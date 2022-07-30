A home in Country Club topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Lane and Jennifer Smith sold their home at 7143 Beechmont Terrace to Chad Cooper Williams and Nicole Marie Williams, of Lakewood Ranch, for $2.55 million. Built in 2007, it has four bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 6,063 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,309,000 in 2016.

Harbour Walk

Martha Weaver, of Bradenton, sold her home at 4709 Mainsail Drive to Monika Bull and William John Bull Jr., of Naperville, Illinois, for $1.78 million. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,727 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.15 million in 2021.

Del Webb

Karen Perz and Lisa Murtaugh, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 17718 Waterville Place to Patrick O’Hara and Marilyn Hansen O’Hara, of Bradenton, for $1.7 million. Built in 2020, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,609 square feet of living area. It sold for $815,200 in 2020.

Country Club

Karen and Alfred Principe, of Sarasota, sold their home at 13703 Red Rock Place to Julie and Denny Wilson, of Four Corners, for $1,449,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,156 square feet of living area.

Country Club East

Edgar Lawton III and Tru Dearing Lawton, of Jacksonville, sold their home at 15721 Castle Park Terrace to Ruth and Irvin Brock, of Lakewood Ranch, for $1.35 million. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,550 square feet of living area. It sold for $662,000 in 2017.

Bridgewater

Thomas Gentile and Gabrielle Odierno, trustees, sold the home at 13221 Bridgeport Crossing to Richard and Ilean Medvetz, of Bradenton, for $1.3 million. Built in 2013, it has five bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,900 square feet of living area. It sold for $577,000 in 2013.

Richard Graven sold his home at 13319 Swiftwater Way to Yim Kwan Cheng, of Lakewood Ranch, for $618,000. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,231 square feet of living area. It sold for $399,000 in 2021.

River Club South

Ezer and Belinda Ojeda, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7618 Partridge St. Circle to Scott Butler, trustee, of Cape Coral, for $1.3 million. Built in 1997, it has five bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,600 square feet of living area.

John Chuck Hagaman and Kathleen Hagaman, trustees, sold the home at 9702 Sweetwater Ave. to Susan and Steven Foster, of Bradenton, for $885,500. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,973 square feet of living area.

Dwain Janson, trustee, of Onalaska, Wisconsin, sold the home at 7328 Pine Valley St. to Trevor and Michelle Green, of Bradenton, for $875,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,902 square feet of living area. It sold for $385,000 in 2009.

Ervin and Marcia Lenski, of Bradenton, sold their home at 10520 Firestone Drive to Legacy Land Holdings LLC for $650,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,887 square feet of living area. It sold for $450,000 in 2008.

Riverdale

Michele Mowery, trustee, of Johnson City, Tennessee, sold the home at 4309 Fifth Ave. N.E. to Michael Ackerman, of Bradenton, for $1,299,000. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,876 square feet of living area. It sold for $628,300 in 2012.

Shoreview

Kelly O’Shields, trustee, of Washington, D.C., sold the home at 8013 Grande Shores Drive to Mark Edward Schott and Debra Kailos Schott, of Sarasota, for $1.23 million. Built in 2020, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,828 square feet of living area. It sold for $707,700 in 2020.

Braden Pines

Braden and Amanda Chandler, of Bradenton, sold their home at 10316 Forest Run Drive to Michael and Lori Epperson, of Bradenton, for $1,135,000. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,618 square feet of living area.

Esplanade

Karen Lines, trustee, of Wilmington, Delaware, sold the home at 5006 Tivoli Run to Ariella and Eric Mills, of Avon, Connecticut, for $1.1 million. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 3,147 square feet of living area. It sold for $800,000 in 2021.

Brian and Connie Six, of Syracuse, New York, sold their home at 12742 Del Corso Loop to James and Maureen McNally, of Bradenton, for $840,000. Built in 2013, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,887 square feet of living area. It sold for $430,000 in 2018.

Savanna

Stephanie Lynn Corbett and Christian John Corbett sold their home at 3719 Scrub Creek Run to Justin and Amber Smith, of Bradenton, for $1 million. Built in 2018, it has six bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,899 square feet of living area. It sold for $505,000 in 2018.

Central Park

Neal and Briana Hockett sold their home at 4824 Central Park Blvd. to Kayla Cole Pacana and Matthew John Pacana, of Bradenton, for $970,000. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,318 square feet of living area. It sold for $609,900 in 2021.

Gregory Crockett, of Louisville, Kentucky, and Laura Walters, of Prospect, Kentucky, sold their home at 5012 Mission Park Lane to Joseph and Linda Kraft, of Bradenton, for $655,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,166 square feet of living area. It sold for $448,000 in 2020.

Diana Pontenberg, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the home at 4922 Mission Park Lane to NR SN Florida A LLC for $500,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,131 square feet of living area. It sold for $320,700 in 2014.

Greenbrook

Jonathan and Stacey Pawlak, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 14721 Bowfin Terrace to Timothy Scherer, of Morrison, Colorado, for $898,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,806 square feet of living area. It sold for $525,000 in 2019.

