Country Club East home tops sales at $755,000

A home in Country Club East topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Gary and Kim Silva, of Charlotte, N.C., sold their home at 7611 Windy Hill Cove to Donald Plaskett and Karen Kordisch, of Lakewood Ranch, for $755,000. Built in 2015, it has five bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,280 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $722,000 in 2015.

Riverdale Revised

Claude and Michelle Clark sold their home at 537 Fore Drive to Dave and Susie Cashon, of Ponca, City, Okla., for $699,900. Built in 2007, it has five bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,280 square feet of living area.

Marco Abruzzi LLC sold the home at 4611 Shark Drive to Zackery Collins and Erica Bowles, of Bradenton, for $490,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,304 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $350,000 in April.

Riverdale

Dennis Soucy, of St. Petersburg, sold his home at 4101 Fifth Ave. N.E., to Donald and Barbara Gaesser, of Miami, for $590,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,625 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $564,100 in 2014.

Preserve at Panther Ridge

Michael and Joanna Martin, of Magnolia, Texas, sold their home at 22415 Panther Loop to James and Anita Lewis, of Bradenton, for $585,000. Built in 2011, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,076 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $532,500 in 2015.

River Wind

Paul and Joy Wicker, of Colorado Springs, Colo., sold their home at 967 River Wind Circle to James Ferguson and Kari Sprecher, of Bradenton, for $560,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,676 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $557,400 in 2016.

Rye Wilderness Estates

D.R. Horton Inc. sold the home at 16607 Sixth Ave. E., to John and Christina Kratz, of Bradenton, for $550,000. Built in 2017, it has five bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,412 square feet of living area.

Mary Burke, of Bradenton, sold her home at 16711 Fourth Ave. N.E., to Frank Kozlowski Jr. and Judith Sutera, of Bradenton, for $525,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,019 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $377,000 in 2010.

D.R. Horton Inc. sold the home at 16602 Sixth Ave. E., to Jason Hawker and Lindsay Boatwright Hawker, of Bradenton, for $450,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, four baths and 3,122 square feet of living area.

St. James Park

Steven and Sheila Cohen, of Osprey, sold their home at 6620 Hunter Combe Crossing to Miriam Dougherty, trustee, of Bradenton, for $500,000. Built in 1992, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,863 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $429,000 in 2011.

Greenbrook Village

Shane and Annette Correa, of Taby, Sweden, sold their home at 13403 Purple Finch Circle to John and Joelle Hennesey, of Bradenton, for $490,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,518 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $425,000 in 2013.

Bridgewater

Matthew and Brooke Baker, of Bradenton, sold their home at 13423 Swiftwater Way to Bruce Baker and Kenneth Spatola, of Wayne, N.J., for $485,000. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,094 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $502,800 in 2016.

Country Creek

Gary and Hope Flemming sold their home at 230 147th St. N.E., to Steven and Patricia Angstadt, of Bradenton, for $462,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,898 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $381,400 in 2004.

Jean and Jane Cote, of Sarasota, sold their home at 14030 First Ave. E., to Leigh and Todd Jensen, of Bradenton, for $405,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,472 square feet of living area.

Marjorie Traxler, trustee, of Henderson, Nev., sold the home at 514 147th St. E., to Dale and Michelle Barrow, of Bradenton, for $388,500. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,582 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $342,000 in 2015.

Donald Bruneman, of Sarasota, sold the home at 102 Mill Run E., to Clayton and Amy Bruneman, of Bradenton, for $325,000. Built in 1998, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,929 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $250,000 in 2012.

Riverwalk Ridge Cypress Banks

Gregory Frawley, trustee, of Alsip, Ill., sold the home at 12314 Greenbrier Way to Adina Schwartz and Clifton Woodford, of Bradenton, for $460,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,812 square feet of living area.

