Country Club East home tops sales at $1.1 million

A home in Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Edward Russell, trustee, of Stow, Ohio, sold the home at 15112 Camargo Place to Craig and Cynthia Tate, of Bradenton, for $1.1 million. Built in 2008, it has six bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,520 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $973,100 in 2009.

Country Club East

Grant and Jennifer Pies, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 16826 Berwick Terrace to Salah and Natalie Jadid, of Lakewood Ranch, for $875,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 4,391 square feet of living area.

Jerzy and Anita Czupryna, of Cortez, sold their home at 14918 Camargo Place to Nelson Brewer, trustee, of Bradenton, for $825,000. Built in 2011, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,913 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $540,000 in 2011.

Annette Sokolov, of Sarasota, sold her home at 14511 Stirling Drive to Denise Mercier, of Upper Saddle River, N.J. for $430,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,487 square feet of living area.

Country Club Village

Dale and Barbara Terrell sold their home at 7119 Beechmont Terrace to Kenneth and Susan Strahs, of Basking Ridge, N.J. for $870,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,339 square feet of living area.

Waterlefe Golf and River Club

James and Jeannie Harvey, of Bradenton, sold their home at 1019 Rainbow Court to Stephen and Maria Sowards, of Bradenton, for $745,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,159 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $575,000 in 2012.

David Marin and Terri Mock Marin, of Evans, Ga., sold their home at 645 Foggy Morn Lane to David and Robbin Hair, of Bradenton, for $245,000. Built in 2002, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,628 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $245,000 in 2002.

Esplanade

Timothy and Patricia Gillen, trustees, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the home at 13222 Sorrento Way to Leslie and Lesley Warren, Hayley Franklin, Sean Warren and Gary Warren, of Lakewood Ranch, for $644,900. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,367 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $634,500 in 2017.

Dennis and Carol Dorsch, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 5030 Serata Drive to Nanette Isenhour, trustee, of Bradenton, for $419,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,874 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $363,700 in 2014.

Country Meadows

Thomas and Varaluck Berg, of Palmetto, sold their home at 836 148th Court N.E., to Jeffrey and Nadine Thompson, of Bradenton, for $575,000. Built in 2009, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,100 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $452,000 in 2010.

Christopher Gustafson, of Eureka, Ill., sold his home at 442 147th Court N.E,. to William Kearney and Sheila Rananto Kearney, of Bradenton, for $442,800. Built in 2008, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 2,666 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $265,000 in 2011.

Charles Pisieczko and Ashley Elliott Pisieczko sold their home at 409 148th Court N.E., to Steven Moser, of Bradenton, for $385,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,514 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $350,000 in 2016.

Greenbrook Village

Fadi and Jennifer Kayali, of Bradenton, sold their home at 13426 Goldfinch Drive to Joshua and Melissa Inboden, of Lancaster, Ohio, for $575,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,521 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $515,000 in 2011.

Robert Bell and Helen Coward, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6611 Coopers Hawk Court to Darshan and Dimple Gandhi, of Scottsdale, Ariz., for $560,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,789 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $575,000 in 2014.

Mark and Nicole Bryan, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 14270 Sundial Place to Arthur and Amy Freda, of Bradenton, for $442,300. Built in 2012, it has five bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,830 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $359,600 in 2012.

Thomas and Stefanie Ruch sold their home at 13810 Wood Duck Circle to Alfie and Margaret Nazario, of Lakewood Ranch, for $437,500. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,578 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $455,000 in 2015.

David and Cherie Hyssong, of Bradenton, sold their home at 14226 Nighthawk Terrace to Lindsay Turner, of Bradenton, for $279,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,198 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $234,000 in 2012.

Vladislav Maksimchuk and Diana Yurevna Andriychuk, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 13803 Waterthrush Place to Jhosua Marlass, of Lakewood Ranch, for $237,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,275 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $157,500 in 2014.