Ryan Martin Kamps, of Bradenton, sold his home at 6214 Blackdrum Court to Darrell Eugene Carlsen Jr. and Cheryl Lynn Carlsen, of Taunton, Massachusetts, for $525,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,534 square feet of living area. It sold for $260,000 in 2015.

Arbor Grande

David and Allison Pulcini sold their home at 2914 Starwood Court to Mark and Rochelle Westman, of Bradenton, for $889,000. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and 3,634 square feet of living area. It sold for $775,000 in 2021.

Magnolia Manor

Regina and Cary Mateus-Marmion sold their home at 1806 54th St. E. to Yusbelkys Lisset Gudino-Gonzalez and Jonathan Josue Gonzalez Galindez, of Bradenton, for $840,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,633 square feet of living area.

Preserve at Panther Ridge

Robert and Jennifer Bergens, of Fort White, sold their home at 22809 Night Heron Way to Benjamin and Colleen Farahani, of McLean, Virginia, for $825,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,194 square feet of living area. It sold for $418,500 in 2016.

Country Meadows

Michael Dean Baker and Kirsten Lee Baker, of Bradenton, sold their home at 706 148th Court N.E. to Paul and Holly Essenberg, of Bradenton, for $812,500. Built in 2013, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,192 square feet of living area. It sold for $419,600 in 2013.

Highgate

Martha Gersman sold her home at 7204 Marston Court to Michel and Phyllis Morin, of University Park, for $775,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,324 square feet of living area. It sold for $82,700 in 1997.

Greyhawk Landing

Walter and Lora Walsh, trustees, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, sold the home at 204 Dove Trail to Jason and Melissa Perri, of Bradenton, for $750,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,855 square feet of living area. It sold for $410,000 in 2020.

Indigo Ridge at University Place

Gabriel and Rosanne Febbraio, of Sarasota, sold their home at 8162 Indigo Ridge Terrace to William Gately, of Sharon, Massachusetts, for $657,500. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,073 square feet of living area. It sold for $310,000 in 2013.

Woodbrook

Bonnie Shelley and Jill Copeland, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4634 Woodbrook Drive to Thomas and Judy Ware, of Saint Clair, Michigan, for $649,500. Built in 2012, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,184 square feet of living area. It sold for $372,000 in 2020.

Heritage Harbour

Ryan and Nicole Hebl, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6521 Willowshire Way to Larry Matthews, of Bradenton, for $639,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,006 square feet of living area. It sold for $325,000 in 2017.

Greenfield Plantation

Peggy Koons, of St. Mary’s Georgia, sold the home at 9622 Bladesmith Lane to Todd and Denise Brennan, of Bradenton, for $620,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,517 square feet of living area. It sold for $372,000 in 2019.

Summerfield

Dolores Dorgan sold her home at 11210 Marigold Drive to John and Tabitha Alexakis, of Lakewood Ranch, for $605,000. Built in 1997, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,245 square feet of living area.

Hampton Green

Barry and Ellen Ewing, trustees, of Seminole, sold the home at 8009 Hampton Court to Karen Lynn Giffin, of Ontario, Canada, for $600,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,180 square feet of living area. It sold for $345,000 in 2019.

Tailfeather Way at Tara

Phyllis Childers and Judith Ann Keenan sold their home at 6895 Tailfeather Way to Vebe Lynne Sambuco and Frank Sambuco II, of Gainesville, Virginia, for $600,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,287 square feet of living area. It sold for $412,000 in 2018.

Desoto Lakes Country Club Colony

Melanie and Victoria Jaudon, of Arden, North Carolina, sold their home at 8001 Estates Drive to Seth and Chelsea Aland, of Holland, Michigan, for $595,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,175 square feet of living area. It sold for $249,000 in 2013.

Lakeside Woods

Malcolm Lewis Barnes, of Frederick, Maryland, sold his home at 5836 Lakeside Woods Circle to Alexander Young and Patricia Finnerty Young, of Sarasota, for $575,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,871 square feet of living area. It sold for $402,500 in 2018.

Peridia

John Gilhooly and Linda Filipski, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4465 Pro Am Ave. E. to Margery Robertson, of Bradenton, for $540,000. Built in 1988, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,304 square feet of living area. It sold for $225,000 in 2015.

Veranda at Lakewood National

James Edward Bungay and Dale Kathleen Bungay, of Nova Scotia, Canada, sold their Unit 121 condominium at 5518 Palmer Circle to Kostantinos Economou, of Bradenton, for $524,900. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,462 square feet of living area. It sold for $235,000 in 2019.

Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour

Larry Albert and Lisa Robenseifner, of Bradenton, sold their home at 112 Bridgewater Court to Mark and Victoria Dufault, of Bradenton, for $520,000. Built in 2004, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,951 square feet of living area. It sold for $390,000 in 2021.

Old Grove at Greenfield Plantation

James Clark and Larissa Gribanova sold their home at 10128 Reagan Dairy Trail to James Charles Miller and Valerie Miller, of Bradenton, for $505,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,741 square feet of living area. It sold for $210,000 in 2009.

Palm Aire at Sarasota

Alexander Young and Patricia Finnerty Young, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5743 Timber Lake Drive to Glenn and Deborah Santo, of Sarasota, for $500,000. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,060 square feet of living area. It sold for $174,900 in 2012.