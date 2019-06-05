Cops Corner: Pipe down, the cops are here

May 25

That’s a wrap, fellas

12:05 a.m., 3400 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Noise: Police responded to a complaint of loud voices and stomping inside a vacation rental. Upon the officer’s arrival and contact with one of two men in the unit, one of them said “we got a noise complaint.’’ The officer suggested the people inside call it a night.

Lost, then found

10:30 a.m., police headquarters

Lost property: A caller to police said she lost her out-of-state drivers license on the beach earlier in the day and provided a telephone number in case it was found and turned in. About an hour later, the caller contacted police again to say she found it on the beach.

Making waves

3:29 p.m., Jewfish Key

Boating violation: The police department’s marine patrol officer stopped a vessel in a slow-speed, minimum-wake zone. The boat was creating an excessive wake. The operator was given a verbal warning and advised about the requirements of a slow speed zone.

Bar rescue

9:36 p.m., 3000 block of Grand Bay Boulevard

Boating incident: A boat with five adults and six children aboard became stuck on a sandbar near Bay Isles. Longboat Key Fire-Rescue’s boat was able to free the vessel and escorted it to the 10th Street Boat Ramp in Sarasota. No injuries were reported.

May 26

Wakey, wakey

1:53 a.m., 4000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious vehicle: While on patrol, police spotted a sedan parked inside a town park. In the course of inspecting the vehicle, an officer reported encountering a person crawling out from under a pile of clothes in the back seat. The officer made clear the park was closed and the person couldn’t stay.

Morning fire

5:10 a.m., 700 block of Emerald Harbor Drive

Fire: Police assisted Longboat Key Fire-Rescue on a call involving a tree/brush fire. Fire officials determined a tree made contact with power lines, igniting the flames. No homes or buildings were damaged. The homeowner was notified.

Helping out

2:50 p.m., Jewfish Key

Assist other agency: Police marine units were sent to Jewfish Key on a report of a semi-conscious person. When officers arrived, they learned a Florida Wildlife Conservation Commission officer had already transported the person to waiting paramedics at the Coquina Beach boat ramp.

One mistake, then another

3:59 p.m., Jewfish Key

Boating violation: While on marine patrol, an officer stopped a personal watercraft that was creating a wake in a slow-speed zone. As the officer was conducting the stop, the personal watercraft operator accidentally advanced the throttle, causing the craft to hit the police boat. No damage or injuries were reported. The operator was given a verbal warning and educated about slow-speed zones.

Playing the angles

4:07 p.m., 200 block of North Shore Road

Parking: A car was ticketed for illegal parking after an officer found it parked diagonally in an area governed by a sign that states Parallel Parking Only.

No one home

5:32 p.m., 300 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Abandoned 911 call: Police went to a home after receiving a dropped 911 call connected to that address. The responding officer found no one at home and learned from neighbors and front-gate security personnel that the residents were out of town.

May 27

Let the owner know

1:34 a.m., 2600 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic: The island’s traffic-monitoring system alerted officers to a van owned by a driver with a suspended license. Once located on the road, police stopped the vehicle and spoke to the driver, who had borrowed the van for a job. The officer requested the driver tell the van’s owner about the license suspension and to address the issue to avoid future related traffic stops.

Who did it?

1:32 p.m., 3500 block of Fair Oaks Lane

Property damage: A resident called to report damage to his car after a visit with friends elsewhere on Longboat Key. The resident said he parked in a lot behind the gates of a private community for about six hours, then drove home. When he looked at his car the next day, he found damage to a light and the rear bumper.

What’s cooking? Nothing

1:46 p.m. 2800 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious person: Officers were sent to a beach access point to investigate a report of a large number of people near a tent, cooking on the beach. Officers found eight people near a small, pop-up sunshade with a small grill nearby, both of which are allowed by town code. The group was cooperative and no signs of foul play were noted.

Ticket time

4:20 p.m., Longboat Pass bridge

Boating violation: The operator of a personal watercraft was cited for not carrying required safety gear after a police officer noticed a passenger aboard the craft was not wearing a flotation device. The craft was also making a wake in a slow-speed zone, which resulted in a verbal warning to the operator.

May 28

Garbage time

3 p.m., 700 block of Dream Island Road

Traffic: A call from Waste Management indicated one of its refuse-collection trucks couldn’t proceed along its route because of a blocked roadway. Police asked the operator of a truck and trailer rig to move out of the way to allow the bigger vehicle to safely pass.

May 29

In the way

4:31 p.m., 5100 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic: The driver of a commercial vehicle parked in the bike lane was issued a verbal warning and asked to move off the roadway.

Show me the way to go home

5:10 p.m., Longboat Pass bridge

Suspicious person: Police were called to the area of the Longboat Pass bridge on a report of a pair of men who might be intoxicated. An officer found the men walking on the bridge, one of whom was helping his friend, who had been drinking. They were on their way to a store in Bradenton Beach to meet a ride home. The officer transported them to the store.