Say it isn't so in Manatee County.

The county-owned pickleball courts are now closed due to the COVID-19 threat.

Manatee County issued a press release Monday saying the county's tennis and pickleball courts will be closed indefinitely because crowds continue to gather at the courts without practicing social distancing as recommended by Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Department of Health.

The release said the areas will be monitored by law enforcement agencies.

Also being closed are area skate parks. The City of Bradenton closed its Riverwalk Skate Park Monday. Manatee County posted will post Closed signs on the skateparks at G.T. Bray and Blackstone parks this afternoon.

The county also extended its local state of emergency through April 7.

In other COVID-19 news reported by Manatee County,

— The Lena Road Landfill, normally open on Saturdays, temporarily will be closed on Saturdays. It will remain open weekdays.

— Manatee County Animal Services will give out free pet food, kitty litter and pet treats Tuesday, March 31 at 10 a.m. at Manatee County Cat Town, 216 6th Ave E, Bradenton. The freebies, donated by Florida State Animal Response Coalition, Chewy.com and the Greater Good, will be given out while supplies last.

— The Manatee Community Foundation announced over the weekend that an anonymous donor gifted $500,000 to the foundation to help with Manatee County's COVID-19 response. Funds will be awarded to public charities that are "adapting and responding to the public health crisis in Manatee County."

— Manatee County reported that 197 people were tested for COVID-19 at the drive-thru site at the Bradenton Area Convention Center Thursday through Sunday.

— Christopher Tittel, the communications director of the Florida Department of Health, said the numbers of those who tested positive for COVID-19 are due at "the end of this week."