A Country Club home topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Michael and Sandra Humenik, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 13207 Palmers Creek Terrace to Amir and Mietra Harandi, of Lakewood Ranch, for $3 million. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 5,581 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,775,000 in 2013.

Country Club

Patricia Lynn Bradbury and David Beesley sold their home at 1253 Highfield Circle to Three Crowns LLC for $2.6 million. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 6,111square feet of living area. It sold for $1.5 million in 2010.

Donna Beck Smith, of Longboat Key, sold her home at 7519 Rigby Court to John Scott Wynant and Katherine Richardson, of Weston, Massachusetts, for $1.8 million. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,537 square feet of living area. It sold for $900,000 in 2018.

Eric and Leslie Bostick, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7122 Orchid Island Place to Patrick Cullen and Kerrianne Sanicola, of Lakewood Ranch, for $775,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,163 square feet of living area. It sold for $699,000 in 2021.

Lake Club

Andrew and Melissa Romine, of Indialantic, sold their home at 17012 Verona Place to Douglas Powell, trustee, of Bradenton, for $1.85 million. Built in 2021, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,629 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.7 million in May.

Pomello Park

Aron and Shawna Weiner sold a home and a vacant lot at 21706 and 21910 73rd Ave. E. to Perfect Favor LLC for $1.8 million. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 4,164 square feet of living area.

Links at Palm Aire

Clifford and Janine Peek, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7305 Links Court to Gayle Hander and Charles Benjamin Hander, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, for $1,696,000. Built in 1994, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,038 square feet of living area. It sold for $529,000 in 2017.

Rosedale

Deborah Glackin, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the home at 4825 88th St. E. to Frank Anthony Mosca, of Bradenton, for $1,104,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,806 square feet of living area. It sold for $559,900 in 2017.

Greyhawk Landing

Mitchell and Lisa Hall, of Bradenton, sold their home at 13109 Magpie Place to Soraya Coccimiglio, of Kalamazoo, Michigan, for $1.1 million. Built in 2007, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,824 square feet of living area. It sold for $702,800 in 2007.

Ian and Amy Whittemore, of Bradenton, sold their home at 13136 Peregrin Circle to Jerrad Dale Hendricks and Lucia Susana Hendricks, of Bradenton, for $875,000. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,994 square feet of living area. It sold for $420,000 in 2013.

Esplanade

Michael and Molly Parker, of Ft. Wayne, Indiana, sold their home at 4924 Tivoli Run to Clyde Eugene Wallace III and Rebecca Wallace, of Bradenton, for $1 million. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 3,036 square feet of living area. It sold for $625,000 in 2020.

Indigo

Frank Mosca, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 13203 Indigo Way to Daniel and Angelia Buhr, of Bradenton, for $973,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,895 square feet of living area. It sold for $506,700 in 2017.

David and Lynn Busekrus, of St. Louis, sold their home at 12607 Coastal Breeze Way to David and Kathleen Scheppe, of Williamsburg, Michigan, for $625,000. Built in 2020, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,528 square feet of living area. It sold for $327,100 in 2020.

Sheila Ann Ryan, of Sarasota, sold her home at 12617 Coastal Breeze Way to Craig and Elizabeth Rice, of Bradenton, for $582,000. Built in 2020, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,528 square feet of living area. It sold for $339,600 in 2020.

Waterlefe

Daniel Robert Wilding and Barbara Ann Wilding, of Panama City, sold their home at 10621 Conch Shell Terrace to John Mark Puster and Carolyn Barber, of Bradenton, for $970,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,101 square feet of living area. It sold for $650,000 in 2018.

John and Sandra Costello, of Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, sold their home at 9822 Portside Terrace to Jeff Charne and Evalyn Polombo-Charne, of Bradenton, for $690,000. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,162 square feet of living area. It sold for $541,800 in 2005.

Braden Woods

Rick and Kerry Wilkinson, of Ellenton, sold their home at 5912 93rd St. Circle E. to Kristi and Nathaniel Berger, of Bradenton, for $920,000. Built in 1982, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 3,166 square feet of living area. It sold for $652,000 in 2021.

Country Meadows

Jeff and Halli King, of Lawrenceville, Georgia, sold their home at 14716 Fourth Drive N.E. to John and Virginia Caulder, of Bradenton, for $899,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,931 square feet of living area. It sold for $374,900 in 2013.

Greenbrook

Richard and Barbara Libro, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 14235 Sundial Place to Peter and Janta Daleiden, of Lakewood Ranch, for $875,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 2,804 square feet of living area. It sold for $410,000 in 2008.

