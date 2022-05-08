A home in Country Club East topped all transactions in this week's real estate. Guy and Donna Gilmore, of Bradenton, sold their home at 16723 Berwick Terrace to Michael Wayne Stokes and Deborah Stokes, of Lakewood Ranch, for $1,575,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,033 square feet of living area.

Pomello Park

David and Frances Thompson, of Norman, Oklahoma, sold two properties at 7520 213th St. E. to Stephane and Delphine Nadal, of Surfside, for $2,825,000. The first property was built in 2007, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,501 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 2007, it has one bedroom, one bath and 2,040 square feet of living area. They sold for $1.05 million in 2018.

Tommaso Pusateri and Elizabeth Gordon Pusateri, of Bradenton, sold their home at 19005 69th Ave. E. to Todd and Jennifer Rittle, of Bradenton, for $1.15 million. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 4,448 square feet of living area. It sold for $450,000 in 2013.

Country Club

Chandler Shaw and Candace Vespoli, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 8009 Royal Birkdale Circle to James Charles, of Lakewood Ranch, for $1.42 million. Built in 2000, it has six bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,367 square feet of living area. It sold for $705,000 in 2016.

Gregg and Molly Van Lue, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 7016 Brier Creek Court to Sarah Page and James Burgess, of Bloomfield Township, Michigan, for $1.25 million. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,649 square feet of living area. It sold for $450,000 in 2011.

Jerome and Mary Morreale, of Eastport, New York, sold their home at 6926 Woodmore Terrace to William Gardner and Crispina Gardner, of Severna Park, Maryland, for $515,000. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,544 square feet of living area. It sold for $230,000 in 2011.

Waterfront at Main Street

Leon and Patricia Chaplin, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 2-403 condominium at 10520 Boardwalk Loop to Carlisle Perkins and Linda Kacmarynski, of Lakewood Ranch, for $1,301,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,557 square feet of living area. It sold for $905,600 in 2018.

University Park

Jane Ann Savage, trustee, and James Savage, sold the home at 6919 Langley Place to Roy Hoke and Helen Hoke, trustees, of University Park, for $1,225,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,829 square feet of living area. It sold for $530,000 in 2003.

Braden Woods

Deidre Olson, trustee, of Ruskin, sold the home at 6416 98th St. E. to Peter and Andrea Gangi, of Bradenton, for $1.2 million. Built in 1999, it has five bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,174 square feet of living area. It sold for $329,000 in 2000.

Country Club East

Reva Lynn Milhoan and Paul Richard Milhoan, of Venice, sold their home at 7162 Whittlebury Trail to Jeff Colton, trustee, of Henderson, Nevada, for $1,145,000. Built in 2019, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,232 square feet of living area. It sold for $550,000 in 2019.

River Forest

Edward Andrew Sullivan and Anna Marie Trujillo-Sullivan, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, sold their home at 5903 River Forest Circle to George Kozma and Sharon Eis, trustees, of Bradenton, for $1.09 million. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,492 square feet of living area. It sold for $635,000 in 2019.

Greyhawk Landing

Stephen and AnnaMarie Rioux, of Bradenton, sold their home at 12423 Daisy Place to Aaron Wayne Cavanaugh and Jessica Mary Cavanaugh, of Shakopee, Minnesota, for $1,085,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,081 square feet of living area. It sold for $575,000 in 2017.

Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour

Kathryn Thomas sold her home at 7747 Camden Harbour Drive to Magnus and Nina Lundberg, of Bradenton, for $1 million. Built in 2006, it has six bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,897 square feet of living area. It sold for $477,000 in 2019.

Rawlyco Inc. sold the home at 8977 Stone Harbour Loop to Benjamin and Renee Maggio, of Bradenton, for $539,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,951 square feet of living area. It sold for $178,900 in 2011.

Thomas Lyle Birt Jr., of Trinity, sold the home at 8319 Summer Greens Terrace to Carroll Barrett, of Bradenton, for $421,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,870 square feet of living area. It sold for $255,000 in 2018.

Riverdale Revised

Gregory Fox, of Bradenton, sold his home at 3723 Fourth Ave. N.E. to Craig and Jennifer Wolfgram, of Carmel, Indiana, for $975,000. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,766 square feet of living area. It sold for $460,000 in 2013.

Carolyn Phillips, of Blue Springs, Missouri, sold the home at 181 Americas Cup Blvd. to Craig and Jane Snyder, of Bradenton, for $595,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,784 square feet of living area. It sold for $215,000 in 2011.

River Club South

Donald and Janice Doede, trustees, of Orland Park, Illinois, sold the home at 9992 Cherry Hills Ave. Circle to Robert Caldwell and Joseph Montalbano, of Bradenton, for $950,000. Built in 1997, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,919 square feet of living area. It sold for $480,000 in 2012.

Enclave at Country Meadows

David and Patricia Ramos, of Palmetto, sold their home at 981 145th St. Circle N.E. to David Paterson Jr. and Joanna Redding, of Bradenton, for $925,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,757 square feet of living area. It sold for $478,900 in 2015.

