A home in Country Club topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Marco Madrid, of Sarasota, sold his home at 12527 Highfield Circle to Kelly Wenzel and Albert Anthony Wenzel, of Lakewood Ranch, for $2.07 million. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,658 square feet of living area. It sold for $915,000 in 2021.

Country Club

Laguna Properties LLC sold the home at 7431 Greystone St. to Joseph Carubba, trustee, of Lakewood Ranch, for $2.05 million. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,167 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.05 million in 2021.

Adam and Sheila Getzels, of Edgewater, sold their home at 13646 Legends Walk Terrace to Scott and Veronica Coffey, of Cary, Illinois, for $1,844,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,597 square feet of living area. It sold for $560,000 in 2011.

Aaron Gorvine and Lauren Barnholdt sold their home at 7116 Presidio Glen to Helaine Ashton, of Lakewood Ranch, for $796,000. Built in 2010, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,926 square feet of living area. It sold for $375,000 in 2012.

Lake Club

JMTD LLC sold the home at 17012 Verona Place to Andrew and Melissa Romine, of Lakewood Ranch, for $1.7 million. Built in 2021, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,629 square feet of living area. It sold for $954,200 in 2021.

Country Club East

Gregory and Tracey Pope, of Lexington, Kentucky, sold their home at 7713 Cavendish Cove to Lisa Steenbarger, of Bradenton, for $1,425,000. Built in 2020, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,467 square feet of living area. It sold for $733,000 in 2020.

Michael and Jayne Nolan, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7241 Whittlebury Trail to Peter Kratochvil and Lydia Maria Kratochvil, of Bradenton, for $1,362,500. Built in 2020, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,555 square feet of living area. It sold for $781,400 in 2020.

Norman and Diane Cohen, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 14647 Newtonmore Lane to Melroy and Demetra Patterson, of Lakewood Ranch, for $977,500. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,291 square feet of living area. It sold for $545,000 in 2017.

River Club South

Jared and Tara Motzenbecker, of Sarasota, sold their home at 9979 Cherry Hills Ave. Circle to Thomas Ralph Terhorst and Nancy Futch, of Woodbury, Minnesota, for $1.3 million. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,097 square feet of living area. It sold for $696,700 in 2017.

Irma Byrd sold the home at 9812 Royal Lytham Ave. to Adam Kardys, of Bradenton, for $560,000. Built in 2002, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,142 square feet of living area. It sold for $270,000 in 2014.

Winding River

Jean Ann Ohler, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the home at 14111 Ninth Terrace N.E. to Reace Williams and Kimberly Ashton, of Bradenton, for $1.27 million. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,394 square feet of living area.

Greenbrook

Matthew and Lora Sevarino, of Bradenton, sold their home at 13335 Swallowtail Drive to Steven Ray Green and Renee Vanwinkle Green, of Mason, Ohio, for $1.2 million. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,720 square feet of living area. It sold for $465,000 in 2009.

Mark and Christine Tuchman, of Bradenton, sold their home at 13875 Wood Duck Circle to Joseph Picariello and Karen Reinthaler, trustees, of San Ramon, California, for $836,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,578 square feet of living area. It sold for $435,000 in 2008.

Soft Rush LLC sold the home at 6468 Blue Grosbeak Circle to David Andrew Proudfoot and Anele Proudfoot, of Lakewood Ranch, for $700,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,911 square feet of living area. It sold for $370,000 in 2021.

Kevin and Deborah Bell, of Parrish, sold their home at 6127 Blue Runner Court to Jiri Vanicek, of The Czech Republic, for $560,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,678 square feet of living area. It sold for $327,300 in 2006.

William Jenkins, of Bradenton, sold the home at 6360 Robin Cove to Toai Doan, trustee, of Saratoga, California, for $424,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,275 square feet of living area. It sold for $370,000 in April.

Richmond Park

Michael Kirby, of University Park, sold his home at 8026 Collingwood Court to Ronald Edward Albert and Janet Ann Albert, of University Park, for $1.1 million. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,958 square feet of living area. It sold for $960,000 in 2006.

Lakewood National

Lech Zychlinski sold the home at 5515 Arnie Loop to John Darling and Lori Petersen, trustees, of Bradenton, for $1,028,000. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,390 square feet of living area. It sold for $550,000 in 2018.

Bridgewater

Robert Karl Andersen and Elaine Frances Andersen, of Newport, Vermont, sold their home at 5622 Nectar Cove to Brian and Dianne Maher, of Old Saybrook, Connecticut, for $929,000. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,381 square feet of living area. It sold for $467,100 in 2016.

Heritage Harbour

Einar and Linda Thodal-Ness, of Stockholm, Sweden, sold their home at 7318 Heritage Grand Place to Charliene and Linda Lemon-Steiner, of Bradenton, for $925,000. Built in 2010, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,573 square feet of living area. It sold for $540,000 in 2014.

