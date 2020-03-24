Coronavirus testing site to open in Manatee County

The Manatee County Health Department will open a COVID-19 drive-through specimen collection site March 26.

There are 200 specimen kits available for the four-day event, which will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 26-29 at the Bradenton Area Convention Center, 1 Haben Blvd., Palmetto. Visitors to the site must have a prescription and have made an appointment in advance with the Manatee County Health Department, according to a Manatee County press release.

Specimens will be sent to labs for testing.

The clinic will operate with the following guidelines:

• Patients must be in a vehicle (No walk-up patients will be seen.);

• Drivers must remain in their vehicles at all times;

• Drivers must present a photo ID and a prescription for specimen collection. The prescription must be written by their healthcare provider. The names on the ID and the prescription must match.

Anyone in Manatee County who believes they may have COVID-19 should call the Manatee Health Line at 242-6649 before calling 9-1-1 or visiting a hospital emergency room.

For general information, call the Department of Health COVID-19 hotline at 866-779-6121 or visit floridahealth.gov/covid-19.