430,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,150 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $385,000 in 2015.

Cedars East

Richard Shelsky, trustee, of Largo, sold the Unit 15 condominium at 816 Evergreen Way to Walter and Karen Madro, of British Columbia, Canada, for $421,000. Built in 1991, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,440 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $230,000 in 1995.

Lido Harbour

Elliot and Susan Press sold their Unit V-10 condominium at 1900 Benjamin Franklin Drive to MB First Lido LLC for $420,000. Built in 1967, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,242 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $389,000 in 2007.

Silver Sands

John and Linda Freemott, of San Diego, and Elliott and Carolyn Joseph, of Farmington, Conn., sold their Unit 243 condominium at 5841 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Gulfshore Affordable Rentals LLC for $399,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 760 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $675,000 in 2005.

Casa Del Mar

Christine Baldwin, of Ontario, Canada, sold the Unit 7-B condominium at 4621 Gulf of Mexico Drive to John and Lisa Wilt, of Denver, for $379,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 756 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $410,000 in 2008.

First Longboat Harbour

Rachad Chokr and Amir Chokr, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 307 condominium at 4330 Falmouth Drive to Matthew Lombardo, of Longboat Key, for $325,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 928 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $225,000 in 2002.

Sarasota Harbour Apartments

Jeffrey and Kristie Baird, trustees, of Onondaga, N.Y., sold the Unit 3 condominium at 763 John Ringling Blvd. to Kathleen Galica and Kelley Galica Peck, trustees, of Sarasota, for $325,000. Built in 1963, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 816 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $125,000 in 2014.

Sutton Place

Steven and Susan Asroff, of Salem, Ill., sold their Unit T-28 condominium at 589 Sutton Place to Diane Yoder, of Norwalk, Conn., for $315,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,008 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $155,000 in 2010.

Enos and Ligia Perez, of Pinellas Park, sold their Unit TU-4 condominium at 540 Sutton Place to William and Charon Pearson, of Byfield, Mass., for $298,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,248 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $262,000 in 2013.

Seaplace

Nancy Goldman, of Vale, N.J., sold the Unit 301-C condominium at 2039 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Thomas O’Brien III and Michelle Stein for $282,500. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 933 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $350,000 in 2005.