Rick and Darlene McLean, of Ontario, Canada, sold their home at 8819 River Preserve Drive to Stephen and Jennifer Ayers, of Edgewater, Maryland, for $838,500. Built in 2009, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,222 square feet of living area. It sold for $343,000 in 2012.

Polo Run

Lisa Nummi, of Bradenton, sold her home at 6543 Rosehill Farm Run to Robert Wayne Brouillette and Judith Dianne Brouillette, trustees, of Bradenton, for $790,000. Built in 2019, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,287 square feet of living area. It sold for $420,000 in 2019.

Desoto Lakes

Nancy Bossov, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 5115 Canterbury Drive to Sasa Petric and Emanuela Joann Petric, of Stow, Ohio, for $760,000. Built in 1977, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,168 square feet of living area. It sold for $325,000 in 2019.

Rosedale Highlands

Ross Reed Smith and Alison Emery Smith, of Port Charlotte, sold their home at 5119 97th St. E. to Michael and Jennifer Finn, of Bradenton, for $760,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,387 square feet of living area. It sold for $400,000 in 2020.

Braden River Lakes

Ann Marie Reed, of Palmetto, sold the home at 4830 14th Ave. E. to Ocean Rock Properties LLC for $750,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,786 square feet of living area. It sold for $177,300 in 1995.

Copperlefe

Rogelio Javier Figueroa and Kelly Marie Figueroa, of Bradenton, sold their home at 11420 Autumn Leaf Way to Prem Kumar Bansal and Anita Bansal, of Ellicott City, for $740,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,455 square feet of living area. It sold for $352,300 in 2018.

Mote Ranch

Joseph and Elizabeth Sargenti, trustees, sold the home at 6132 Stillwater Court to Strawberry Farms II LLC for $735,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,144 square feet of living area. It sold for $244,300 in 2002.

Michael and Denise Kopel, of Coltons Point, Maryland, sold their home at 7009 Remington Court to Aram and Tatyana Matevosova, of Sarasota, for $725,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,300 square feet of living area. It sold for $334,500 in 2003.

Central Park

John Frank Voler and Melissa Ann Voler, of Reinholds, Pennsylvania, sold their home at 12413 Tranquility Park Terrace to Paul and Patricia Gamsby, of Bradenton, for $730,000. Built in 2014, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,844 square feet of living area. It sold for $475,000 in 2021.

Virginia Water

Joanna McClelland Glass and Roger Stover, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7108 Prestwick Court to Michael John Kirby, of University Park, for $670,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,247 square feet of living area. It sold for $375,000 in 2011.

Riverdale Revised

Daniel and Susan Donnelly, of Bradenton, sold their home at 201 Americas Cup Blvd. to Aaron Hill and Ashlee Lapotko, of Mukwonago, Wisconsin, for $660,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,326 square feet of living area. It sold for $349,000 in 2015.

Summerfield

Joseph Benjamin Martin and Drema Kay Martin, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 6308 Longleaf Pine Court to Russell Ireland, of Lakewood Ranch, for $660,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,039 square feet of living area. It sold for $227,700 in 2001.

Windsong Acres

Joseph and Mary Mazza, of Greenwich, Rhode Island, sold their home at 1003 111th St. E. to Geoffrey Hallock and Deborah Lynn Hallock, of Bradenton, for $650,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,835 square feet of living area. It sold for $350,000 in 2016.

Tara

John and Lucy Golden, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6437 Stone River Road to Grigory Rubshtein and Liliia Umberova, of Bradenton, for $621,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,119 square feet of living area. It sold for $292,000 in 2018.

Donald and F. Gale Whitson-Schmidt sold their home at 7514 Birds Eye Terrace to Jordan and Casi Long, of Bradenton, for $500,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,814 square feet of living area. It sold for $293,400 in 2005.

Notting Hill

Edgar and Cathleen Gerwig, of New London, New Hampshire, sold their home at 7131 Kensington Court to Richard Eichfeld, of Granville, Ohio, for $605,500. Built in 1997, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,831 square feet of living area. It sold for $399,000 in 2019.

Raven Crest

Courtney and Derrick Irving sold their home at 809 116th Court N.E. to Jonathan Allen and Carly Schmitt, of Bradenton, for $603,800. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,499 square feet of living area. It sold for $340,000 in 2017.

Oak Run

Evan Parkfield Lewis, of Sarasota, sold his home at 7320 Oak Run Lane to Melinda and Jemal Felicien, of Sarasota, for $600,000. Built in 1983, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,988 square feet of living area. It sold for $465,000 in 2021.

Solera

Keith Franklin Porter and Melissa Hope Porter, of Crawfordville, sold their home at 17673 Cantarina Cove to Joyce Hobday, trustee, of Gulf Shores, Alabama, for $600,000. Built in 2021, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,054 square feet of living area. It sold for $394,500 in 2021.