Waterlefe Golf and River Club

Virginia Limardi, of Clearwater, sold her home at 509 Sand Crane Court to George and Sheryl Martinez, of Bradenton, for $900,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,562 square feet of living area. It sold for $447,000 in 2003.

Robin Lane and Robert Browning, of N. Haven, Connecticut, sold their home at 9415 Portside Terrace to James Michael Peeples and Sherry Lynn Marie Peeples, of Ontario, Canada, for $627,500. Built in 2002, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,885 square feet of living area. It sold for $325,000 in 2016.

Magnolia Hammock at University Place

Shelly and Jason Bishop, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7708 Heyward Circle to Jonathan David Moreland and Courtney Wilson Moreland, of Bradenton, for $850,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, four baths and 3,194 square feet of living area. It sold for $295,000 in 2012.

Esplanade

Rose Ragnon, trustee, of Acworth, Georgia, sold the home at 5202 Napoli Run to Lisa and Jeffrey Martin, of Flower Mound, Texas, for $830,000. Built in 2015, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,920 square feet of living area. It sold for $422,800 in 2015.

William and Gail Beardsley, trustees, of Green Valley, Arizona, sold the home at 12729 Del Corso Loop to Richard and Mary Jo Petschke, of Alden, New York, for $825,000. Built in 2013, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,874 square feet of living area. It sold for $449,000 in 2017.

Magnolia Manor

Peter Proll, of Bradenton, sold his home at 2110 67th St. Court E. to Patrick Michael Cucci II and Shannon Mara Cucci, of Bradenton, for $775,000. Built in 1978, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,665 square feet of living area. It sold for $225,000 in 2016.

Indigo Ridge at University Place

Joseph and Katherine Snow, of Bradenton, sold their home at 8215 Indigo Ridge Terrace to Todd Steven Yuffee and Jan Ellen Yuffee, of Bradenton, for $735,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,073 square feet of living area. It sold for $285,000 in 2015.

Indigo

Andrea Taylor, of Bradenton, sold her home at 12656 Coastal Breeze Way to Alex and Jen Gialanella, of Bradenton, for $699,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,766 square feet of living area. It sold for $342,600 in 2018.

Lori Ann Lazarescu and Ronald Victor Lazarescu Jr., of Belleville, Wisconsin, sold their home at 12918 True Blue Circle to Dennis Paul Morgano and Olga Iris Morgano, of Bradenton, for $675,000. Built in 2021, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,766 square feet of living area. It sold for $385,800 in 2021.

Charleston Pointe at University Place

John and Anita Palazzolo, of Cincinnati, sold their home at 8207 Planters Knoll Terrace to Anthony Rodney Grace and Lauren Annina-Picozzi Grace, of Bradenton, for $679,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,443 square feet of living area. It sold for $365,000 in 2014.

Clubside at Country Club East

Robert Emmanuel Aquilina and Mary Elizabeth Aquilina, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their Unit 13-D condominium at 7334 Divot Loop to Bradley Guillerm, of Bradenton, for $670,000. Built in 2020, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,332 square feet of living area. It sold for $352,300 in 2020.

Watercrest

Bruce and Sheila Baldwin, of Erie, Pennsylvania, sold their Unit 204 condominium at 6465 Watercrest Way to Susan Cooling and J. Phillip Cook, trustees, of Lakewood Ranch, for $655,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,134 square feet of living area. It sold for $405,000 in 2020.

Water Oak

Tyler and Diana Fowler sold their home at 6610 63rd Terrace E. to Guillermo Fernando Florian and Lizbeth Yajaira Florian, of Bradenton, for $610,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,584 square feet of living area. It sold for $365,000 in 2017.

Peridia

Douglas and Kristine Bendel, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4205 Augusta Terrace E. to Richard Gilles, trustee, of Marquette, Michigan, for $608,000. Built in 1987, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,454 square feet of living area. It sold for $253,000 in 2015.

Harmony

David Christopher Wensinger and Caroline Elizabeth Wensinger, of Bradenton, sold their home at 5237 Bentgrass Way to Laura Webber and Jason Riffer, of Tustin, California, for $600,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,892 square feet of living area. It sold for $327,500 in 2016.

Rosedale Addition

Cheryl Seneck, of Bradenton, sold her home at 10123 Carnoustie Place to Veniamin Savenko, of Vancouver, Washington, for $600,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,694 square feet of living area. It sold for $330,000 in 2020.

Coach Homes at River Strand

Marc Brule, of Quebec, Canada, sold his Unit 6002 condominium at 6716 Grand Estuary Trail to Lori Haynes Birch and Galen Mark Birch, of Colchester, Vermont, for $575,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,108 square feet of living area. It sold for $370,000 in 2021.

Susan Rouse Eddy, of New Brunswick, Canada, sold her Unit 2201 condominium at 310 Winding Brook Lane to Thomas Eugene Carter and Sheila Holland Carter, of Worthington, Ohio, for $475,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,786 square feet of living area. It sold for $267,500 in 2019.