Del Tierra

Patrick and Nicole McCoy, of Sun City Center, sold their home at 106 Brilliant Bloom Court to James Jill, of Bradenton, for $459,900. Built in 2015, it has five bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,960 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $376,700 in 2015.

D.R. Horton Inc. sold the home at 230 Tara Parish Run to Ann Marie Broomes-Hinds, of Bradenton, for $265,800. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,844 square feet of living area.

D.R. Horton Inc. sold the home at 15121 Agave Grove Place to Thomas and Janis Ann Getz, of Bradenton, for $259,500. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,846 square feet of living area.

Tara

Cary and Lynn Daniel, of Palmetto, sold their home at 6307 Cormorant Court to Christopher Natalizio and Dolores Harte, of Bradenton, for $455,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,321 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $424,000 in 2015.

Tidewater Preserve

Austin Smullen, of Lakewood Ranch, sold his home at 5060 Lake Overlook Ave., to Barbara Blackman, trustee, of Bradenton, for $424,500. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,288 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $346,200 in 2015.

Grand Oaks at Panther Ridge

Brenda Davis, trustee, of Kerens, Texas, sold the home at 22411 75th Ave. E., to Matthew and Kelly Milazzo, of Bradenton, for $415,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,218 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $515,000 in 2005.

Desoto Woods

Darrell and Panagiota Friedmann, of Peoria, Ariz., sold their home at 8032 Desoto Woods Drive to Bruce Bell and Sheryl Belair, of Sarasota, for $410,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,321 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $320,000 in 2013.

Braden Woods

Ryan and Carolyn Harkness, of Bradenton, sold their home at 8911 68th Ave. E., to Jesse and Carrieann Vecchione, of Bradenton, for $385,000. Built in 1985, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 3,286 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $379,700 in 2016.

GreyHawk Landing

Mary Johanssen and David Hayden, of Bradenton, sold their home at 303 Petrel Trail to Ronald Palermo, of Bradenton, for $383,200. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, four baths and 3,863 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $480,000 in 2005.

Mill Creek

Bradley and Suzanne Anderson, of Palmetto, sold their home at 629 137th St. N.E., to Thomas Ferrett and Tiffany Kesterson, of Bradenton, for $380,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,734 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $429,000 in 2005.

Sonoma

Katherine Blower, trustee, of N. Port, sold the home at 8204 Villa Grande Court to Ernest and Beverly Hunsucker, of Tunica, Miss., for $375,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,121 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $297,000 in 2015.

Heritage Harbour

Lennar Homes LLC sold the home at 6517 Willowshire Way to Jo Ann and Michael Nelsen, of Bradenton, for $370,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,820 square feet of living area.

Lennar Homes LLC sold the home at 6513 Willowshire Way to Dennis and Linda Koons, of Bradenton, for $330,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,006 square feet of living area.

Lennar Homes LLC sold the home at 6532 Willowshire Way to Ralph Smith, of Depew, N.Y., for $309,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,836 square feet of living area.

Esplanade

Jon and Jeanette Marlene, trustees, of Ponte Verde, sold the home at 13326 Torresina Terrace to Dennis and Susan Murray, of Bradenton, for $369,000. Built in 2013, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,684 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $274,000 in 2013.

Mandalay

Terry Fenn, of Kent, United Kingdom, sold his home at 6148 46th St. E., to Patrick Ko and Ji Yonn Seo, of Bradenton, for $330,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,652 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $329,400 in 2005.

Eagle Trace

Davene Heckman and Douglas Behler, of Bradenton, sold their home at 12210 Whisper Lake Drive to Ryan and Carolyn Harkness, of Bradenton, for $322,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,208 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $308,400 in 2015.

Central Park

George and Geraldine Robinson, of Bangor, Northern Ireland, sold their home at 12133 Forest Park Circle to Suzanne Leslie, of Bradenton, for $320,000. Built in 2010, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,717 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $303,000 in 2013.

Valida Cefaly, of Bradenton, sold her home at 11911 Forest Park Circle to Frederick Carpio and DiemChi Nguyen, of Bradenton, for $255,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,533 square feet of living area.

