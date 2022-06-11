A home in Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Scott and Susan Nadeau, of Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina, sold their home at 7421 Seacroft Cove to Robert Earl Rodgers and Ellen Suzanne Piersol, of Bradenton, for $2,226,000. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,076 square feet of living area.

The Reserve at Harbour Walk

Anthony Curtis, of Cobham, England, sold the home at 653 Regatta Way to Robert and Sherri Norton, of Millersville, Maryland, for $2.1 million. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,797 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.04 million in 2012.

Graham Granger, of Bradenton, sold the home at 681 Regatta Way to James Birmingham and Susan Birmingham, trustees, of Newport Beach, California, for $1.97 million. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,055 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,052,500 in 2014.

Country Club East

Jay and Eileen Gladstone, of E. Hampton, New York, sold their home at 7477 Seacroft Cove to Marcel McLaughlin, of Moultonborough, New Hampshire, and Noel Marcoux, of Nashua, New Hampshire, for $1,725,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,012 square feet of living area.

Daniel and Deborah Kelley, of Manakin-Sabot, Virginia, sold their home at 14619 Leopard Creek Place to Greggory and Lisa Branning, of Lakewood Ranch, for $1,595,000. Built in 2011, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,502 square feet of living area. It sold for $850,000 in 2020.

Harbour Walk

Nicole Lee Nuzzo and Russell Nuzzo, of Treasure Island, sold their home at 579 Fore Drive to John and Carina Leonard, of Bradenton, for $1.6 million. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,218 square feet of living area. It sold for $723,000 in 2020.

Country Club

Stephen and Jennifer Ross, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 7613 Desert Inn Way to Michael and Alexandrea Maddalena, of Lakewood Ranch, for $1.5 million. Built in 2001, it has five bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,903 square feet of living area. It sold for $475,000 in 2016.

Laguna Properties LLC sold the home at 7331 Riviera Cove to Ryan and Angelia Nowatka, of Watertown, Wisconsin, for $795,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,926 square feet of living area. It sold for $453,000 in 2021.

Katherine Marohn, of Carlisle, Massachusetts, sold the home at 7696 Silverwood Court to Phillip and Gloria Wittmer, trustees, of Bradenton, for $730,000. Built in 2010, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,381 square feet of living area. It sold for $373,000 in 2014.

Troy Coleman Swenson and Danielle Patricia Swenson, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7115 Presidio Glen to Krieger William Henderson III and Judy Darlene Henderson, of Cincinnati, for $585,000. Built in 2004, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,911 square feet of living area. It sold for $375,000 in 2020.

Lakewood National

Craig Edward Aguiar, of Shelbyville, Kentucky, sold his home at 5627 Mulligan Way to William Root, of Bradenton, for $1.45 million. Built in 2020, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,776 square feet of living area. It sold for $745,000 in 2021.

John and Cathie Dearing, of Ocala, sold their home at 5547 Arnie Loop to Pamela and Thomas Lemme, of, Schenectady, New York, for $1.15 million. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,380 square feet of living area. It sold for $580,800 in 2017.

Xiomara Rivera, of Bradenton, sold the home at 6034 Brandon Run to Jeffrey and Linda Hayes, of Bradenton, for $750,000. Built in 2021, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,900 square feet of living area. It sold for $468,700 in 2021.

University Park

Michael Lesh, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 7250 Marlow Place to Vincent Beni and Michele Beni, trustees, of University Park, for $1.3 million. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,660 square feet of living area. It sold for $748,000 in 2009.

River Club South

Ralph Gallucci Jr. and Stephanie Gallucci, of Nokomis, sold their home at 6927 Riversedge St. Circle to Stephen Gabriel Ross and Jennifer Marie Ross, of Bradenton, for $1,225,000. Built in 1995, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,284 square feet of living area. It sold for $750,100 in 2017.

Cheryl and Gilbert Ray Kaufman, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7559 Tori Way to Paul and Kelly Cooper, of Bradenton, for $1,017,500. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,739 square feet of living area.

Desoto Lakes

Robert and Keena Kolesa, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5509 Inverness Drive to Scott David Brooks, trustee, of Sarasota, for $1.22 million. Built in 1975, it has five bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,249 square feet of living area. It sold for $395,000 in 2016.

Michael and Christina Donahue, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5124 Palm Aire Drive to Heather Bennett McCabe, of Washington, D.C., for $512,500. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,226 square feet of living area. It sold for $150,000 in 2011.

Heritage Harbour

Tony and Joan Smith, of Solihull, United Kingdom, sold their home at 7902 River Preserve Drive to Margaret Honan, of Bradenton, for $1.2 million. Built in 2008, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,179 square feet of living area. It sold for $479,000 in 2008.

Eaton Place

Scott and Susan Jackson, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7346 Eaton Court to Steven and Patricia Swanson, of University Park, for $1,154,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,744 square feet of living area. It sold for $453,000 in 2012.

