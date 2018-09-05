Cops Corner: What a pretty boat . . . ooops

AUG. 25

Gate, what gate?

12:34 p.m., 7300 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic incident: A driver who told police he was focused on a boat on the water below instead of what was taking place in front of him on the Longboat Pass Bridge crashed into the lowered drawbridge gate, causing $500 in damage. The bridge tender called police and reported the Toyota SUV involved in the incident was parked at the south end of the bridge. Personnel reset the gate but said the warning lights would need replacing. The driver was cited for careless driving.

Wrong sport, fellas

1:41 p.m., 500 block of Bay Isles Parkway

Suspicious people: Two men were escorted off the property of the Longboat Key Club’s Harbourside Golf Course following a report of people trespassing and fishing on the property. Police found the men fishing within sight of a "No Fishing" sign, and when asked, the men told the investigating officer they knew they were not supposed to be there.

AUG. 26

He’s OK

3:22 a.m., 500 block of Yardarm Lane

Burglary alarm: Police were sent to a home to investigate an alarm indicating motion in the garage. Upon their arrival, they found the garage door open and the entrance to the home unlocked. After officers announced their presence, a man inside awoke and announced his. Upon checking with the out-of-town homeowners, police learned the man was doing work at the house and was sleeping there. The homeowners said that was OK. Police asked the man to close the garage upon their departure.

Eeek!

10:08 p.m., 3500 block of Mistletoe Lane

Animal report: A couple returning home from out of town discovered a black snake on the floor of their living room. One person retreated to the bedroom and locked the door. The other called police, requesting help. The officer picked up the snake and released it outside.

AUG. 27

Get the lead out

10:08 a.m., 4400 block of Exeter Drive.

Suspicious circumstance: Police met with a homeowner who returned to her residence and found a lock on her front door wouldn’t work. A locksmith discovered debris in the mechanism that appeared to be from a pencil. The woman noted to the officer she has had issues with a neighbor previously. She told the officer she has ordered a video surveillance system for her entry.

Mysterious shattering

4:49 p.m., 1200 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Property damage: A man called police to report a shattered rear windshield. He said his car had been in a parking garage all day. The officer reported the glass was completely shattered, there was no evidence of impact and no other damage was noted. He also noted an outward bulge in the glass. The property management company indicated it would review security footage.

AUG. 29

Elusive coyote

1:31 p.m., 6800 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Animal incident: Police were called to Whitney Beach on a report of a coyote possibly disturbing a turtle nest, possibly eating eggs. The caller reported the animal ran into the high grass near the beach. The officer couldn’t find the coyote nor any evidence of turtle nest disturbance.

Long walk

6:20 p.m., 6700 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious person: A woman wearing plastic trash bags, walking south on Gulf of Mexico Drive, raised the suspicions of a caller to police. Officers found the 56-year-old woman, who said she had fashioned the bags into makeshift rain gear as she walked from Coquina Beach to the University Parkway area in Sarasota. With no criminal wants or warrants, she was given a ride to the south end of the island to continue her journey.