Kevin Forward and Michelle LeClair sold their Unit 6604 condominium at 6904 Grand Estuary Trail to Thomas Eckert, trustee, of Clay Township, Michigan, for $465,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,786 square feet of living area. It sold for $260,000 in 2016.

Coach Homes at Tidewater Preserve

William Bernethy and Kathleen Bernethy, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the Unit 222 condominium at 823 Tidewater Shores Loop to Marvin Elmquist, of Bradenton, for $549,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,102 square feet of living area. It sold for $275,000 in 2019.

Carlyle at the Village of Palm Aire

Zillow Homes Property Trust sold the home at 4996 Creekside Trail to Joseph and Audra Benton, of Chesapeake, Virginia, for $540,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,130 square feet of living area. It sold for $497,700 in 2021.

Heritage Harbour

Thomas and Joyce Fay sold their home at 358 River Enclave Court to Timothy and Amy Smith, of Dubuque, Iowa, for $530,000. Built in 2009, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,840 square feet of living area. It sold for $365,000 in 2020.

Lido Key Management Consultants sold the home at 328 River Enclave Court to Gordon Reid III and Lisa Schuff, of Bradenton, for $445,100. Built in 2009, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,840 square feet of living area. It sold for $212,000 in 2012.

John Joseph Powers, of Canandaigua, Nevada, sold the home at 140 Babbling Brook Run to Ronald and Priscilla Carlson, of Ellicott City, Maryland, for $425,000. Built in 2015, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,534 square feet of living area. It sold for $238,800 in 2015.

Giuseppe Ventre, of Plattsburgh, New York, sold his home at 438 River Enclave Court to Wipperts Properties LLC for $420,000. Built in 2010, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,672 square feet of living area. It sold for $191,500 in 2012.

Riverdale

Brent Okuley sold his home at 4220 First Ave. E. to Marian Piecek, of Lemont, Illinois, for $520,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,680 square feet of living area. It sold for $270,000 in 2019.

Summerfield

Lucian Clyde Laurie Jr. and Sarah Hodgdon Laurie, of Boothbay, Maine, sold their home at 12938 Nightshade Place to Bill and Patti Phillips, of Bradenton, for $490,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,967 square feet of living area. It sold for $277,000 in 2019.

Crossing Creek

Oliver Hale and Amanda Hale sold their home at 4835 69th St. E. to Elina Antonieta Rees and David Rees, of Spring, Texas, for $485,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,916 square feet of living area. It sold for $258,200 in 2014.

Woodbrook

Opendoor Property Trust I sold the home at 6539 Pine Breeze Run to William Pearson, of Sarasota, for $485,000. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,680 square feet of living area. It sold for $379,300 in February.

Lake Vista Residences

Russell and K. Shane Moore, of Suwanee, Georgia, sold their Unit D-306 condominium at 7702 Lake Vista Court to Deborah Vainieri, trustee, of Lakewood Ranch, for $475,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,762 square feet of living area. It sold for $456,300 in 2007.

Wingspan Way at Tara

Charles and Donna Matlach, of Williamsville, New York, sold their home at 6255 Wingspan Way to Rosa and Dominico Carmelo, of Brooklyn, New York, for $466,900. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,664 square feet of living area. It sold for $290,000 in 2007.

Hidden Oaks

Eric Bowen, of Sarasota, and Scott Bowen, of Winter Springs, sold their home at 814 128th St. N.E. to Hui Li, of Bradenton, for $465,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,012 square feet of living area. It sold for $165,000 in 2010.

Lighthouse Cove at Heritage Harbour

Daniel Baker and Courtney McLain, of Ruskin, sold their home at 7016 Chatum Light Run to Jordan and Kristina Gilmore, of Bradenton, for $435,000. Built in 2008, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,834 square feet of living area. It sold for $235,000 in 2019.

Tara

Paul Boyd, trustee, of Falls Church, Virginia, sold the home at 7113 Drewrys Bluff to Edward Johnson and Kalliann Englehart, of Webster, New York, for $435,000. Built in 1996, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,912 square feet of living area. It sold for $200,000 in 2014.

Boca Grove

Barbara Bollas, of Moneta, Virginia, sold her Unit 101 condominium at 7179 Boca Grove Place to Edward Reiff and Pamela Barbieri, of Lakewood Ranch, for $425,000. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,552 square feet of living area. It sold for $184,500 in 2012.

Whitebridge Court

Rainer Walker and Winfried Kesseler, of Hessen, Germany, sold their home at 7729 Whitebridge Glen to Marcia Sanford, of University Park, for $420,000. Built in 1994, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,609 square feet of living area. It sold for $210,000 in 2003.

Bacciano at Esplanade

Scott and Kellie Bartholomew sold their Unit 202 condominium at 13702 Messina Loop to Frank and Kimberly Polsinelli, of Wheeling, West Virginia, for $415,000. Built in 2018, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,528 square feet of living area. It sold for $349,900 in 2021.

Greenbrook

Liliya Furman, of Manalapan, New Jersey, sold her home at 15127 Searobbin Drive to American Homes 4 Rent Properties LLC for $403,500. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,320 square feet of living area. It sold for $257,100 in 2005.