Bridgewater

Justin and Amy Larrick, of Bradenton, sold their home at 5639 Cloverleaf Run to Robert and Debra Donohue, of Lakewood Ranch, for $1,125,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,820 square feet of living area. It sold for $581,000 in 2015.

Arbor Grande

Kevin and Kelsey Mueller, of Columbus, Ohio, sold their home at 12026 Medley Terrace to Donald Morse III, of Horseheads, New York, for $1,108,000. Built in 2017, it has five bedrooms, four baths and 4,473 square feet of living area. It sold for $725,000 in 2019.

Pantea Adib Kalkhoran and Gerson Gomez, of Irvine, California, sold their home at 11805 Perennial Place to Peter and Kelly Derose, of Bradenton, for $850,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,448 square feet of living area. It sold for $470,000 in 2019.

Waterlefe

James and Anne Marie Howe, of Bradenton, sold their home at 605 Sand Crane Court to Scott and Christin Boland, of Wallingford, Connecticut, for $985,000. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,442 square feet of living area. It sold for $630,000 in 2021.

River Wind

Richard and Nichole Williamson, of Lexington, Virginia, sold their home at 951 River Wind Circle to Scott and Susan Jackson, of Bradenton, for $925,000. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,449 square feet of living area. It sold for $555,000 in 2017.

Rosedale Highlands

Suzanne Holick sold her home at 5211 96th St. E. to Dong Tan Quach and Thuy Thanh Quach, of Bradenton, for $925,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,576 square feet of living area. It sold for $595,000 in 2008.

Savanna

Jeffrey and Michelle Bergstrom, of Perrysburg, Ohio, sold their home at 13315 Saw Palm Creek Trail to Steven Edward Bernier and Nancy Beth Bernier, of Beverly Hills, Michigan, for $910,000. Built in 2019, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,513 square feet of living area. It sold for $446,000 in 2019.

Barry and Elizabeth Durham, of Ridgeway, Virginia, sold their home at 3803 Scrub Creek Run to Nancy Worden, of Bradenton, for $857,000. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,287 square feet of living area. It sold for $340,000 in 2018.

Esplanade

Thomas and Judith Larson, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 12762 Del Corso Loop to Bradley Wray Olsen and Vanessa Olsen, of Bradenton, for $850,000. Built in 2013, it has two bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,807 square feet of living area. It sold for $483,400 in 2013.

Sharon West, trustee, and James West, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the home at 13338 Torresina Terrace to Rosemary Villanella, Claudia Murdoch and Giancarlo Villanella, of Garden City, New York, for $750,000. Built in 2013, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,912 square feet of living area. It sold for $428,000 in 2013.

Riverwalk Ridge Cypress Banks

Rebekah and Jeffrey Boudrie, of Sarasota, sold their home at 6811 Staggerbush Glen to Robert Oski and Jennifer Palumbo, of Lakewood Ranch, for $843,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,312 square feet of living area.

Central Park

Julia and Yuri Salambash, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 4749 Claremont Park Drive to Jay and Caitlynn Mitchell, of Kingston, Massachusetts, for $835,000. Built in 2011, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,709 square feet of living area. It sold for $360,000 in 2018.

Christopher and Trisha Cook, of Hahira, Georgia, sold their home at 4904 Boston Common Glen to Mark Gough and Rachel Lawler Gough, of Walpole, Massachusetts, for $575,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,853 square feet of living area. It sold for $299,900 in 2016.

Greenbrook

Kevin Nalu, of Bradenton, sold his home at 14409 Silver Trout Drive to Michael Mangione and Lynda Souati, of Quebec, Canada, for $802,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,397 square feet of living area. It sold for $340,000 in 2011.

Broadmoor Pines

Jennifer Hogg, of Ontario, Canada, sold her home at 7813 Broadmoor Pines Blvd. to Kimberly Manooshian, of Sarasota, for $775,000. Built in 1988, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,006 square feet of living area. It sold for $541,800 in 2015.

Riverwalk

James and Dolores Beckman, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 7335 Arrowhead Run to Jens and Mila Faenger, of Santa Clara, California, for $749,000. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,352 square feet of living area. It sold for $371,000 in 2018.

Mallory Park

Susan Graff, of Warrington, Pennsylvania, sold her home at 3234 Anchor Bay Trail to Linda Van Fleet, of Bradenton, for $727,000. Built in 2020, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,033 square feet of living area. It sold for $456,000 in 2020.

Windsong Acres

Laverne Duff, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 1213 110th St. E. to Adam Talaat and Yvonne Nguyen, of Bradenton, for $701,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,412 square feet of living area. It sold for $255,000 in 2011.

Coach Homes at Lakewood National

Timothy and Ellen Doreen, of Middletown, Maryland, sold their Unit 921 condominium at 5836 Wake Forest Run to Adam Shealy and Anne Blevins, of Bradenton, for $690,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,108 square feet of living area. It sold for $615,000 in January.