Chaparral

Ahna Darling Barefoot and Newell Vinson Barefoot sold their home at 6847 Wagon Wheel Circle to Robert and Julia Dreyfoos, of Sarasota, for $595,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,035 square feet of living area. It sold for $207,000 in 2011.

Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour

Forrest and Deborah Smith, of Fairhope, Alabama, sold their home at 218 Heritage Isles Way to American Land Resources LLC for $575,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,555 square feet of living area. It sold for $312,000 in 2017.

Coach Homes at River Strand

Frank and Lorna Lippa, trustees, of Ontario, Canada, sold the Unit 7202 condominium at 7008 Grand Estuary Trail to Wayne John Hutt Jr. and Sharon Louise Hutt, of Holland, Michigan, for $550,500. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,108 square feet of living area. It sold for $279,000 in 2014.

Robert and Carol De Grandchamp, of Rochester Hills, Michigan, sold their Unit 8801 condominium at 6929 Grand Estuary Trail to Ralph Raymond Simmons and Juanita Beth Simmons, of Bradenton, for $486,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,786 square feet of living area. It sold for $271,900 in 2017.

Ridge at Crossing Creek

Elaine Gross, of Bradenton, sold the home at 7549 Ridgelake Circle to Anthony Frederick William Ladell and Arlene Rose Ladell, of Bradenton, for $550,000. Built in 2020, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,795 square feet of living area. It sold for $355,000 in 2020.

Water Oak

Kevin Joseph Berry and Mary Catherine Berry sold their home at 6746 64th Terrace E. to Leann Labelle, of Bradenton, for $540,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,095 square feet of living area. It sold for $325,000 in 2020.

Greenfield Plantation

Tracy Lynn Lapera and Anthony James Lapera, of Bradenton, sold their home at 10759 Old Grove Circle to Katarzyna and Slawomir Pydyniak, of Orland Park, Illinois, for $515,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,894 square feet of living area. It sold for $250,000 in 2013.

Harmony

Otis Silver Setser III and Diane Marie Setser, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 5214 Appaloosa Cove to Opendoor Property Trust I for $511,900. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,904 square feet of living area. It sold for $286,000 in 2018.

Bacciano at Esplanade

Kathleen Jackson, of Wilbraham, Massachusetts, sold her Unit 202 condominium at 13711 Messina Loop to Jeffrey Tyrrell and Selene Persaud-Tyrrell, of Berwyn, Pennsylvania, for $500,000. Built in 2016, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,528 square feet of living area. It sold for $226,900 in 2017.

Millbrook at Greenfield Plantation

Caroline Kretzer, of Boynton Beach, sold her home at 1108 Cane Mill Lane to Thomas James Dursch and Christine Dursch, of Bradenton, for $457,500. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,786 square feet of living area. It sold for $235,000 in 2008.

Matthew Hoffman, of Delray Beach, sold his home at 1120 Cane Mill Lane to Pascual Mota and Reyna Ysabel Genao, of Philadelphia, for $440,000. Built in 2002, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,782 square feet of living area. It sold for $225,000 in 2017.

Cottages at San Lorenzo

Adam Jacob Casey and Chelsea Barbara Casey, of Waleska, Georgia, sold their home at 5202 San Palermo Drive to Stone J LLC for $450,000. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,252 square feet of living area. It sold for $273,000 in 2018.

Creekwood

Jessica Mamros, of Tarpon Springs, sold her home at 7239 49th Ave. E. to Timothy and Fanny Riley, of Bradenton, for $450,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,404 square feet of living area. It sold for $129,000 in 2016.

Terrace at Lakewood National

Jody Hedin, of Bradenton, sold his Unit 218 condominium at 16804 Vardon Terrace to John and Lisa Lain, of Ontario, Canada, for $439,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,286 square feet of living area. It sold for $212,000 in 2020.

Kevin Potis and Jennifer Brooker, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their Unit 222 condominium at 16804 Vardon Terrace to Timothy Wayne Crocker and Ellen Jane Crocker, of Clarksville, Tennessee, for $430,000. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,142 square feet of living area. It sold for $240,000 in 2021.

Pine Trace

Kathleen Dutka, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 44 condominium at 7814 Pine Trace Drive to Michael and Joy Jaeger, of Farmington, Minnesota, for $426,000. Built in 1984, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,560 square feet of living area. It sold for $365,000 in 2021.

Watch at Waterlefe

William and Susan Meckling, of Wycombe, Pennsylvania, sold their Unit 6-A condominium at 9712 Sea Turtle Terrace to Janet Berry, trustee, of Rockport, Indiana, for $400,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,156 square feet of living area. It sold for $296,000 in 2005.