Tidewater Preserve

Jerry and Tina Hart, of Bradenton, sold their home at 5704 Tidewater Preserve Blvd. to Matthew and Jessi Neitzel, of Ellenton, for $565,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, four baths and 3,471 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $506,600 in 2017.

Hugh and Cheryl Scanlon, of Bradenton, sold their home at 5514 Tidewater Preserve Blvd. to Hunter and Maryann Botto, of Bradenton, for $550,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,514 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $483,900 in 2015.

Richard and Alicia Godfrey, of Parrish, sold their home at 5105 Lake Overlook Ave. to Melina and Andre Chevalier, of Bradenton, for $515,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,791 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $446,000 in 2014.

Rye Wilderness Estates

D.R. Horton Inc. sold the home at 16608 Fifth Ave. E., to Eric Quang Tran, of Hazard, Ky., for $557,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,034 square feet of living area.

Riverwalk Ridge

Michael and Andrea Malkovich sold their home at 6840 Honeysuckle Trail to Richard and Catherine Sapanski, of Bradenton, for $539,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,778 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $527,000 in 2015.

Mill Creek

Kurt Bultema, of Bradenton, sold his home at 15204 21st Ave. E., to Ernest and Teri Hassell, of Bradenton, for $520,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,896 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $375,000 in 2015.

Treymore at the Villages of Palm Aire

Philip and Dorothy Leone, of Alpharetta, Ga., sold their home at 7227 Treymore Court to Woon and Won Chung, of Center Valley, Pa., for $510,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,584 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $420,100 in 2003.

GreyHawk Landing West

Stanley and Doris Sabbath, of Farmington, Mich., sold their home at 617 Rosemary Circle to Richard and Dawn Hueber, of Bradenton, for $490,000. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,735 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $452,100 in 2016.

River Club South

Airi Property Group Number 2 LLC sold the home at 9937 Laurel Valley Ave. Circle to Joanne D’Angelo and Gisela Siepmann, of Bradenton, for $475,000. Built in 1997, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,503 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $412,700 in 2016.

Edgewater Village

Josephine Fava, of Bradenton, sold the home at 6542 Waters Edge Way to Finis and Jennifer McGraw, of Bradenton, for $470,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,570 square feet of living area.

Rosedale Highlands

Fraser Edison and Valerie Wicks sold their home at 4902 96th St. E., to Harry and Evelina Simson, of Bradenton, for $465,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,272 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $550,000 in 2007.

Rosedale Golf and Tennis Club

William and Candace Graham, of Ellicott City, Md., sold their home at 8704 54th Ave. E. to David and Maria Vellozzi, of Bradenton, for $450,000. Built in 1993, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,720 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $410,000 in 2001.

Duane and Rhonda Finney sold their home at 8736 51st Terrace E., to R. Paul Marshall Holdings Ltd. for $402,500. Built in 1997, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,918 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $370,000 in 2016.

Summerfield Village

Michael and Lisa Petruzzi, of Bradenton, sold their home at 11123 Marigold Drive to Caitlin VanDyk, of Lakewood Ranch, for $425,000. Built in 1996, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,380 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $370,000 in 2015.

David and Leah Ballou, of Bloomington, Ind., sold their home at 11415 Water Willow Ave. to Bryce and Scott Wilhelm, of Sarasota, for $325,000. Built in 1995, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,931 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $305,000 in 2016.

MTGLQ Investors LP sold the home at 11843 Hollyhock Drive to Heather Seed and Jimmy Attilis, of Bradenton, for $262,500. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,940 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $429,900 in 2005.

Thomas and Carol Dufault, of Revere, Mass., sold their home at 6406 Golden Leaf Court to Ellen Croft, of Santa Barbara, Calif., for $222,500. Built in 1995, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,233 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $145,000 in 2001.

