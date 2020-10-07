Cops Corner: Sarasota 10.8.20

Oct. 1

IN A FIX

12:55 a.m. — 3700 block of Old Bradenton Road

Dispute: A mechanic reported that a customer was on his way to the mechanic’s house to tow the customer’s vehicle. The mechanic said the customer refused to pay for services and pledged to tow his vehicle when the mechanic did not expect it. The mechanic runs his business out of his home and was concerned for his family. An officer determined the customer made no threats over the phone but that it was unusual to message the mechanic at 1 a.m. The officer advised the mechanic to contact police if the customer came to get the vehicle.

Oct. 2

CUT THE CORD

8 a.m. — 1200 block of 12th Street

Property damage: An employee at a building discovered someone had cut the wires to two of the rear security cameras. The employee said she believed the cameras worked two weeks ago but was unsure when the vandalism might have occurred. The employee estimated the damage at $50. An officer was unable to check for video of the incident because the employee did not know how to access it. The officer told the employee to follow up if other staff members were able to access the video.

LEFT BEHIND

8:52 p.m. — 1000 block of North Tamiami Trail

Financial crime: A store employee said a man approached the customer service desk and asked for change for a $100 bill. The employee tested the bill using a counterfeit pen, which showed the bill was genuine. The employee was still suspicious, so he went to speak to the manager. When the employee returned, the man was gone. The manager showed an officer surveillance footage, which showed the man leaving the store without his money and sprinting back to his vehicle. Officers were unable to immediately locate the man.

Oct. 3

UNHAPPY BIRTHDAY

10:10 a.m. — 2500 block of South Tamiami Trail

Dispute: A woman said her friend wanted to give her money for her birthday, but the friend did not have cash. The woman said her boyfriend had a credit card scanner they could use. The woman said her friend swiped two different cards, but the scanner declined the transfer. The woman said her friend then accused her of stealing her money. The woman said her friend’s father arrived and began to cause a disturbance, but he left after the woman called the police. An officer advised the woman to call back if there were any further issues.