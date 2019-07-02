Cops Corner: Sarasota 7.3.19

June 28

SUN DOWN

1 p.m. — 0 block of Bayfront Drive

Lost/found property: While in the process of trying to remove a dinghy from the bay, a man reported his sunglasses fell into the water. He was not able to retrieve them and did not have the time to dive for them.

MY SISTER’S KEEPER

4:06 p.m. — 3500 block of North Tamiami Trail

Theft: An officer received a report regarding shoplifting at a grocery store. When the officer arrived at the store, he met with a security guard who said he watched a woman fail to scan several items in her cart at the self-check out line before heading toward the exit. The woman said she might have missed scanning some of the items, but she said they belonged to her sister and that she was only holding onto them until her sister was ready to check out. She said her sister was not in the store. There were 10 unscanned items in the cart valued at $68.14.

June 29

DISHONOR THY NEIGHBOR

6 p.m. — 1200 block of 44th Street

Dispute: A man said he has been in an ongoing dispute with a person living near him. The man said the neighbor drives past his home and stares at him while passing. The man said he found beer cans and trash in his front yard, and he thought the neighbor left the items there. The man did not witness it, but he thought it was something the neighbor would do to try to aggravate him. The man said he would try to contact the property owner to report the ongoing problems. The man also requested increased

June 30

MAKING A SPLASH

7:07 p.m. — 1200 block of Benjamin Franklin Drive

Dispute: A security guard at a hotel reported a customer had gotten into verbal disputes with staff and patrons after entering the guest-only pool area. The guard said the customer has been there before and had caused problems. The guard wanted police to issue a trespass warning to the customer because of repeated violations of property rules. An officer determined the customer paid for her drinks and did not threaten anyone, so it did not appear a crime occurred.