David and Stacey Schiappa, of Clarence Cener, New York, sold their Unit 6212 condominium at 6045 Worsham Lane to Marko and Tiffany Vajda, of Long Grove, Illinois, for $654,900. Built in 2021, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,786 square feet of living area. It sold for $395,000 in 2021.

Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour

Cha Kim sold his home at 275 Heritage Isles Way to Derek and Julie Manquen, of Bradenton, for $679,900. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,771 square feet of living area. It sold for $268,200 in 2003.

Abraham Kozma, of Bradenton, sold his home at 9017 Kingsbury Place to Christopher David Martin and Christine Julia Martin, of Bradenton, for $644,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,909 square feet of living area. It sold for $254,000 in 2013.

Tara

Halina Bielowicz, of Glenview, Illinois, sold the home at 7038 Gosling Terrace to James Gilman and Deanna Boileau-Gilman, of Bradenton, for $676,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,207 square feet of living area. It sold for $455,000 in 2020.

Mill Creek

Craig Stackhouse, of Wake Forest, North Carolina, sold his home at 13612 Third Ave. E. to Shawn Petersilge and Jessica Field, of Bradenton, for $655,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,147 square feet of living area. It sold for $280,000 in 2008.

Miramar Links

Delman Lebel and Anthony Vidal Jr. sold their Unit 80 condominium at 8116 Miramar Way to Andrew Frank Warfield and Barbara Suzanne Warfield, of Lakewood Ranch, for $626,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,169 square feet of living area. It sold for $307,900 in 2013.

Elwood Park

John Michael Trimbach and Juanita Trimbach sold their home at 2809 39th St. E. to Bret and Tina Marie Bailey, of Bradenton, for $625,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,932 square feet of living area. It sold for $254,000 in 2004.

Summerfield

Janet Friend, of Bradenton, sold her home at 11821 Hollyhock Drive to Jorge Fernandez Cancio and Anabel Fernandez Niubo, of Bradenton, for $625,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,904 square feet of living area. It sold for $185,200 in 1999.

James MacDonald and Carolann MacDonald sold their home at 11105 Pine Lilly Place to Orlando and Alicia Figuerola, of Lakewood Ranch, for $595,000. Built in 1996, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,486 square feet of living area. It sold for $315,000 in 2013.

Jason Christopher Walters and Kathryn Elizabeth Bracciano, of Longboat Key, sold their home at 6233 Foxglove Lane to Mark and Nikki Miller, of Lakewood Ranch, for $555,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,644 square feet of living area. It sold for $275,000 in 2017.

Lake Vista Residences

Enrique Mertins and Janelle Bates, of Bradenton, sold their Unit E-403 condominium at 761 Lake Vista Court to Emmette Lee Barran III and Jill Worthey Barran, of Decatur, Alabama, for $605,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,762 square feet of living area. It sold for $254,000 in 2018.

Old Grove at Greenfield Plantation

Frederick George Birch and Jean Birch, of Dorset, United Kingdom, sold their home at 10531 Old Grove Circle to Justin and Oleksandra Tarica, of Bradenton, for $595,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,323 square feet of living area.

Ridge at Crossing Creek

Lee and Pamela Corsones, of Glens Falls, New York, sold their home at 4727 Creekridge Court to Bobby and Jillian Burnett, of Leesburg, Virginia, for $562,800. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,642 square feet of living area. It sold for $287,000 in 2019.

Del Tierra

Scott Patrick Reed and Jalina Noelle Reed, of Bradenton, sold their home at 371 Tierra Verde Way to John-Paul Reis Macedo and Alda Larissa Macedo, trustees, of Roswell, Georgia, for $532,000. Built in 2018, it has five bedrooms, three baths and 2,607 square feet of living area. It sold for $294,000 in 2018.

Peridia

Florence Wagner, of Bradenton, sold the home at 5091 Kilty Court E. to John Lee Pugh and Frances Marie Pugh, of Bradenton, for $525,300. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,054 square feet of living area.

Bacciano at Esplanade

Donald Talbot, of Bradenton, sold his Unit 104 condominium at 13703 Messina Loop to William and Sandra Krysh, of N. Royalton, Ohio, for $505,000. Built in 2018, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,528 square feet of living area. It sold for $234,900 in 2019.

River Place

Luis and Angela Paris, of Sarasota, sold their home at 6939 74th St. Circle E. to Dang Duc Tran and Kieu Xuan Hoang, of Bradenton, for $505,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,954 square feet of living area. It sold for $320,000 in 2018.

Falconhurst

Matthew and Sharon Thompson, of Quinton, Virginia, sold their home at 6805 36th Ave. E. to RE Property Holdings LLC for $500,000. RE Property Holdings LLC then sold the home to NV Property Holdings LLC for $530,000. Built in 1968, it has five bedrooms, two baths and 3,848 square feet of living area. It sold for $235,000 in 2018.