Lakewood National Golf Club

Lennar Homes LLC sold the home at 5839 Cessna Run to Michael and Shirley McCormick, of Lakewood Ranch, for $419,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,012 square feet of living area.

Sonoma

Nelson and Deborah Jennings, of Sarasota, sold their home at 8243 Country Park Way to Eric and Constance Van Vlack, of Venice, for $399,900. Built in 2010, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,472 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $311,200 in 2010.

River Place

Sasha Saltzberg and Annette Saltzberg, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 6991 74th St. Circle E. to The Richards Group and Associates LLC for $399,000. Built in 2005, it has six bedrooms, four baths and 3,888 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $418,600 in 2005.

Country Creek

Laura and Christopher Anastasia, of Bradenton, sold their home at 211 141st Court N.E., to Christopher and Danielle Syfert, of Bradenton, for $392,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,572 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $355,900 in 2014.

Palm Aire at Sarasota

Adam and Nicole Holden, of Tualatin, Ore., sold their home at 5774 Timber Lake Drive to Richard and Marian Aubry, of Sarasota, for $385,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,675 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $247,000 in 2013.

James Wilhelm, of Venice, sold his home at 8206 Timber Lake Lane to Steven and Amy Miller, of Sarasota, for $275,000. Built in 1985, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,394 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $138,500 in 1996.

Chaparral

Dana Gerling, Personal Representative, of Bradenton, sold the home at 6809 Wagon Wheel Circle to mark and Cynthia Lockyer, of Sarasota, for $366,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,066 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $215,000 in 2000.

Richard and Marian Aubry, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5933 Chaparral Ave. to Nelson and Deborah Jennings, of Sarasota, for $312,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,732 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $224,900 in 2013.

Mote Ranch

Travis Scheuer and Craiger Scheuer, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5814 Carriage Drive to Isabella Hewitt, of Wall Township, N.J., for $365,000. Built in 1992, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,009 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $160,000 in January.

Eric Schumacher, of Charlotte, N.C., Heidi Dalborg, of Hoor, Sweden, and Kristi Crosby, of Charlotte, N.C., trustees, sold the home at 6209 Cypress Bend Court to Jeffery and Joanna Strange, of Bradenton, for $342,000.

Del Tierra

Robert and Deborah Raduns, of Nokomis, sold their home at 15612 Trinity Fall Way to Patrick and Ashley Hartz, of Bradenton, for $353,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,612 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $339,800 in 2016.

Julio and Lydia Cruz sold their home at 15512 Rose Grove Drive to Joseph and Gloria Gina, of Bradenton, for $267,000. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,846 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $241,700 in 2016.

Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour

Christopher and Rose-Ann Frano, of Bradenton, sold their home at 109 New Briton Court to Richard Thomas and Monica Ramirez-Thomas, of Bradenton, for $340,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,790 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $306,900 in 2004.

Carlyle at the Village of Palm Aire

Gloria Mills, trustee, sold the home at 5077 Creekside Trail to Brooke and Margaret McEldowney, of Kennebunk, Maine, for $335,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 2,130 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $285,000 in 2004.

Peridia

Preston and Mary Thornbrough, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4814 Peridia Blvd. E., to Ronald Peleschak and Patricia Peleschak, trustees, of Bradenton, for $328,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,566 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $220,000 in 1994.

Ellen Paddock, of Bradenton, sold her home at 4930 Clubview Court E. to Paul and Melody Dunn, of Bradenton, for $277,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,631 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $154,000 in 2012.

Derstine Acres

Ruth Allison sold the home at 1110 136th St. N.E. to Steven Lott, of Bradenton, for $326,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,427 square feet of living area.

Crossing Creek Village

Doris Wallace, of Bradenton, sold her home at 6912 47th Terrace E., to James Nelson and Holly Nelson, trustees, of Bradenton, for $325,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,901 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $266,000 in 2014.

