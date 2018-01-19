Cops Corner: Your papers, please

JAN. 14

Your papers, please

4:25 p.m., 100 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Animal/dog on beach: A woman with a dog on a leash near the water’s edge at Overlook Park drew the attention of an officer on routine patrol. The officer explained that only dogs certified as Americans with Disabilities Act-certified animals were allowed in the park. The woman replied the dog was certified but had no papers to prove it, though she did point out a small collar tag the officer didn’t recognize. The woman and dog were asked to leave, which they did.

JAN. 15

Things that go bump

11:53 a.m., 300 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic incident: A traffic incident between a Mercedes and a Mazda resulted in little damage. According to an officer’s report, the driver of the Mercedes allowed the car to creep forward and hit the rear of the Mazda while both were stopped in traffic. Damage was described as “very minor.”

A pair no more

12:30 p.m., 5200 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Lost property: An officer was sent to the beach to meet with a person who reported losing a diamond hoop earring, valued at $1,500. The caller said she thought it was lost on the beach. The caller received a case number.

Bogus license

4:05 p.m., 4200 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Fraud: A resident wanted to report an attempted fraud in which a caller sought $100 for a renewed “computer license.’’ The caller, who said he was from Microsoft, also offered a lifetime license for $500. The resident told police it was an obvious fraud and just wanted to make a report of it.

Dark shadows

7:20 p.m., 2400 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic violation: Police stopped an SUV headed south on GMD with no lights about 90 minutes after sundown. The driver told the officer it was a loaner and he was not familiar with all of its controls. Once all the proper lights were switched on, the officer allowed the driver to leave with a verbal warning.

JAN. 16

Weaving on the road

8:43 p.m., 6000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic violation: Police stopped a car weaving in and out of its lane and spoke to its driver. The smell of alcohol from inside the car was noted. The driver said previous passengers had been drinking and she was using a smartphone GPS app to find her rental boat’s dock. The driver did not exhibit characteristics of a drunken driver, so she was allowed to leave with a written warning.