Jennifer Kahler sold her home at 6329 Royal Tern Circle to Eric David Webb and Michele Renee Webb, of Lakewood Ranch, for $789,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,387 square feet of living area. It sold for $299,000 in 2009.

Craig Roser sold the home at 6434 Indigo Bunting Place to Michael Romeri, trustee, of Lakewood Ranch, for $786,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,035 square feet of living area. It sold for $422,000 in 2017.

Timothy Newton and Penny Morgan Newton, of Parrish, sold their home at 14108 Cattle Egret Place to Rui Manuel DeCampos and Lisa Ann DeCampos, of Bradenton, for $640,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,114 square feet of living area. It sold for $333,000 in 2014.

Lakewood National

Cynthia Perrault, of Hampton, New Hampshire, sold the home at 6135 Cessna Run to Frank Anthony Meola Jr. and Catherine Mary Carey, of Bradenton, for $830,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,207 square feet of living area. It sold for $515,000 in 2019.

Treymore at the Villages of Palm Aire

Gordon and Christina Catlow, of Quebec, Canada, sold their home at 6923 Treymore Court to Raymond Thomas Vieira and Lisa Ann Vieira, of Sarasota, for $825,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,383 square feet of living area. It sold for $585,000 in 2008.

Edgewater

Joseph Gherardi, of Stockton, New Jersey, sold his home at 8412 Misty Morning Court to Jose Miguel Agudelo and Maria Camila Guzman, of Lakewood Ranch, for $800,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,236 square feet of living area. It sold for $536,000 in 2021.

Arbor Grande

Peter and Roberta Rimbos, trustees, of Hinsdale, Illinois, sold the home at 12013 Perennial Place to Susan Hopper and Vincent Barrett, of Bradenton, for $750,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,024 square feet of living area. It sold for $412,400 in 2020.

Heidi Hanssen sold her home at 11603 Bluebird Place to Nathalia Mesa, of Bradenton, for $600,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two-and-two-half baths and 2,148 square feet of living area. It sold for $299,000 in 2018.

Waterline Road

Harmony Holdings Group Inc. sold the home at 16410 Waterline Road to Tiffany and Jonathan La Britt, of Bradenton, and Anna Marcos Lar Britt and Stephen La Britt, of Sacramento, California, for $739,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,881 square feet of living area. It sold for $435,000 in January.

Rye Wilderness Estates

Angeline Bacon, of Kathleen, sold her home at 319 167th Blvd. N.E. to Harry and Nancy Moser, of Roselle, Illinois, for $725,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,170 square feet of living area.

Lagoon at Tidewater Preserve

Peggy Miller and Rachel Smith, of Lexington, Kentucky, sold their Unit C condominium at 1041 Riverscape St. to Stephenie and Mark Whitefield, of Bradenton, for $675,000. Built in 2013, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,332 square feet of living area. It sold for $373,000 in 2020.

Rosedale Addition

Nicholas Campbell and Janelle Connolly, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4513 Baltry Court to Xiomara Rivera, of Lakewood Ranch, for $675,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,217 square feet of living area. It sold for $358,500 in 2019.

Braden River Lakes

Klaus and Monika Stein sold their home at 1225 50th St. E. to Kimberly and James Allix, of Bradenton, for $662,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,791 square feet of living area. It sold for $280,000 in 2008.

River Place

Peter and Beth Johnston, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7128 67th Terrace E. to H. Frank Harvey and Barbara Harvey, trustees, of Bradenton, for $650,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,276 square feet of living area. It sold for $321,600 in 2004.

Riva Trace

Sabrina Desiree Hock, trustee, sold the home at 7728 Rio Bella Place to Thomas Edmond Sampson Jr., of University Park, for $600,000. Built in 2014, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,903 square feet of living area. It sold for $360,000 in 2020.

Desoto Lakes

Vernon Counts and Diane Williams, trustees, of Florissant, Missouri, sold the home at 5104 W. Country Club Drive to Epic Housing LLC for $590,000. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,886 square feet of living area. It sold for $160,000 in 1998.

Heritage Harbour

Debbie Pacelli, of Rolling Meadows Illinois, sold the home at 7031 Quiet Creek Drive to Frank Lamendola III and Mary Lamendola, trustees, of Bradenton, for $590,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,628 square feet of living area. It sold for $515,000 in 2021.

Miramar Lagoons

Robert and Gail Biroscak sold their Unit 201 condominium at 8235 Miramar Way to Linda Susan Bailey-Woods and Arthur Delaware Woods III, of Bradenton, for $500,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,024 square feet of living area. It sold for $258,000 in 2018.