Silverlake

Cecil and Svetlana, of Bradenton, sold their home at 5212 58th Terrace E., to Adam Topolansky, of Bradenton, for $299,500. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,117 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $339,000 in 2007.

Rosedale Addition

WCI Communities LLC sold the home at 10208 Eastwood Drive to Leo and Renee Weinshel, trustees, of Bradenton, for $299,300. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,562 square feet of living area.

Country Oaks

Richard and Deborah Yates, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 5037 82nd Way E., to Christopher and Julie Weiss, of Sarasota, for $298,900. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,660 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $355,000 in 2006.

Crossing Creek Village

Jila Tabaie, Chaz Wormley and Ashley Tabaie sold their home at 4890 69th St. E., to Anna Passalaqua, of Bradenton, for $295,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,893 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $286,700 in 2015.

Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour

Michael Peel and Sarah Herb sold their home at 8989 Stone Harbour Loop to Monique and John Radick, of Bradenton, for $295,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,996 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $216,000 in 2013.

Whitebridge Court

Thomas and Virginia Speight sold their home at 6319 Walton Heath Place to Daphne Nielsen and Henry Resnikoff, of Essex, Conn., for $295,000. Built in 1993, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,473 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $158,000 in 1994.

Waterlefe Golf and River Club

Alain Fleury and Nancy Groleau, of Quebec, Canada, sold their home at 634 Foggy Morn Lane to Ray and Rita Kreahling, of Bradenton, for $290,000. Built in 2002, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,796 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $228,000 in 2011.

Creekwood

Howard Herb, of Quakertown, Pa., sold his home at 4914 72nd St. E., to Ryan and Jennifer Lewis, of Bradenton, for $282,300. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,613 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $194,900 in 2013.

Gates Creek

Tarek Mekhail, of Myakka City, Elham Ketchum and Miranda Monahan, of Bradenton, sold their home at 318 111th St. E. to OfferPad (SPVBORROWER20) LLC for $254,000. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,676 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $155,000 in 2009.

Avista of Palm Aire

Vincent and Pamela Santoli sold their Unit 5650 condominium at 5649 Avista Drive to Francis and Martha Balas, of Pocasset, Mass., for $250,000. Built in 1987, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,248 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $205,000 in 2014.

Millbrook at Greenfield Plantation

Joseph and Melinda Patro sold their home at 1293 Millbrook Circle to Patricia and Richard Mucciaccio, of Bradenton, for $247,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,561 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $156,300 in 2002.

Pine Trace

Winifred Robinson, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 27 condominium at 7771 Pine Trace Drive to Patricia Tuohy, of Sarasota, for $246,500. Built in 1988, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,803 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $235,900 in 2014.

Lighthouse Cove at Heritage Harbour

Robert and Cheryl Watts, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7022 Chatum Light Run to Heather Collins, of Bradenton, for $245,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,291 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $125,000 in 2010.

Cottages at San Lorenzo

D.R. Horton Inc. sold the home at 5013 San Palermo Drive to Maria Palatino and Myriam Lucia Estrada Piedrahita, of Bradenton, for $245,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,976 square feet of living area.

Palm Aire at Sarasota

William and Darcy Grisanti, of Sarasota, sold their Unit V-92 condominium at 6918 W. Country Club Drive N. to Jerry and Lisa Crabtree, of Syracuse, N.Y., for $232,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,768 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $95,000 in 1999.

Creekwood Townhomes

M/I Homes of Sarasota LLC sold the home at 7840 52nd Terrace E., to Diane Such, of Bradenton, for $230,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,616 square feet of living area.

Braden Pines

Larry and Marcy Krueger, of Bismarck, N.D., sold their home at 10816 Forest Run Drive to Jason and Kellie Kaip, of Bradenton, for $225,000. Built in 1984, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,228 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $225,000 in 2013.