Riverside at Tidewater Preserve

Jason and Jordan Keen, of Parrish, sold their Unit A condominium at 1210 Riverscape St. to Virgil and Bobbie Holder, of S. Pittsburgh, Tenn., for $315,000. Built in 2015, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,748 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $270,500 in 2016.

Savannah Preserve at University Place

Arthur and Sharon Rea sold their Unit 8023 condominium at 8023 St. Simons St., to Kim Becker, of University Park, for $292,500. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,512 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $329,900 in 2014.

Creekwood

Paul Tropiano and Jessica Nielsen, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4926 79th St. E., to Derek and Joan Dixon, of Bradenton, for $288,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,735 square feet of living area.

Mill Creek Road

James Buchanan, of Sarasota, sold his home at 922 Mill Creek Road to Joel and Lorretta Bebermeyer, of Bradenton, for $270,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 948 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $265,000 in 2006.

Sylvan Woods

Eugenio and Barbara Oliveros sold their home at 8420 Sylvan Woods Drive to Property Owner 7 LLC for $263,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,883 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $130,000 in 1999.

Fairfield

Barbara Cousins and Ronald Leegate, of Vero Beach, sold their home at 5011 Maymont Park Circle to Doris Wallace, of Bradenton, for $262,500. Built in 2014, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,525 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $222,400 in 2014.

Tara

Charles and Mary Jane Swartley, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6714 Pleasant Hill Road to Christopher and Karen Antonelli, of Bradenton, for $260,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,855 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $210,500 in 2009.

Heritage Harbour

Debra O’Neill sold her home at 130 Babbling Brook Run to Kevin Wilkes, of Bradenton, for $258,500. Built in 2015, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,559 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $232,000 in 2015.

Braden Crossings

Cary and Sandy Davis, of Bradenton, sold their home at 5513 47th Court E., to Linda Jo Copher, of Bradenton, for $256,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,996 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $245,000 in 2016.

Edward and Patricia Beshures, of Newport News, Va., sold their home at 4608 56th Terrace E., to Erik and Liliya Kent, of Bradenton, for $215,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,803 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $195,000 in 2004.

Clubside at Palm Aire

James and Janet Bither, of Kennebunk, Maine, sold their Unit 7682 condominium at 6085 Clubside Drive to Robert Walker, of Sarasota, for $250,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,380 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $252,500 in 2015.

Central Park

Carlos and Sony Hernandez, of Venice, sold their home at 12172 Longview Lake Circle to Stephen and Sharon Recupero, of Venice, for $245,000. Built in 2014, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,161 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $225,900 in 2017.

Marineland

Francis Hoskinson and Edward Bell Jr., of Sarasota, sold their home at 6540 Lincoln Road to Francisco and Antonia Brambila, of Salem, Ore., for $239,900. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, one bath, a pool and 998 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $85,000 in 1997.

River Sound

Eileen Foerst and Debra Peterson, of Bradenton, sold their home at 5344 Aqua Breeze Drive to Susan and Robert Wood, of Bradenton, for $216,000. Built in 2010, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,005 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $142,800 in 2010.

Sabal Bay

Kim Becker, of University Park, sold her Unit 2-6 condominium at 8324 72nd Lane E., to Kimberly Mavrelos, of Bradenton, for $215,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,596 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $156,500 in 2013.

Silvana and Jose Picardo, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 9-7 condominium at 7131 83rd Drive E., to Jonell Dreznin, of University Park, for $212,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,596 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $195,000 in 2015.

Cypress Strand

Lawrence and Jean May, of Natchez, Miss., sold their Unit 47-101 condominium at 7022 Scrub Jay Way to William Klinowski, of Bradenton, for $210,000. Built in 2004, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,320 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $172,200 in 2004.

57th Street

Lori Marsh and Natalino Smeralda, of Palmetto, sold their home at 1219 57th St. E., to Matthew Belanger, of Bradenton, for $205,000. Built in 1954, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,248 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $155,000 in 2014.